Travel Packing Checklist for Delaware in Summer

Planning a summer getaway to the charming and diverse state of Delaware? Whether you're headed to the stunning beaches of Rehoboth, exploring the charming small towns, or delving into the rich history that Delaware offers, having a well-prepared packing checklist is your key to a smooth trip.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the essential items to pack for a Delaware summer, ensuring you're covered from sun-soaked beach days to breezy evening strolls.

Things to Know about Traveling to Delaware in Summer

Languages : English is primarily spoken.

Currency : United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern Standard Time (EST) or Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many cafes, public libraries, and some public spaces.

Weather in Delaware

Winter : Temperatures range from -3 to 8°C (27-46°F) with occasional snow and ice.

Spring : Mild with temperatures from 10-20°C (50-68°F), and frequent rain.

Summer : Warm and humid, with temperatures between 21-30°C (70-86°F).

Fall: Cool with temperatures ranging from 10-21°C (50-70°F), and less humidity.

Delaware, often coined 'The First State', is a charming destination bursting with history, beautiful beaches, and verdant landscapes. It's the second smallest state in the U.S., but don’t let its size fool you—Delaware is a summer hotspot with a unique charm. Nestled between big brothers like New Jersey and Maryland, Delaware offers a respite from the bustling metropolises.

Summer travelers should be ready for a comfortable climate, as temperatures generally hover in the 70s to 80s degrees Fahrenheit. This makes it perfect for exploring coastal towns like Rehoboth Beach, famous for its family-friendly boardwalks and delightful ice cream stands. Fun fact: Rehoboth Beach is known for its annual summer sandcastle competitions, a must-see for new travelers!

Moreover, Delaware is steeped in history with attractions like the historic district of New Castle and the renowned Winterthur Museum. And if you're a nature enthusiast, consider visiting Cape Henlopen State Park for a dose of hiking and wildlife sightings. In the midst of your travels, don't forget to savor the local seafood and scrapple—a regional delicacy made from pork. These unique facets make Delaware a versatile destination perfect for any traveler seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Delaware in Summer

Clothing

T-shirts

Shorts

Lightweight pants

Sundresses

Swimsuit

Light jacket or sweater for cooler evenings

Hat for sun protection

Comfortable walking shoes

Sandals

Toiletries

Sunscreen

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Razor

Hairbrush or comb

Moisturizer

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Camera and charger

Portable power bank

Headphones or earbuds

Documents

Driver's license or ID

Insurance cards

Reservation confirmations

Credit/debit cards

Cash

Health And Safety

First-aid kit

Face masks

Insect repellent

Prescription medications

Miscellaneous

Beach towel

Snacks

Reusable water bottle

Laundry bag

Travel Accessories

Sunglasses

Travel pillow

Umbrella

Daypack or backpack

Outdoor Gear

Beach umbrella

Cooler

Portable chair

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Travel journal

Board games or playing cards

