Travel Packing Checklist for India in Summer

Are you planning a sizzling adventure to India this summer? With its vibrant culture, mouth-watering cuisine, and breathtaking landscapes, India is a must-visit destination that offers endless experiences. But before you soak up the sun and explore the rich tapestry of heritage in this incredible country, one thing you absolutely need is a well-organized packing checklist.

Packing for India in the summer isn't just about grabbing your sun hat and shades. You'll want to be prepared for bustling city streets, serene garden visits, and everything in between. We're here to help you conquer the excitement of packing with a comprehensive checklist that covers all the essentials. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or new to the world of globetrotting, ClickUp is ready to assist you with planning, tracking, and optimizing your travel checklist to ensure a seamless adventure. Let's dive in and make sure you're all set for a memorable Indian summer journey!

Things to Know about Traveling to India in Summer

Languages : Hindi and English are officially recognized, with numerous regional languages also spoken.

Currency : Indian Rupee (INR) is the currency.

Timezone : Indian Standard Time (IST).

Internet: Widely available with free Wi-Fi in many cafes, airports, and public spaces.

Weather in India

Winter : Temperatures range from 5-25°C (41-77°F) with variations depending on the region.

Spring : Generally warm with temperatures ranging from 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Summer : Very hot, often exceeding 40°C (104°F) especially in the northern plains.

Fall: Temperatures range from 15-25°C (59-77°F), gradually cooling down.

India in the summer is a dazzling spectacle of vibrant colors, spicy aromas, and bustling streets. But, it is also a season of intense heat, with temperatures often soaring above 100°F (38°C). To make the most of your adventure, it’s crucial to stay hydrated and seek shade during the hottest parts of the day. One interesting hack locals swear by is the consumption of 'chaach' or buttermilk, which is both refreshing and great at keeping body temperatures cool.

Aside from the weather, travelers should be prepared for the delightful sensory overload that is India. The country is home to an astonishing diversity of cultures, languages, and cuisines. Did you know there are 22 officially recognized languages in India? English, however, is widely spoken, especially in urban areas—making it easier for travelers to navigate.

Remember to embrace the wonder of bustling markets and the rich tapestry of traditions alive in every corner. Don't forget that respectful dressing is key, not just for temple visits but as a general gesture of cultural sensitivity. With a bit of adaptability and an upbeat spirit, summer travel in India can be a uniquely gratifying experience!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to India in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight cotton shirts

Breathable shorts

Long sleeve tops for sun protection

Loose-fitting pants

Sunglasses

Sun hat or cap

Light scarf or shawl

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Insect repellent

After-sun lotion

Deodorant

Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Hand sanitizer

Electronics

Smartphone

Portable charger

Universal power adapter

Camera with extra batteries

Earphones

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance details

Flight tickets

Hotel booking confirmations

Copy of itinerary

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Oral rehydration salts

Face masks

Hand wipes

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Snacks

Travel lock

Guidebook or map of India

Travel Accessories

Lightweight backpack

Packing cubes

Luggage tags

Neck pillow for travel comfort

Outdoor Gear

Comfortable walking shoes

Sandals

Umbrella or raincoat (for monsoon regions)

Entertainment

E-book reader or favorite book

Journal and pen

Travel games or playing cards

