Travel Packing Checklist for Palau in Winter

Things to Know about Traveling to Palau in Winter

Languages : Palauan and English are primarily spoken.

Currency : United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

Timezone : Palau Time (PWT), UTC+9.

Internet: Public Wi-Fi access is available, but it can be limited outside city areas.

Weather in Palau

Winter : Warm with temperatures around 24-30°C (75-86°F), occasional rain.

Spring : Similar to winter, warm with frequent rains.

Summer : Warm temperatures, with heavy rainfall and high humidity.

Fall: Warm and wet, frequent thunderstorms.

Traveling to Palau during winter is a delightful adventure worth every suitcase and swim trunk. Despite it being winter, Palau enjoys a warm tropical climate year-round, with temperatures ranging between 75°F and 88°F. That means you can expect sun-kissed beach days, even during the months of November to March.

While Palau rarely sees severe weather due to its equatorial position, it does fall under the wet season from June to October, so by winter, the rainfall decreases. However, it's always wise to pack a light rain jacket just in case a tropical shower decides to join you for a stroll.

Beyond the sun and surf, winter is an excellent time to explore Palau's lush natural beauty, vibrant aquatic life, and rich culture. Known for its stunning marine biodiversity, Palau offers divers a spectacle of vibrant coral reefs and historical shipwrecks. On land, history whispers through ancient stone monoliths in Babeldaob and the traditional longhouses that tell tales of the island's storied past.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Palau in Winter

Clothing

Lightweight T-shirts

Shorts

Swimwear

Lightweight raincoat

Sun hat or cap

Sunglasses

Light sweater or jacket for evenings

Sandals

Water shoes

Casual evening wear

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Insect repellent

After-sun lotion

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Deodorant

Hairbrush or comb

Personal hygiene items

Electronics

Waterproof camera

Smartphone and charger

Portable power bank

Adapters and converters

Tablet or e-reader

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance

Flight tickets

Accommodation reservations

Emergency contact list

Copies of important documents

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Motion sickness tablets

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Snorkeling gear

Daypack or backpack

Reusable water bottle

Beach towel

Travel guidebook or map

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Packing cubes

Dry bag for keeping items dry

Neck pillow for flights

Outdoor Gear

Snorkel and mask

Diving equipment (if applicable)

Underwater flashlight

Hiking shoes

Entertainment

Books or magazines

Travel journal and pen

Deck of cards or travel games

