Travel Packing Checklist for Hurghada in Summer
Planning a sun-soaked escape to Hurghada this summer? With its stunning beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and bustling markets, it's no wonder this Egyptian paradise is a top destination for summer travelers. But before you dive into the Red Sea, you’ll want to make sure your suitcase is as ready as you are.
Things to Know about Traveling to Hurghada in Summer
Languages: Arabic is primarily spoken.
Currency: Egyptian Pound (EGP) is the currency.
Timezone: Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).
Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many hotels, cafes, and restaurants, but not widespread in public areas.
Weather in Hurghada
Winter: Mild temperatures around 14-22°C (57-72°F).
Spring: Warm, ranging from 18-28°C (64-82°F).
Summer: Hot, with temperatures between 28-38°C (82-100°F).
Fall: Warm, temperatures drop to 20-30°C (68-86°F).
Hurghada, a sun-drenched paradise along Egypt's Red Sea coast, is an idyllic summer destination that offers more than just stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters. Travelers venturing to this coastal gem during the summer months will find themselves immersed in an exciting blend of culture, adventure, and natural beauty. Did you know that Hurghada was once a humble fishing village? Today, it's a bustling resort town bustling with vibrant life both on and offshore.
When visiting Hurghada in summer, you're in for a treat of endless sunshine, with temperatures often soaring into the high 30s Celsius (around 100°F). This warm climate is perfect for water enthusiasts eager to dive into some of the world's best snorkeling and diving spots, teeming with brilliantly colored marine life and vibrant coral reefs. Don't miss Giftun Island, a short boat trip away, known for its pristine sandy shores and turquoise waters.
For those curious about local culture, exploring the El Dahar district offers a taste of the old Hurghada with its traditional markets and authentic Egyptian fare. Here, the hustle and bustle provide a stark yet delightful contrast to the serene coastal scenes. Remember, evenings in Hurghada are just as captivating, with cooling breezes making alfresco dining and nighttime strolls a dream come true.
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Hurghada in Summer
Clothing
Lightweight t-shirts
Shorts
Swimsuits
Sun hat
Sunglasses
Light casual shoes or sandals
Evening wear for restaurants or nightlife
Toiletries
Sunscreen with high SPF
Moisturizer
Aloe vera gel for sunburns
Deodorant
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Electronics
Smartphone and charger
Camera for underwater photography
Portable power bank
Universal power adapter
Documents
Passport
Travel insurance documents
Hotel reservation confirmations
Printed itinerary
Flight tickets
Health And Safety
First aid kit
Insect repellent
Hand sanitizer
Prescription medications (if needed)
Face masks
Miscellaneous
Beach towel
Reusable water bottle
Guidebook or travel map
Travel Accessories
Luggage locks
Neck pillow for flights
Travel wallet
Outdoor Gear
Snorkeling gear
Beach umbrella
Entertainment
E-reader or book
Travel games or playing cards
