Travel Packing Checklist for Las Vegas in December

Las Vegas in December is a magical experience filled with dazzling lights, exciting entertainment, and a sprinkle of winter charm. Whether you're planning to hit the casinos, take in a show, or explore the festive holiday events, having the right essentials will make your trip as smooth as a royal flush.

But what should you pack when heading to this desert city during the cooler, yet invigorating December days? We've got you covered with the ultimate packing checklist for Las Vegas in December. And guess what? ClickUp can help keep your packing process organized and stress-free, so you can focus on the fun ahead! Let's dive into the must-haves for your Sin City adventure—packed perfectly and ready to go!

Things to Know about Traveling to Las Vegas in December

  • Languages: English is primarily spoken.

  • Currency: United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

  • Timezone: Pacific Standard Time (PST) or Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

  • Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many hotels, casinos, and some public areas.

Weather in Las Vegas

  • Winter: Mild with temperatures averaging from 4-16°C (39-61°F), little rainfall.

  • Spring: Warm with temperatures ranging from 16-28°C (61-82°F).

  • Summer: Very hot and dry with temperatures often between 27-40°C (81-104°F) or higher.

  • Fall: Warm and cooling down, with temperatures ranging from 15-28°C (59-82°F).

Las Vegas is a vibrant city that never sleeps, but December adds a special charm, transforming it into a festive wonderland. The Strip is illuminated with dazzling lights, and hotels enthusiastically embrace the holiday spirit. Temperatures in December hover between 30-60°F, so packing layers is essential.

Despite its reputation for glitz and glamour, Las Vegas offers family-friendly holiday attractions, including enchanting botanical gardens and ice skating rinks. Visitors might be surprised to find temperatures can be quite chilly in the evenings, a stark contrast to the sizzling summers.

Entertainment in Las Vegas reaches new heights in December, with headlining shows, holiday-themed exhibits, and extravagant New Year's Eve celebrations drawing crowds from all over the world. Whether exploring unique seasonal attractions or partaking in the festive nightlife, Las Vegas in December promises a dynamic experience that's as diverse as its visitors.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Las Vegas in December

Clothing

  • Light jacket or sweater

  • Warm coat for cooler evenings

  • Jeans or long pants

  • Comfortable walking shoes

  • Dress shoes for formal settings

  • Casual shirts and tops

  • Formal attire for shows or fine dining

  • Sunglasses

  • Hat or cap

Toiletries

  • Toothbrush and toothpaste

  • Deodorant

  • Shampoo and conditioner

  • Body wash or soap

  • Moisturizer (dry desert climate)

  • Hairbrush or comb

  • Sunscreen

Electronics

  • Smartphone and charger

  • Power bank

  • Camera with extra batteries

  • Tablet or e-reader

Documents

  • Identification (Driver's License or Passport)

  • Travel tickets or itinerary

  • Hotel reservation confirmations

  • Credit cards and some cash

Health And Safety

  • Prescribed medications

  • Basic first aid kit

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Face masks

Miscellaneous

  • Snacks for traveling

  • Reusable water bottle

  • Guidebook or map of Las Vegas

Travel Accessories

  • Luggage locks

  • Travel pillow

  • Eye mask and earplugs

Outdoor Gear

  • Umbrella or raincoat (in case of rain)

Entertainment

  • Playing cards or small games

  • Headphones

  • Notebook and pen

