Travel Packing Checklist for Peru in Summer
Dreaming of Machu Picchu, vibrant festivals, or riverside adventures in the Amazon? Peru in summer is your gateway to unforgettable experiences, but as every savvy traveler knows, it all begins with packing right. Preparing a comprehensive packing checklist can mean the difference between a seamless journey and a chaotic one.
Whether you're gearing up for serene hikes in the Andes or bustling through markets in Lima, we've got your back. We've put together the ultimate packing checklist to help you navigate Peru's stunning landscapes and rich culture without a hitch. Plus, if organizing your packing list feels like scaling a mountain, ClickUp's task management features will make sure you don't forget a thing. Let's gear up for adventure, one neatly packed bag at a time!
Things to Know about Traveling to Peru in Summer
Languages: Spanish is primarily spoken, with Quechua and Aymara also recognized as official languages.
Currency: Peruvian Sol (PEN) is the currency.
Timezone: Peru Time (PET), which is 5 hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC-5).
Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in some cafes, public places, and certain city areas, although access may be limited in rural regions.
Weather in Peru
Winter: Mild and dry in coastal regions; cold and dry in the Andes; wet in the Amazon.
Spring: Mild temperatures in coastal areas, warming up in the Andes; transition to dry season in the Amazon.
Summer: Warm and humid on the coast; rainy season in the Andes and Amazon.
Fall: Cooling temperatures on the coast, with dry conditions; rainy season ending in the Andes and Amazon.
Peru is a kaleidoscope of experiences, and its summer season from December through February brings both vibrant celebrations and warm weather adventures. The climate varies widely across regions, so be prepared for everything from beach lounging to mountain trekking. In the coastal areas, such as Lima, expect dry, sunny days—perfect for catching some waves or wandering through the bustling neighborhoods filled with culture and color.
As you venture into the highlands, like Cusco or the famed Machu Picchu, prepare for cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings, even during the summer. It's vital to acclimate to the altitude, so take it slow and sip some coca tea to fend off any queasy feelings.
An insider tip: Peru's summer coincides with its vibrant festival season. If your travels lead you to Cusco in February, don't miss the chance to experience the grand spectacle of the Carnival celebrations—with vibrant parades, traditional dances, and, yes, even some friendly water fights! The spirited traditions and enchanting landscapes of Peru offer a summer travel experience like no other.
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Peru in Summer
Clothing
Lightweight long-sleeve shirts
T-shirts
Hiking pants
Shorts
Rain jacket or poncho
Sweater or light fleece
Hat for sun protection
Hiking boots or sturdy walking shoes
Sandals
Swimsuit
Sleepwear
Socks
Underwear
Toiletries
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Shampoo and conditioner
Body wash or soap
Deodorant
Sunscreen
Moisturizer
Lip balm with SPF
Insect repellent
Hairbrush or comb
Personal hygiene items
Electronics
Smartphone
Camera
Portable charger
Charging cables
Adapter plug (Peru uses type A, B, or C plugs)
Documents
Passport
Travel insurance documents
Flight tickets
Hotel reservations
Copies of important documents
Vaccination certificate
Health And Safety
First aid kit
Personal medications
Altitude sickness medication
Hand sanitizer
Face masks
Miscellaneous
Backpack or daypack
Guidebook or travel app
Snacks
Reusable water bottle
Notebook and pen
Travel Accessories
Travel pillow
Eye mask
Earplugs
Luggage locks
Packing cubes
Outdoor Gear
Hiking poles
Binoculars
Lightweight towel
Entertainment
Books or e-reader
Headphones
Travel games or playing cards
