Travel Packing Checklist for Jordan in Winter

Planning a winter adventure to the stunning landscapes of Jordan? Whether you're exploring the ancient wonders of Petra, floating in the salty embrace of the Dead Sea, or wandering through the awe-inspiring Wadi Rum desert, having the right gear in your suitcase is key to a comfortable and enjoyable trip.

Winter in Jordan can bring diverse weather patterns, from mild sunshine to chilly desert nights. To help you prepare for every possibility, we've crafted a comprehensive packing checklist that ensures you won't get caught unprepared, no matter where your journey takes you.

Things to Know about Traveling to Jordan in Winter

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Wi-Fi is available in many cafes and public places, but not always free.

Weather in Jordan

Winter : Cool and wet with temperatures ranging from 5-12°C (41-54°F) and occasional snow in higher elevations.

Spring : Mild with temperatures from 15-25°C (59-77°F) and some rainfall.

Summer : Hot and dry, with temperatures ranging from 25-40°C (77-104°F).

Fall: Warm with temperatures ranging from 15-30°C (59-86°F) and little rain.

Winter in Jordan may surprise many travelers with its diverse climate and natural wonders. While sights of endless deserts may dominate one’s imagination, temperatures can vary drastically depending on latitude and altitude. Amman, the capital, can get quite chilly with occasional rain and even snow, so packing a warm coat is wise.

Down in the Jordan Valley region, temperatures are milder, offering a more moderate experience. However, places like Petra experience cooler evenings after sundown, so do bring layers. Unbeknownst to many, Jordan is also home to ski resorts, like those near Wadi Rum. Yes, you can actually snowboard in the Middle East!

Besides its weather surprises, Jordan boasts a profound historical and cultural heritage. From the ancient city of Petra to the therapeutic waters of the Dead Sea, Jordan is full of contrasts and experiences. Winter is a great time to explore its treasures, as the lack of crowds allows for a more intimate exploration of this captivating country.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Jordan in Winter

Clothing

Warm waterproof jacket

Thermal shirts

Lightweight sweaters

Long-sleeve shirts

Jeans or warm pants

Thermal leggings

Comfortable walking shoes

Warm socks

Scarf

Gloves

Hat

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Moisturizer

Lip balm

Deodorant

Razor and shaving cream

Travel towel

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera

Portable charger

Universal power adapter

E-reader or tablet

Headphones

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance papers

Flight tickets

Accommodation reservations

Emergency contact information

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Any necessary prescription medications

Water purifying tablets

Miscellaneous

Snacks for travel

Guidebook or map

Notebook and pen

Travel Accessories

Daypack or backpack

Packing cubes

Money belt or hidden pouch

Outdoor Gear

Hiking boots

Rain poncho

Binoculars

Flashlight or headlamp

Entertainment

Travel journal

Book or travel guide

Playing cards

