Travel Packing Checklist for Fes in Winter

Winter is a magical season to explore the vibrant culture and stunning landscapes of Fes, Morocco. Whether you're sipping mint tea in a cozy riad or navigating the bustling medina, packing smartly can make all the difference in your travel experience. The challenge? Ensuring your suitcase offers all the winter essentials without weighing you down!

In this guide, we'll share a comprehensive packing checklist tailored for winter travelers heading to Fes. From clothing layers that keep you toasty to must-have accessories for making the most out of those brisk, sunny days, we've got you covered.

Things to Know about Traveling to Fes in Winter

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken, alongside French and Berber.

Currency : Moroccan Dirham (MAD) is the currency.

Timezone : Western European Time (WET) or Western European Summer Time (WEST), depending on daylight saving.

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is available in many cafes, hotels, and some public areas.

Weather in Fes

Winter : Cool and wet, with temperatures ranging from 5-15°C (41-59°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant, temperatures range from 13-23°C (55-73°F).

Summer : Hot and dry, temperatures can reach up to 35-40°C (95-104°F).

Fall: Mild with occasional rain, temperatures range from 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Fes, Morocco's spirited cultural capital, is a city where history dances down age-old alleys. While winter may bring a crisp chill, it certainly doesn't damper the city's charm! With temperatures averaging around 10°C (50°F), layering your clothing is essential for enjoying long strolls through the bustling medina.

One fascinating nugget for travelers is that Fes houses the oldest university in the world—Al-Qarawiyyin, established in 859 AD. Imagine the stories those walls could tell! And as you wander, the absence of cars in the tangled streets of the old city may surprise you, as only donkeys and handcarts navigate these paths, adding to Fes's timeless feel.

Remember, the winter months often see fewer tourists, so it's the perfect opportunity to savor the authenticity of the city. Picture yourself sipping warm mint tea overlooking the dazzling array of Azulejos tiles, it’s a serene break from the bustling souks. Whether it's history, culture, or the warm hospitality of the locals you're after, Fes in winter promises unforgettable experiences.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Fes in Winter

Clothing

Warm coat

Sweaters

Thermal shirts

Long pants

Scarf

Gloves

Warm hat

Comfortable walking shoes

Toiletries

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Deodorant

Face moisturizer

Electronics

Smartphone

Charger

Power bank

Camera

Travel adapter

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance

Flight tickets

Accommodation confirmation

Local maps or guidebook

Health And Safety

Prescription medications

First aid kit

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Snacks

Guidebook

Travel Accessories

Umbrella

Luggage lock

Travel pillow

Outdoor Gear

Raincoat

Daypack

Entertainment

Books

Travel journal

Playing cards

