Travel Packing Checklist for Palm Springs in Summer

Dreaming of sun-drenched days and balmy nights? Palm Springs in the summer is a radiant getaway, promising endless exploration under the bright Californian sun. But before you dive into its stunning desert landscapes and vibrant arts scene, you'll need a packing checklist to ensure nothing clouds your sunny days of fun.

Packing for Palm Springs requires a savvy balance between style, comfort, and practicality. Whether you're lounging by a chic poolside or wandering through boutique galleries, we've put together the ultimate packing checklist. Let ClickUp's list-making tools help you breeze through the packing process so you can focus on soaking up every bit of Palm Springs' charm. Ready to start your desert adventure? Let’s get packing!

Languages : English is primarily spoken.

Currency : United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

Timezone : Pacific Time Zone (PT) or Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many shops, hotels, and public areas.

Winter : Mild temperatures ranging from 10-20°C (50-68°F) with rare rain.

Spring : Warm and dry, with temperatures from 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Summer : Hot and arid, temperatures often exceed 40°C (104°F).

Fall: Warm temperatures between 25-35°C (77-95°F), with low humidity.

Palm Springs is a sun-soaked oasis known for its stunning desert landscapes and quintessential Mid-Century Modern architecture. During the summer, temperatures can soar past 100°F, making it crucial to plan your explorations accordingly. Mornings and evenings are prime times to venture out, allowing you to dodge the midday heat while still soaking in the breathtaking sights.

A lesser-known gem of Palm Springs is its vibrant arts scene. The city is home to a unique blend of cultural attractions, from galleries to street art, offering an eclectic mix that delights art enthusiasts. Additionally, Palm Springs serves as a gateway to some of the most awe-inspiring natural wonders. The nearby Joshua Tree National Park and San Jacinto Mountains offer ample opportunities for hiking and stargazing, providing an escape into nature for adventurers.

When you're planning your visit, remember to stay hydrated and sun-safe. Pack light fabrics and plenty of sunscreen, and don’t be surprised if you stumble upon a celebrity or two at one of the city's chic poolside lounges or renowned music festivals. Discover all that Palm Springs has to offer with an open mind and a sense of wonder—a perfect recipe for an unforgettable summer getaway.

Clothing

Lightweight, breathable shirts

Shorts

Swimsuits

Sunglasses

Wide-brim hat

Sandals

Casual evening wear

Sun protective clothing

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Moisturizer

Lip balm with SPF

Aloe vera gel

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera

Portable charger

Headphones

Documents

ID/Passport

Travel insurance documents

Hotel reservation confirmations

Flight tickets

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Hand sanitizer

Reusable water bottle

Medications (if applicable)

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Reading material or e-reader

Travel pillow

Snacks for the journey

Travel Accessories

Lightweight backpack

Beach towel

Packing cubes

Outdoor Gear

Hiking shoes

Backpack for day trips

Entertainment

Books or Kindle

Music playlist or device

