Travel Packing Checklist for Paris in December

Bonjour, travel enthusiasts! Are you gearing up for an unforgettable trip to the City of Lights this December? Paris is a magical winter wonderland, but packing for it requires a special touch. With chilly temperatures, festive lights, and bustling holiday markets, you'll want to be thoroughly prepared to soak in all that Paris has to offer.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the ultimate packing checklist specifically tailored for a Parisian December. From stylish outerwear to must-have travel accessories, we've got you covered so you can focus on sipping hot chocolate by the Seine without worry.

Things to Know about Traveling to Paris in December

Languages : French is primarily spoken.

Currency : Euro (EUR) is the currency.

Timezone : Central European Time (CET) or Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is available in many cafes, public libraries, and some public areas.

Weather in Paris

Winter : Cold and wet, with temperatures from 3-7°C (37-45°F) with occasional snow.

Spring : Mild and rainy, with temperatures ranging from 10-15°C (50-59°F).

Summer : Warm, with temperatures ranging from 20-25°C (68-77°F), occasional heatwaves.

Fall: Cool and damp, with temperatures from 10-15°C (50-59°F).

Paris in December is quite the magical experience, complete with twinkling lights and festive markets. The city transforms into a winter wonderland, with landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame adorned with holiday décor. It's also the perfect time to enjoy authentic French pastries in cozy cafés, escaping the chill with a warm croissant and hot chocolate.

December in Paris can be chilly, with temperatures averaging around 5°C (41°F). While snowfall isn't a guarantee, be prepared for crisp mornings and the possibility of rain. Dress in layers and carry a reliable umbrella to stay comfortable while exploring. French boutiques are known for their elegant winter collections—perhaps the perfect excuse to shop locally if you find yourself in need of extra warmth!

Another fascinating fact is the Parisian celebration called "Réveillon," a festive feast that welcomes the New Year. From foie gras to Champagne, this event is a culinary delight. If you're in Paris during this time, local restaurants often offer special "Réveillon" menus, providing a delightful taste of the holiday tradition.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Paris in December

Clothing

Warm coat

Sweaters

Long-sleeve shirts

Thermal underwear

Jeans or warm trousers

Warm socks

Comfortable walking shoes

Scarf

Gloves

Hat

Toiletries

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Moisturizer

Lip balm

Deodorant

Hairbrush or comb

Razor

Electronics

Smartphone

Phone charger

Camera

Camera charger

Universal travel adapter

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Hotel reservation confirmations

Guidebook or map

Health And Safety

Medications

First aid kit

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Miscellaneous

Umbrella

Water bottle

Snacks

Travel Accessories

Luggage with locks

Daypack or backpack

Travel pillow

Outdoor Gear

Raincoat

Entertainment

Book or e-reader

Headphones

