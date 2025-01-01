Travel Packing Checklist for Hurghada in Summer

Planning a sun-soaked escape to Hurghada this summer? With its stunning beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and bustling markets, it's no wonder this Egyptian paradise is a top destination for summer travelers. But before you dive into the Red Sea, you’ll want to make sure your suitcase is as ready as you are.

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a first-time visitor, packing for a trip can often spark a mix of excitement and anxiety. That's why we've created the ultimate packing checklist, tailored specifically for your summer getaway in Hurghada. With ClickUp, staying organized is a breeze, allowing you to enjoy the journey without a second thought. Let's ensure you have everything you need for an unforgettable adventure!

Things to Know about Traveling to Hurghada in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Egyptian Pound (EGP) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many hotels, cafes, and restaurants, but not widespread in public areas.

Weather in Hurghada

Winter : Mild temperatures around 14-22°C (57-72°F).

Spring : Warm, ranging from 18-28°C (64-82°F).

Summer : Hot, with temperatures between 28-38°C (82-100°F).

Fall: Warm, temperatures drop to 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Hurghada, a sun-drenched paradise along Egypt's Red Sea coast, is an idyllic summer destination that offers more than just stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters. Travelers venturing to this coastal gem during the summer months will find themselves immersed in an exciting blend of culture, adventure, and natural beauty. Did you know that Hurghada was once a humble fishing village? Today, it's a bustling resort town bustling with vibrant life both on and offshore.

When visiting Hurghada in summer, you're in for a treat of endless sunshine, with temperatures often soaring into the high 30s Celsius (around 100°F). This warm climate is perfect for water enthusiasts eager to dive into some of the world's best snorkeling and diving spots, teeming with brilliantly colored marine life and vibrant coral reefs. Don't miss Giftun Island, a short boat trip away, known for its pristine sandy shores and turquoise waters.

For those curious about local culture, exploring the El Dahar district offers a taste of the old Hurghada with its traditional markets and authentic Egyptian fare. Here, the hustle and bustle provide a stark yet delightful contrast to the serene coastal scenes. Remember, evenings in Hurghada are just as captivating, with cooling breezes making alfresco dining and nighttime strolls a dream come true.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Hurghada in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight t-shirts

Shorts

Swimsuits

Sun hat

Sunglasses

Light casual shoes or sandals

Evening wear for restaurants or nightlife

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Moisturizer

Aloe vera gel for sunburns

Deodorant

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Camera for underwater photography

Portable power bank

Universal power adapter

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance documents

Hotel reservation confirmations

Printed itinerary

Flight tickets

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Insect repellent

Hand sanitizer

Prescription medications (if needed)

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Beach towel

Reusable water bottle

Guidebook or travel map

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Neck pillow for flights

Travel wallet

Outdoor Gear

Snorkeling gear

Beach umbrella

Entertainment

E-reader or book

Travel games or playing cards

