Travel Packing Checklist for Kolkata in Summer
Planning a summer trip to Kolkata? Whether you're set to explore this bustling city's rich history, vibrant culture, or mouth-watering cuisine, packing the right essentials can make your adventure more enjoyable. With soaring temperatures and high humidity, getting your packing right for Kolkata’s summer is crucial.
In this article, we'll guide you through the ultimate summer packing checklist that ensures comfort while leaving space for the unexpected delights Kolkata has to offer. So, grab your suitcase, because it’s time to pack smart and embrace the summer vibes of this captivating city. Let’s dive in!
Things to Know about Traveling to Kolkata in Summer
Languages: Bengali is primarily spoken, along with Hindi and English.
Currency: Indian Rupee (INR) is the currency.
Timezone: Indian Standard Time (IST).
Internet: Free Wi-Fi is available in some public places, cafes, and shopping malls.
Weather in Kolkata
Winter: Mild and dry, with temperatures ranging from 12-20°C (54-68°F).
Spring: Warm and humid, with temperatures ranging from 23-30°C (73-86°F).
Summer: Hot and humid, with temperatures reaching up to 35°C (95°F) and frequent thunderstorms.
Fall: Warm and humid, with temperatures between 25-31°C (77-88°F).
Kolkata, the cultural capital of India, is a vibrant city filled with art, history, and lively bazaars. Known for its colonial architecture and bustling streets, Kolkata offers a unique charm that captivates every traveler. However, summers can be intense, with temperatures soaring to around 35-40°C (95-104°F). Combine that with high humidity levels, and you're in for quite the tropical adventure!
The city is also famous for its delicious street food, from the tangy flavors of puchka (a local take on pani puri) to the spicy rolls that are perfect for a quick snack. For those visiting in summer, it's important to stay hydrated and take breaks whenever needed. It's a good idea to enjoy a tall glass of Kolkata's refreshing coconut water or sip on some lemon soda to beat the heat.
Did you know Kolkata is home to Asia's largest book market? College Street, often known as Boi Para (Book Neighborhood), is an absolute must-visit for book lovers. With the heat, exploring in the early morning or late afternoon would be best. Whether you're diving into the city's literary gems or sampling its diverse cuisine, these thoughtful preparations will ensure you enjoy every moment despite the sweltering summer weather.
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Kolkata in Summer
Clothing
Lightweight cotton shirts
Breathable shorts
Sundresses
Comfortable sandals
Wide-brimmed hat
Sunglasses
Light scarf or shawl
Comfortable footwear for walking
Toiletries
Sunscreen with high SPF
Insect repellent
Deodorant
Moisturizer
Travel-sized toiletries
Electronics
Smartphone and charger
Portable power bank
Camera and extra batteries
Universal travel adapter
Earbuds or headphones
Documents
Passport and visa (if applicable)
Travel insurance documents
Flight tickets
Accommodation reservations
Local maps and guidebook
Health And Safety
Hand sanitizer
Face masks
Basic first-aid kit
Prescription medications
Reusable water bottle
Miscellaneous
Guidebook or tourist map
Umbrella or rain poncho (for sudden showers)
Snacks for travel
Travel Accessories
Travel pillow
Eye mask
Packing cubes
Entertainment
E-reader or books
Travel journal and pen
