Travel Packing Checklist for New York in December

Planning a trip to the Big Apple in December? It's time to create the ultimate packing checklist! New York City is magical during the holiday season, with twinkling lights, festive displays, and a chill in the air. But navigating what to pack can be a challenge when you’re up against unpredictable weather and an endless list of things to do.

Things to Know about Traveling to New York in December

Languages : English is primarily spoken, with Spanish and other languages also commonly used.

Currency : United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern Standard Time (EST) or Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many cafes, public libraries, and some public spaces.

Weather in New York

Winter : Cold with temperatures ranging from -3 to 4°C (27 to 39°F) and occasional snow.

Spring : Mild, with temperatures from 10-20°C (50-68°F) and occasional rain.

Summer : Warm and humid, with temperatures ranging from 21-29°C (70-84°F).

Fall: Cool and crisp, with temperatures between 10-20°C (50-68°F).

December in New York is nothing short of magical, with twinkling lights and snow-covered streets setting a festive scene. However, it's important to prepare for the brisk winter weather. Temperatures can drop to an average low of 32°F (0°C), and snowfall is a common occurrence. To truly enjoy your stay, pack warm layers, including a cozy hat, gloves, and scarf. Also, a waterproof coat is a must, as the city can surprise you with sudden drizzles or snow flurries.

While the chilly weather might tempt some to stay indoors, December offers unique experiences worth venturing out for. Did you know Central Park transforms into a winter wonderland, perfect for ice skating at Wollman Rink? Or that the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lights up with over 50,000 LED lights, drawing visitors from all around? Embrace New York's spirited holiday vibe by visiting these iconic attractions and exploring the city's festive markets.

However, keep in mind that December is a busy month for travel to New York. Making early reservations can save you from last-minute hustle. Public transportation, though bustling, is your best friend for navigating the city efficiently. Hop on the subway or catch an iconic yellow cab to beat traffic and reach your destination with time to spare.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to New York in December

Clothing

Warm winter coat

Sweaters

Thermal undergarments

Jeans or warm pants

Scarves

Gloves

Woolen hats

Comfortable walking shoes or boots

Socks, preferably wool

Toiletries

Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant

Moisturizer

Lip balm

Razor

Hairbrush or comb

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Camera with extra batteries

Portable power bank

Laptop or tablet with charger

Documents

ID or passport

Travel insurance details

Hotel reservation confirmation

Flight tickets

Travel itinerary

Emergency contact numbers

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Any prescription medications

Basic first aid kit

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Snacks for travel

Umbrella

Travel Accessories

Luggage tags

Travel pillow

Earplugs or noise-canceling headphones

Eye mask

Outdoor Gear

Warm gloves

Beanie or headband

Rain jacket

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Downloadable maps or travel guides

Travel journal and pen

