Travel Packing Checklist for Cusco, Peru in Summer

Planning an exciting trip to Cusco, Peru this summer? You're in for a treat! Nestled high in the Andes, Cusco is a city teeming with vibrant culture, stunning architecture, and mouthwatering cuisine. But before you embark on this unforgettable journey, it’s essential to pack wisely to ensure a smooth and enjoyable adventure.

The city's unique elevation and varied climate call for careful consideration of every item you bring. With so much to see and do — from exploring the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu to wandering the bustling streets filled with local artisans — having a well-organized packing checklist is the first step to stress-free travels. Fear not, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive guide that will help you pack all the essentials.

Things to Know about Traveling to Cusco, Peru in Summer

Languages : Spanish, Quechua, and a small percentage of Aymara.

Currency : Peruvian Sol (PEN) is the currency.

Timezone : Peru Time (PET).

Internet: Wi-Fi is available in some cafes and hotels, but public free Wi-Fi is not widespread.

Weather in Cusco, Peru

Winter : Dry season with sunny days, and temperatures ranging from 1-18°C (34-64°F).

Spring : Transition to the rainy season, with temperatures from 6-21°C (43-70°F).

Summer : Rainy season with frequent showers, temperatures between 7-21°C (45-70°F).

Fall: End of the rainy season with mild temperatures ranging from 6-21°C (43-70°F).

Nestled high in the Peruvian Andes, Cusco is a captivating city where history and modernity intertwine seamlessly. If you're traveling to Cusco in the summer, you’re in for a vibrant experience. Summer, which falls from December to February, is actually the rainy season here. So while it's warmer, it’s wise to expect some showers. Don't let that deter you! The rain brings out the lush greenery, making the Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu even more breathtaking.

Cusco was once the capital of the Inca Empire, and its rich heritage is felt everywhere. From the magnificent ruins of Sacsayhuamán to the ornate Spanish colonial architecture, there's plenty to explore. And speaking of exploration, remember that Cusco sits over 11,000 feet above sea level. Altitude sickness is a genuine concern, so acclimating properly and staying hydrated is key. Businesses in Cusco provide coca leaves or tea to help travelers adjust, a concession rooted in Andean tradition.

A lesser-known fact about Cusco is its reputation as a hub for creatives and cosmopolitan culture. You'll find an array of art galleries, traditional weaving markets, and culinary delights waiting to be discovered. Engage with the local community, savor coca tea during your outings, and immerse yourself in the vibrant fusion of indigenous and modern cultures.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Cusco, Peru in Summer

Clothing

Layered clothing for warm days and cool nights

Lightweight hiking pants

Waterproof jacket or poncho

Comfortable walking shoes

Sun hat

Sunglasses

Warm fleece or sweater

Breathable socks

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Lip balm with SPF

Hand sanitizer

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant

Electronics

Smartphone with charger

Camera with extra batteries

Portable power bank

Travel adapter for Peru

Documents

Passport with photocopies

Travel insurance details

Reservation confirmations

Vaccination records

Travel itinerary

Health And Safety

Altitude sickness medication

Reusable water bottle

First aid kit

Insect repellent

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Snacks for hiking

Guidebook of Cusco

Spanish phrasebook or translation app

Travel Accessories

Travel backpack

Money belt or pouch

Daypack for excursions

Packing cubes

Outdoor Gear

Trekking poles

Waterproof hiking boots

Sun protective clothing

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Notebook and pen

Playing cards

