Iceland in summer is nothing short of a magical adventure. With its cascading waterfalls, expansive glaciers, and the Midnight Sun lighting up the skies, the northeastern region offers an irresistible spectacle for any traveler. However, even in the warm months, Iceland's unique climate can be unpredictable. That's why having a foolproof packing checklist is essential.

Whether you're planning to hike the trails of Húsavík or soak in the geothermal waters of Mývatn Nature Baths, being prepared can make all the difference. Dive into our comprehensive packing checklist specially tailored for those exploring Iceland's northeastern wonders in the summer. Say goodbye to last-minute packing stress and hello to an unforgettable journey!

Things to Know about Traveling to Northeastern Region, Iceland in Summer

Languages : Icelandic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Icelandic króna (ISK) is the currency.

Timezone : Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Internet: Public Wi-Fi is available in some cafes and libraries, but not as widespread as in urban areas.

Weather in Northeastern Region, Iceland

Winter : Cold with average temperatures around -5 to 5°C (23 to 41°F) and frequent snowfall.

Spring : Cool with temperatures gradually rising from 0 to 10°C (32 to 50°F) and occasional rain.

Summer : Mild and relatively dry with temperatures ranging from 10 to 15°C (50 to 59°F).

Fall: Cool and wet with temperatures decreasing from 5 to 10°C (41 to 50°F).

The Northeastern Region of Iceland is a land of dazzling contrasts and natural beauty, offering travelers a unique blend of volcanic landscapes, lush green valleys, and striking ice-capped mountains. This corner of Iceland is less crowded than the capital, providing an intimate look at the country's wilderness. Summers here, although brief, present a palette of vivid colors—endless green pastures speckled with wildflowers and vibrant basaltic cliffs against a mesmerizing sky.

One of the fascinating places to visit is Lake Mývatn, a region known for its geological wonders and biodiversity. It’s a paradise teeming with birdlife, particularly species of ducks that breed here. Not far from the lake, you’ll find the Krafla volcanic system and the mystical Dimmuborgir lava formations—a must-see that appears to be sculpted by the ancient gods themselves.

Travelers will also be thrilled to encounter the lush expanse of Ásbyrgi Canyon, shaped like a horseshoe by ancient glacial floods. Local folklore adds a touch of magic here, suggesting it was carved by the hoofprints of Odin's eight-legged horse, Sleipnir. While navigating through these scenic landscapes, be sure to savor the warmth of the Icelandic midnight sun, which bathes the region in soft, glowing light—turning everyday moments into extraordinary experiences.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Northeastern Region, Iceland in Summer

Clothing

Light waterproof jacket

Fleece or warm sweater

Base layers

Quick-dry pants

Thermal socks

Windbreaker

Hat and gloves (lightweight)

T-shirts

Comfortable jeans/pants

Swimsuit (for hot springs)

Toiletries

Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner

Soap

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant

Moisturizer

Sunscreen (even in Iceland's summer)

Lip balm with SPF

Electronics

Camera with extra memory card

Phone and charger

Power bank

Universal travel adapter

Headphones

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance documents

Accommodation confirmations

Flight itinerary

Driver's license (for renting a car)

Maps or download offline maps

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Insect repellent

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Snacks

Laundry bag

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Travel pillow

Packing cubes

Eye mask

Outdoor Gear

Waterproof hiking boots

Daypack for hiking

Binoculars (for bird watching)

Trekking poles

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Travel journal and pen

Board games or cards

