Travel Packing Checklist for Jerash, Jordan in Winter

Discovering the ancient city of Jerash, Jordan in winter is a journey back in time. Imagine wandering through meticulously preserved Roman ruins where the chill in the air adds a magical touch to the experience. But before you step into this remarkable archaeological wonderland, packing smart is essential for a comfortable and memorable trip.

Winter in Jerash can be unexpectedly cold, with temperatures dropping considerably in the evenings. Packing the right gear ensures you stay warm while exploring the magnificent temples, theatres, and plazas. In this article, we'll guide you through the perfect winter packing checklist for Jerash, keeping you both cozy and carefree as you embrace the history all around you. Let's get ready to pack like a pro and let ClickUp be your travel planning companion!

Things to Know about Traveling to Jerash, Jordan in Winter

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi can be found in some cafes and public places.

Weather in Jerash, Jordan

Winter : Cool and rainy, with temperatures around 5-12°C (41-54°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant with temperatures ranging from 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Summer : Hot and dry, with temperatures between 30-35°C (86-95°F).

Fall: Mild and cooler, with temperatures ranging from 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Jerash, often heralded as the "Pompeii of the East," is renowned for its stunning ancient ruins that perfectly showcase Roman architecture. Even in winter, the site offers a remarkable glimpse into the past with its well-preserved theaters, temples, plazas, and colonnaded streets. The cooler months can actually be ideal for exploring, as the mild winter weather is generally more comfortable for walking around the vast archaeological site.

Winter visitors to Jerash should be prepared for the relatively unpredictable climate. While daytime temperatures are mild, nights can be quite chilly, so dressing in layers is wise. Another fascinating fact—Jerash hosts an annual summer festival that celebrates its rich history with music and cultural performances, and though the festival doesn't happen in winter, the town retains its lively spirit and charm year-round.

Besides the ruins, Jerash offers a variety of delicious local cuisines to enjoy. Make sure to try traditional Jordanian dishes like mansaf or fattoush. Visiting local markets is also a great way to interact with the warm and friendly Jordanian people and truly immerse yourself in the local culture. Whether you're exploring ancient wonders or sampling local delights, Jerash in winter is a unique and rewarding experience.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Jerash, Jordan in Winter

Clothing

Warm jacket

Long-sleeve shirts

Sweaters

Thermal underwear

Jeans or warm pants

Raincoat or waterproof jacket

Scarf

Gloves

Hat

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Moisturizer

Deodorant

Lip balm

Tissues

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera

Portable charger

Plug adapter (Jordan uses Type C, D, F, G, and J sockets)

USB cables

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance

Flight tickets

Accommodation booking details

Transportation tickets or rental car information

Health And Safety

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Sunscreen

Miscellaneous

Snacks

Water bottle

Guidebook or map of Jerash

Travel Accessories

Travel pillow

Eye mask

Earplugs

Day backpack

Outdoor Gear

Comfortable walking shoes or boots

Umbrella

Entertainment

Travel journal and pen

Books or e-reader

Downloadable podcasts or music playlists

