Travel Packing Checklist for Colombia in Winter

Dreaming of dancing salsa in Bogotá or sipping hot chocolate in the Andes this winter? Colombia, with its lush landscapes and vibrant culture, is a traveler’s paradise even when the temperatures drop. However, packing for a Colombian winter adventure can be as tricky as choosing from one of its many delicious coffee blends. Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with the ultimate packing checklist to ensure you’re prepared for any Colombian climate.

Whether you're trekking through the misty mountains, wandering the bustling streets of Medellín, or enjoying Cartagena’s coastal breeze, each of Colombia’s regions boasts its own unique weather patterns. Equip yourself with the right gear by following our checklist, and transform your trip into a seamless adventure.

Things to Know about Traveling to Colombia in Winter

Languages : Spanish is primarily spoken.

Currency : Colombian Peso (COP) is the currency.

Timezone : Colombia Standard Time (COT).

Internet: Public Wi-Fi is available in many cafes, libraries, and public spaces, though coverage varies by area.

Weather in Colombia

Winter : Mild and dry with temperatures between 15-20°C (59-68°F) in most regions.

Spring : Warm and wet, as this period overlaps with the rainy season in many areas.

Summer : Warm and wet, especially in the Andean region during the second rainy season.

Fall: Temperatures are mild, varying by region, with less rain than spring and summer.

Colombia is a vibrant tapestry of culture, history, and natural beauty, and it's bursting with surprises that make winter travel here so captivating. Even though it sits on the equator, Colombia’s diverse topography creates a fascinating climate range. In winter, which many regions experience as part of the dry season, you’ll still find snow capped peaks in areas like the Andes, while coastal regions stay warm and inviting.

What's exciting is that Colombian cities such as Bogotá, perched high in the Andes, boast cooler temperatures year-round, making sweaters and light jackets your companions even in heart of winter.

Beyond the climate, winter is the season of festivals in Colombia, with the famed Carnaval de Blancos y Negros in January lighting up the streets of Pasto with color and joy. Engaging with local celebrations can provide rich cultural insights and unforgettable memories. So while you're checking off that packing list, know that Colombia offers a blend of winter experiences that can satisfy both sun-seekers and snow lovers alike.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Colombia in Winter

Clothing

Light jacket or sweater

Waterproof rain jacket

Comfortable walking shoes

Short-sleeve shirts

Long-sleeve shirts

Jeans or long pants

Hat or cap for sun protection

Swimwear for coastal areas

Scarf or shawl for layering

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap or body wash

Deodorant

Sunscreen with high SPF

Mosquito repellent

Personal hygiene products

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Portable power bank

Camera and accessories

Universal travel adapter

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Visa (if required)

Hotel booking confirmations

Emergency contact information

Health And Safety

First-aid kit

Prescription medications

Vaccination records (Yellow Fever vaccination is recommended for some areas)

Hand sanitizer

Miscellaneous

Travel guide or map

Spanish phrasebook or translation app

Snacks for travel

Travel Accessories

Daypack or small backpack

Reusable water bottle

Ziplock bags for wet clothes or snacks

Outdoor Gear

Sunglasses

Compact umbrella

Binoculars for wildlife watching

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Journal or notebook

Travel games or cards

