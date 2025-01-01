Travel Packing Checklist for Jeju, South Korea in Winter

Dreaming of Jeju Island’s picturesque landscapes with its volcanic beaches and stunning waterfalls? Winter adds a magical frosting to Jeju, turning it into a wonderland that's waiting for your discovery. But before you dive into this winter adventure, ensuring you have all the essentials packed is crucial for a cozy and hassle-free experience.

Let's not overstuff your suitcase or leave you thinking about that missing scarf atop Hallasan! Whether you're strolling through the snow-capped Hallasan National Park or savoring warm black pork dishes, our detailed packing checklist will have you covered.

Things to Know about Traveling to Jeju, South Korea in Winter

Languages : Korean is primarily spoken.

Currency : South Korean Won (KRW) is the currency.

Timezone : Korea Standard Time (KST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many cafes and public areas.

Weather in Jeju, South Korea

Winter : Mild temperatures with occasional snow, ranging from 0-10°C (32-50°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant, temperatures range from 10-20°C (50-68°F).

Summer : Warm and humid, with temperatures between 25-32°C (77-90°F).

Fall: Cool and breezy, temperatures range from 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Jeju, South Korea's island gem, becomes a winter wonderland when the temperature drops. Winter on Jeju is relatively mild, with temperatures generally ranging between 3°C and 10°C (37°F to 50°F). Despite the chill, snow is rare on the island's coasts but don't be surprised if you catch a sprinkle of snow on Hallasan Mountain, the island's tallest peak. The stark contrast of the snowy mountain landscapes against the lush greenery makes for breathtaking views.

An interesting tidbit about Jeju is its unique Haenyeo, or "sea women," who are renowned for their deep-diving skills even in winter's icy seas. These remarkable women amphibians plunge without any breathing equipment to harvest seafood—a tradition recognized by UNESCO as a cultural heritage.

Exploring Jeju in winter also means fewer tourists, granting a more intimate experience of its stunning beaches, waterfalls, and lava tubes. The island's tangerines are ripe for the picking in winter, adding a sweet treat to the chilly weather. Locals pride themselves on this juicy citrus, hosting vibrant tangerine festivals that are a delight for visitors.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Jeju, South Korea in Winter

Clothing

Thermal underwear

Wool sweaters

Insulated jacket

Winter coat

Warm gloves

Beanie or warm hat

Scarf

Warm socks

Waterproof boots

Casual outfits for indoor activities

Toiletries

Moisturizer

Lip balm

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant

Sunscreen

Hairbrush or comb

Electronics

Smartphone

Travel adapter (Korean plugs)

Portable charger

Camera with extra batteries/memory cards

Headphones

Documents

Passport

Visa (if applicable)

Travel insurance details

Flight tickets

Hotel reservation confirmations

Emergency contact information

Health And Safety

Prescription medications

First aid kit

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Cold and flu medicine

Miscellaneous

Korean phrasebook or translator app

Reusable water bottle

Snacks for travel

Notebook and pen

Umbrella

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Neck pillow

Travel-sized toiletries

Daypack or backpack for day trips

Outdoor Gear

Rainproof jacket

Binoculars for wildlife viewing

Hiking shoes

Warm layered clothing for outdoor sightseeing

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Travel journal

Downloadable music or podcasts

Playing cards

