Travel Packing Checklist for Paris in Summer

Dreaming of summer days in Paris? Whether you're an art enthusiast, a foodie, or simply looking to soak in the romantic ambiance, this packing checklist ensures you'll be ready for any adventure the City of Light has to offer. From chic café-hopping outfits to practical essentials, we've got you covered.

Things to Know about Traveling to Paris in Summer

Languages : French is primarily spoken.

Currency : Euro (EUR) is the currency.

Timezone : Central European Time (CET) or Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Internet: Wi-Fi is commonly available in cafes, restaurants, and public areas.

Weather in Paris

Winter : Cold, with temperatures around 3-7°C (37-45°F) and frequent rain.

Spring : Mild and pleasant, temperatures range from 10-15°C (50-59°F).

Summer : Warm, with temperatures between 20-25°C (68-77°F).

Fall: Cool, ranging from 10-14°C (50-57°F) with intermittent rain.

Ah, Paris in the summer! The city comes alive with sunshine, laughter, and a bustling energy that fills the streets. But before you sip a café au lait by the Seine or snap a pic with the Eiffel Tower, there are a few things you should know. First, summertime in Paris can be hotter than expected, often reaching the high 80s or even 90s (Fahrenheit). Though rare, air conditioning isn't as common in Paris as it might be in other parts of the world, so be prepared to embrace the local love for fresh air by dining al fresco or strolling through the shaded lanes of Montmartre.

Don't miss out on the Parc de la Villette, where open-air cinema nights offer a magical way to relax under the stars. And here's a little insider tip: the month of August sees many Parisians escaping the city for vacation, meaning some businesses may be temporarily closed. However, this also offers you a chance to explore a quieter Paris, where you'll find more room to breathe and snap those iconic photos.

A fun fact? Did you know that Paris is home to more than just boulangeries and museums? It boasts 35,000 street trees and the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont—a sanctuary of hidden waterfalls and grottos. So, pack your walking shoes and enjoy the quieter spots in the City of Light. Now that you're brimming with summer-in-Paris wisdom, you're ready to pack and experience all the charm this enchanting city has to offer!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Paris in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight t-shirts

Comfortable walking shoes

Light sweater or jacket for cooler evenings

Sun hat

Sunglasses

Casual dresses

Shorts

Swimwear

Undergarments

Socks

Toiletries

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Deodorant

Sunscreen

Moisturizer

Hairbrush or comb

Electronics

Smartphone

Charger

Camera

Earphones

Universal power adapter

Portable battery pack

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance documents

Booking confirmations

Credit/debit cards

Driver’s license (if planning to rent a vehicle)

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Basic first aid kit

Prescription medications

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Umbrella or raincoat

Travel Accessories

Travel pillow

Travel guidebook

Reusable shopping bag

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Notebook and pen

