Travel Packing Checklist for Las Vegas in January

Las Vegas in January is a spectacle like no other! From the vibrant Strip to breathtaking shows and luxurious casinos, it's the ultimate destination for a winter getaway. But as much fun as a spontaneous trip can sound, a little planning goes a long way—especially when it comes to packing. So, what should you pack to ensure a fabulous and stress-free experience in this bustling city?

That's where our handy packing checklist comes in! Whether you're joining the excitement of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) or simply soaking up the city's energy, our checklist will guide you through what to pack for Las Vegas in January's cooler temperatures. Plus, with a little organization help from ClickUp, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips, making room in your suitcase—and your mind—for unforgettable adventures!

Things to Know about Traveling to Las Vegas in January

Languages : English is primarily spoken.

Currency : United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

Timezone : Pacific Standard Time (PST) or Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many hotels, casinos, and some public areas.

Weather in Las Vegas

Winter : Cool with temperatures ranging from 4-16°C (39-61°F).

Spring : Mild and dry, with temperatures ranging from 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Summer : Very hot and dry, with temperatures often exceeding 38°C (100°F).

Fall: Warm with temperatures between 15-28°C (59-82°F).

Las Vegas in January may surprise you with its cooler temperatures, making it a refreshing contrast to the city's usual scorching heat. With average temperatures ranging from the low 30s to mid-50s Fahrenheit, it’s important not to forget those warm layers when packing your bags. And don’t let the chilly weather stop you from enjoying the famous Vegas Strip. Fewer tourists mean you can enjoy attractions with shorter lines and less crowded sidewalks, making for a delightful and leisurely experience.

While you may associate Vegas purely with bright lights and casinos, don't miss the natural beauty just outside the city. This is a fantastic time of year to explore nearby outdoor destinations like Red Rock Canyon or the Hoover Dam without the heat. Finally, keep in mind that January isn’t just about quiet skies and cool weather—it's also the season for top-tier entertainment events like the CES technology conference. With so much happening, Las Vegas in January offers visitors a unique blend of vibrant city life and tranquil natural escapes.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Las Vegas in January

Clothing

Light sweater

Warm jacket

Jeans

Comfortable walking shoes

Evening dress or suit for shows or casino visits

Casual shirts

Socks and underwear

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant

Face wash

Lotion for dry skin

Lip balm

Razor

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Camera

Portable power bank

Laptop or tablet (optional)

Documents

Driver's license or photo ID

Travel insurance details

Credit cards and cash

Printed hotel reservation

Flight itinerary

Health And Safety

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Prescription medications

Basic first aid kit

Miscellaneous

Snacks for the flight

Water bottle

Sunglasses

Guidebook or map of Las Vegas

Travel Accessories

Luggage with locks

Daypack for carrying essentials around the city

Travel pillow

Earplugs or noise-canceling headphones

Outdoor Gear

Umbrella or compact raincoat (just in case)

Hat or beanie for chilly evenings

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Download movies or music for flights

Deck of cards or small games

