Travel Packing Checklist for Las Vegas in Summer

Las Vegas in the summer is a world of its own—filled with dazzling lights, thrilling attractions, and, of course, the desert heat. Whether you're hitting the Strip, checking out the iconic landmarks, or just soaking up the sun by the pool, having a packing checklist is key to making your trip smooth and stress-free.

Things to Know about Traveling to Las Vegas in Summer

Languages : English is primarily spoken.

Currency : United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

Timezone : Pacific Standard Time (PST) or Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Internet: Public Wi-Fi is available in many casinos, hotels, cafes, and some public spaces.

Weather in Las Vegas

Winter : Mild, with temperatures ranging from 4-16°C (39-61°F).

Spring : Warm and pleasant, with temperatures from 15-29°C (59-84°F).

Summer : Very hot, with temperatures often exceeding 38°C (100°F).

Fall: Warm, with temperatures ranging from 13-27°C (55-81°F).

Las Vegas, often heralded as the entertainment capital of the world, transforms into a bustling oasis of excitement during summer. However, it's not just the sparkling lights and vibrant nightlife that captivate visitors; the desert heat demands attention too. Summers in Las Vegas are swelteringly hot, with temperatures commonly soaring above 100°F (38°C). Staying hydrated and cool is paramount, so keep water nearby at all times and wear lightweight, breathable clothing.

Amid the heat, there's plenty to explore beyond the neon glow of the Strip. Did you know Las Vegas is home to more than 40 million annual visitors but surprisingly voters have crowned it as a favorite family destination? From the interactive exhibits in The Smith Center for Performing Arts to the mesmerizing aquatic world within the Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, there's something for everyone. And remember, while you're enjoying poolside fun or heading to an outdoor concert, apply sunscreen to avoid those unpleasant sunburns.

Evenings offer some relief with cooler temperatures, enhancing your chance to stroll comfortably through Fremont Street or catch a breathtaking show. Whether you're trying your luck at a casino or indulging in a world-class dining experience, the blend of culture, entertainment, and desert warmth make Las Vegas a truly unique summer escape.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Las Vegas in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight t-shirts

Shorts

Sundresses

Swimwear

Hat or cap

Sunglasses

Sandals or comfortable walking shoes

Evening wear for shows or clubs (e.g., dresses, collared shirts)

Toiletries

Sunscreen (high SPF)

Aloe vera or after-sun lotion

Lip balm with SPF

Deodorant

Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Razor and shaving cream

Electronics

Smartphone

Portable charger

Camera

Tablet or e-reader

Headphones

Documents

ID or Passport

Travel insurance information

Hotel reservation confirmations

Tickets for shows or attractions

Credit/debit cards

Cash

Health And Safety

Reusable water bottle

First aid kit

Face masks

Hand sanitizers

Miscellaneous

Snacks for travel

Travel guide or map of Las Vegas

Laundry bag

Travel Accessories

Luggage tags

Travel pillow

Eye mask for flights

Outdoor Gear

Daypack backpack

Lightweight umbrella

Entertainment

Deck of cards

Notebook and pen

Portable board games

