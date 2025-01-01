Travel Packing Checklist for Jerash, Jordan in Summer

Dreaming of sun-drenched days exploring the ancient ruins of Jerash this summer? You’re not alone! Nestled among Jordan’s rolling hills, Jerash offers a mesmerizing journey through Roman history, all surrounded by the warmth of summer rays. But before you immerse yourself in its timeless beauty, let’s ensure you’re packing smart!

Things to Know about Traveling to Jerash, Jordan in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is available in some cafes and public places, but not widespread.

Weather in Jerash, Jordan

Winter : Cold and wet with temperatures ranging from 5-12°C (41-54°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant with temperatures between 12-22°C (54-72°F).

Summer : Hot and dry with temperatures ranging from 25-35°C (77-95°F).

Fall: Cool and comfortable, temperatures range from 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Summer in Jerash, Jordan, is a truly magical experience. Known for its stunning Roman ruins, Jerash transforms into a historical wonderland under the bright sun. However, keep in mind that the sunshine brings intense heat, with temperatures soaring well into the 90s (Fahrenheit) or mid-30s (Celsius). It's crucial to wear light, breathable clothing and stay hydrated while exploring the magnificent ancient city. Jerash is not only a blast from the past but also a community bustling with vibrant culture.

One of the coolest facts about Jerash is that it's sometimes referred to as the "Pompeii of the East." This is because it boasts one of the best-preserved Roman provincial towns in the world. Every July, Jerash hosts a fantastic summer festival, showcasing traditional music, dazzling dances, and local crafts. Feel free to join the lively celebrations—it’s a great way to immerse yourself in the local culture.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Jerash, Jordan in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight and breathable shirts

Comfortable walking shoes

Sun hat or cap

Sunglasses

Lightweight scarf or shawl for sun protection and modesty

Cotton or linen pants

Shorts

Swimwear for hotel pool

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Moisturizer

Lip balm with SPF

Insect repellent

Personal hygiene products

Electronics

Smartphone with charger

Portable power bank

Camera with extra memory cards

Travel adapter (Type C/D/F/G electrical outlets)

Documents

Passport and visa (if necessary)

Travel insurance documents

Hotel reservations and itinerary

Copy of travel tickets

Map or guidebook of Jerash

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Reusable water bottle

Prescription medications

Hand sanitizer

Miscellaneous

Light reading material or travel journal

Snacks for travel days

Arabic phrasebook or translation app

Travel Accessories

Daypack or small backpack

Money belt or hidden wallet

Reusable shopping bag

Outdoor Gear

Collapsible hiking poles

Lightweight rain jacket or poncho (for unexpected light rain)

Entertainment

E-reader or tablet

Travel games or cards

