Travel Packing Checklist for Las Vegas in January
Las Vegas in January is a spectacle like no other! From the vibrant Strip to breathtaking shows and luxurious casinos, it's the ultimate destination for a winter getaway. But as much fun as a spontaneous trip can sound, a little planning goes a long way—especially when it comes to packing. So, what should you pack to ensure a fabulous and stress-free experience in this bustling city?
That's where our handy packing checklist comes in! Whether you're joining the excitement of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) or simply soaking up the city's energy, our checklist will guide you through what to pack for Las Vegas in January's cooler temperatures.
Things to Know about Traveling to Las Vegas in January
Languages: English is primarily spoken.
Currency: United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.
Timezone: Pacific Standard Time (PST) or Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).
Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many hotels, casinos, and some public areas.
Weather in Las Vegas
Winter: Cool with temperatures ranging from 4-16°C (39-61°F).
Spring: Mild and dry, with temperatures ranging from 15-25°C (59-77°F).
Summer: Very hot and dry, with temperatures often exceeding 38°C (100°F).
Fall: Warm with temperatures between 15-28°C (59-82°F).
Las Vegas in January may surprise you with its cooler temperatures, making it a refreshing contrast to the city's usual scorching heat. With average temperatures ranging from the low 30s to mid-50s Fahrenheit, it’s important not to forget those warm layers when packing your bags. And don’t let the chilly weather stop you from enjoying the famous Vegas Strip. Fewer tourists mean you can enjoy attractions with shorter lines and less crowded sidewalks, making for a delightful and leisurely experience.
While you may associate Vegas purely with bright lights and casinos, don't miss the natural beauty just outside the city. This is a fantastic time of year to explore nearby outdoor destinations like Red Rock Canyon or the Hoover Dam without the heat. Finally, keep in mind that January isn’t just about quiet skies and cool weather—it's also the season for top-tier entertainment events like the CES technology conference. With so much happening, Las Vegas in January offers visitors a unique blend of vibrant city life and tranquil natural escapes.
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Las Vegas in January
Clothing
Light sweater
Warm jacket
Jeans
Comfortable walking shoes
Evening dress or suit for shows or casino visits
Casual shirts
Socks and underwear
Toiletries
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Shampoo and conditioner
Deodorant
Face wash
Lotion for dry skin
Lip balm
Razor
Electronics
Smartphone and charger
Camera
Portable power bank
Laptop or tablet (optional)
Documents
Driver's license or photo ID
Travel insurance details
Credit cards and cash
Printed hotel reservation
Flight itinerary
Health And Safety
Hand sanitizer
Face masks
Prescription medications
Basic first aid kit
Miscellaneous
Snacks for the flight
Water bottle
Sunglasses
Guidebook or map of Las Vegas
Travel Accessories
Luggage with locks
Daypack for carrying essentials around the city
Travel pillow
Earplugs or noise-canceling headphones
Outdoor Gear
Umbrella or compact raincoat (just in case)
Hat or beanie for chilly evenings
Entertainment
Books or e-reader
Download movies or music for flights
Deck of cards or small games
