Travel Packing Checklist for Finland in Summer

Planning a summer getaway to Finland? This Nordic gem is full of enchanting forests, sparkling lakes, and a rich tapestry of culture ready to be explored. From the vibrant streets of Helsinki to the pristine beauty of Lapland, Finland promises endless adventure for every traveler.

But before you jet off to this Scandinavian paradise, ensuring you have the right items packed can make or break your trip. The summer weather in Finland can be as varied as its landscape, with long sunny days and the occasional rainfall. To help you make the most of your journey, we’ve curated the ultimate packing checklist for Finland in the summer.

Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, this guide will ensure you're prepared for every delightful surprise Finland has to offer. Say goodbye to overstuffed suitcases and hello to more room for unforgettable memories. Let's get packing!

Things to Know about Traveling to Finland in Summer

Languages : Finnish and Swedish are primarily spoken.

Currency : Euro (EUR) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Widespread availability of free public internet in libraries, cafes, and city centers.

Weather in Finland

Winter : Cold and snowy with temperatures ranging from -15°C to -5°C (5°F to 23°F).

Spring : Cool to mild with temperatures ranging from 0°C to 10°C (32°F to 50°F).

Summer : Mild to warm with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 25°C (59°F to 77°F).

Fall: Cool and rainy with temperatures dropping from 10°C to 0°C (50°F to 32°F).

Traveling to Finland in the summer offers an enchanting blend of natural beauty and vibrant culture. Picture this: long, warm days where the sun barely dips below the horizon. Yes, that's right! You've entered the land of the Midnight Sun. This phenomenon is truly a sight to behold, turning ordinary summer days into extraordinary, almost magical experiences. Be prepared for endless daylight in the northernmost parts, perfect for jaunts into nature or late-night city strolls.

Finland is a symphony of serene landscapes and bustling urban life, with forests covering about 70% of the country. You'll find cities like Helsinki bursting with life, art, and design, as well as idyllic, untouched natural areas. Whether you're hiking in Lapland or exploring the archipelago, you'll want to pack your adventurous spirit alongside your travel essentials. Historically known for its sauna culture—a quintessential Finnish experience—why not take a moment to unwind the authentic Finnish way amidst the stunning backdrop of lakes and forests?

While exploring Finland, you will appreciate the country’s commitment to sustainability. It leads the charge in eco-friendly practices. Finnish locals are known for their green initiatives, and you will likely encounter various sustainability-focused innovations during your travel. Whether savoring local cuisine made from natural Finnish ingredients or staying in eco-friendly accommodations, you'll contribute to a greener planet. Plus, it's a chance to enjoy some of the freshest berries and mushrooms straight from the heart of nature. Finland, with its unique blend of the great outdoors, eco-friendly habits, and cultural richness, makes for a captivating summer destination.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Finland in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight waterproof jacket

Short-sleeve shirts

Long-sleeve shirts

Comfortable walking shoes

Sandals

Jeans or light trousers

Shorts

Light sweater or fleece

Socks

Underwear

Swimsuit

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Deodorant

Sunscreen

Insect repellent

Moisturizer

Makeup (if needed)

Hairbrush or comb

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera

Travel adapter and charger

Power bank

E-book reader or tablet

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance

Boarding passes

Accommodation confirmations

Itinerary

Local maps or travel guides

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Water bottle

Snacks

Foldable shopping bag

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Daypack or backpack

Neck pillow

Outdoor Gear

Hiking boots

Sunglasses

Hat or cap

Bicycle helmet (if planning to bike)

Entertainment

Books or magazines

Travel journal and pens

