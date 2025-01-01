Travel Packing Checklist for Makkah, Saudi Arabia in Summer

Planning a journey to the majestic city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, is an exciting adventure, rich with cultural and spiritual experiences. But when the summer sun turns the temperatures up, packing strategically becomes essential for a comfortable and memorable trip.

Whether you’re embarking on this journey for pilgrimage or exploration, having a packing checklist tailored for Makkah’s summer is key. From lightweight clothing to essential travel gear, ensuring you're well-prepared will keep you focused on the experience, rather than on the elements.

Things to Know about Traveling to Makkah, Saudi Arabia in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Saudi Riyal (SAR) is the currency.

Timezone : Arabian Standard Time (AST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in some hotels and public places.

Weather in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Winter : Mild with temperatures around 19-30°C (66-86°F) and minimal rainfall.

Spring : Warm with temperatures ranging from 26-35°C (79-95°F).

Summer : Extremely hot, often exceeding 40°C (104°F).

Fall: Hot, with temperatures between 30-38°C (86-100°F).

Makkah, known as the heart of the Islamic world, is a city that draws millions of pilgrims each year, particularly during the Hajj. But let's talk summer—when temperatures soar to blistering heights. Traveling to Makkah in the summer means preparing for extreme heat, with temperatures often exceeding 100°F (38°C). Hydration is your new best friend, so keep water close and drink it often.

Beyond its scorching weather, Makkah is a fascinating blend of the old and the new. While visiting, you'll discover a city steeped in spiritual significance and rich history, yet also a thriving modern metropolis. Did you know that Makkah is home to the world's largest clock face, the Abraj Al Bait Towers? It adds a touch of modern elegance to the city's ancient skyline.

For those planning to perform Umrah outside of Hajj season, summer offers a less crowded experience. However, it's crucial to plan your day around the cooler morning or evening times when embarking on your spiritual duties or sightseeing adventures. Remember, adapting to local customs is key, so be respectful by dressing modestly and always expect a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Makkah, Saudi Arabia in Summer

Clothing

Light, breathable long-sleeved shirts

Loose-fitting trousers or long skirts

Comfortable walking shoes

Flip flops or sandals

Hijab or headscarf (for women)

Abaya (for women, if applicable)

Ihram clothes (for men performing Umrah or Hajj)

Wide-brimmed hat or cap

Toiletries

Sunscreen (high SPF)

Lip balm with SPF

Moisturizer

Antiperspirant

Wet wipes

Hand sanitizer

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Portable power bank

Plug adapter for Saudi Arabia

Small flashlight

Documents

Passport

Visa for Saudi Arabia

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Accommodation booking confirmation

Copy of vaccination records

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Rehydration salts

Face masks

Water bottle with filter

Miscellaneous

Prayer rug

Towel

Small backpack or carry bag

Snacks

Travel Accessories

Neck pillow for flights

Travel wallet or pouch

Luggage locks

Outdoor Gear

Sunglasses with UV protection

Umbrella (for shade)

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Portable travel games or puzzles

