Travel Packing Checklist for Cairo, Egypt in Summer

Get ready to pack your bags and experience the sunny vibes of Cairo, Egypt this summer! Whether you're wandering through the bustling bazaars, marveling at the ancient pyramids, or cruising down the Nile, planning your packing list is the first step to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable adventure.

With Cairo's sizzling summer temperatures, packing smart is key to staying cool and comfortable. Fear not! We've crafted the ultimate packing checklist just for you. Plus, with helpful tools like ClickUp, you can organize your travel plans seamlessly, ensuring nothing is forgotten. Join us as we dive into the essentials for an unforgettable Egyptian summer escapade!

Things to Know about Traveling to Cairo, Egypt in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Egyptian Pound (EGP) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is available in some cafes and public places, but can be limited.

Weather in Cairo, Egypt

Winter : Mild temperatures averaging around 14-22°C (57-72°F) with occasional rain.

Spring : Warm with temperatures ranging from 18-29°C (64-84°F), and can be windy with dust storms.

Summer : Very hot and dry, with temperatures between 26-35°C (79-95°F) or higher.

Fall: Warm and gradually cooling, with temperatures from 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Cairo, with its enchanting blend of ancient wonders and vibrant city life, beckons travelers from all corners of the globe, especially during the summer months. But before diving into its rich history and culture, it’s essential to understand what’s in store for you. Summer in Cairo can be intensely hot, with temperatures soaring above 90°F (32°C). The sun is relentless, demanding sunscreen, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat as your daily companions. The city’s dry desert climate might surprise you with cool evenings, so a light jacket could come in handy.

Beyond the weather, the hustle and bustle of Cairo streets is a spectacle in itself. Traffic is lively and chaotic, but that’s part of the charm. Here’s an insider tip: embrace the chaos with an open mind, and consider using ride-hailing apps to navigate the city more comfortably. Cairo is a city that never seems to sleep, with market stalls and coffee shops buzzing late into the night, offering late-night adventures for night owls.

Did you know that Cairo is home to the only remaining wonder of the ancient world, the Great Pyramid of Giza? Its sheer magnitude is awe-inspiring and a must-see during your visit. Also, get ready to engage all your senses in the bustling markets, like the historic Khan El Khalili, where you can haggle for souvenirs and taste authentic Egyptian cuisine. Remember, the key is to stay hydrated—it’s as essential as the souvenir shopping in Cairo’s kaleidoscopic bazaars.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Cairo, Egypt in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight, breathable shirts

Linen or cotton pants

Long skirts or dresses

Wide-brimmed hat

Sunglasses

Comfortable walking shoes

Sandals

Swimsuit

Light jacket or shawl for air-conditioned places

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Lip balm with SPF

Moisturizer

Deodorant

Wet wipes

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera

Universal power adapter

Portable charger

E-reader or tablet

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance paperwork

Printed hotel reservations

Flight tickets

Emergency contact list

Health And Safety

Reusable water bottle

First-aid kit

Prescription medications

Anti-diarrhea medication

Insect repellent

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Egyptian phrasebook or translation app

Local SIM card or international roaming plan

Guidebook or travel map

Reusable shopping bag

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Travel pillow

Eye mask

Ear plugs

Outdoor Gear

Daypack or small backpack

Umbrella or rain jacket (for unexpected showers)

Entertainment

Travel journal and pen

Book or audiobook

Games or puzzles for downtime

