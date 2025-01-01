Travel Packing Checklist for Jordan in Summer

Dreaming of shimmering deserts, ancient wonders, and thrilling adventures? Jordan in the summer is your ultimate destination! Whether you're planning to float in the Dead Sea or explore the fascinating ruins of Petra, having the right packing list is essential for a smooth journey.

In this guide, we've crafted the ultimate packing checklist for Jordan's warm season, ensuring you're prepared for both the cultural wonders and natural marvels. Dive into this list, and gear up for an unforgettable adventure under the Jordanian sun!

Things to Know about Traveling to Jordan in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Public Wi-Fi is available in hotels, cafes, and some public areas.

Weather in Jordan

Winter : Cool and wet, temperatures between 5-15°C (41-59°F) with occasional rainfall.

Spring : Mild temperatures ranging from 15-25°C (59-77°F) with some rain.

Summer : Hot and dry, temperatures often exceed 30°C (86°F).

Fall: Warm and dry, temperatures between 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Jordan is an enchanting mix of history, culture, and stunning landscapes, making it a captivating destination for travelers. In the summer months, Jordan’s climate can be quite hot, with temperatures often soaring above 90°F (32°C), especially in areas like the Jordan Valley. Despite the heat, the country vibrates with life and offers plenty of opportunities for adventure and exploration.

One fascinating fact about Jordan is its status as home to Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Carved into rose-red cliffs, this ancient city is a must-visit, offering a glimpse into a civilization from more than 2,000 years ago. While you're there, be sure to explore the serene desert landscape of Wadi Rum, known as the "Valley of the Moon," where the stars at night are just as breathtaking as the views by day.

When traveling in Jordan during summer, it’s also important to respect cultural norms, such as dressing modestly, especially in more rural areas. Don’t forget to stay hydrated and take breaks when exploring the outdoor sites. Remember, the people of Jordan are known for their legendary hospitality, so expect to feel welcomed warmly wherever your journey takes you!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Jordan in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight, breathable long-sleeve shirts

Lightweight trousers or long skirts

Comfortable walking shoes or sandals

Sunhat or cap

Swimwear and cover-up

Light jacket or cardigan for cooler evenings

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Lip balm with SPF

Aloe vera gel for sunburns

Moisturizer

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Portable power bank

Universal travel adapter

Camera with extra memory cards and batteries

Documents

Passport

Visa (if applicable)

Travel insurance details

Flight tickets

Hotel reservations

Copies of important documents

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Personal medications

Hand sanitizer

Rehydration salts

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Snacks

Guidebook or map

Travel Accessories

Travel pillow

Eye mask and earplugs

Daypack or crossbody bag

Outdoor Gear

Sunglasses with UV protection

Insect repellent

Waterproof bag for valuables

Entertainment

E-reader or book

Travel journal and pen

