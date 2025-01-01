Travel Packing Checklist for Belgium in Summer

Planning a trip to Belgium this summer? Oh, the excitement of exploring Brussels' historic streets, savoring Antwerp's chocolate, and soaking in Bruges' picturesque canals!



Our ultimate packing checklist is designed to help you navigate the charming yet unpredictable summer weather in Belgium. Think stunning landscapes with a side of rain showers! Let's ensure you're prepared, comfortable, and stylish as you uncover the best of Belgium.



From versatile clothing to travel gadgets that enhance your journey, let's make packing a breeze so you can focus on creating unforgettable memories.

Things to Know about Traveling to Belgium in Summer

Languages : Dutch, French, and German are primarily spoken.

Currency : Euro (EUR) is the currency.

Timezone : Central European Time (CET) or Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many public places, cafes, and libraries.

Weather in Belgium

Winter : Cold with temperatures ranging from 0-6°C (32-43°F) and occasional snow.

Spring : Mild with temperatures from 8-15°C (46-59°F), often rainy.

Summer : Warm with temperatures between 18-25°C (64-77°F) and occasional rain.

Fall: Cool with temperatures from 10-16°C (50-61°F) with frequent rain.

Belgium, famous for its waffles, chocolates, and surreal comic characters, offers so much more, especially in the vibrant summer months. Travelers can look forward to pleasant weather, making it perfect for exploring medieval cities like Bruges with its enchanting canals, as well as the modern city vibe of Brussels. Don't forget to check out the Ghent Festival if you visit in July—it's one of the largest cultural events in Europe and definitely worth experiencing!

With three official languages—Dutch, French, and German—Belgium is a melting pot of cultures, so don't be surprised to see multilingual signs and menus. This linguistic diversity also means a wide array of delicious regional cuisines to try. And if you’re planning on visiting any local fairs or markets, make room in your bags for some unexpected finds! Whether savoring a golden ale in a quaint café or wandering through a scenic town square, every corner of Belgium has its own charm that will make your summer trip quite memorable.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Belgium in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight jacket or sweater (for cooler evenings)

Comfortable walking shoes

Casual tops and T-shirts

Shorts or light pants

Sundresses

Umbrella or lightweight rain jacket (Belgium is known for unexpected rain)

Hat or cap

Sunglasses

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Deodorant

Sunscreen (SPF 30+)

Moisturizer

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Universal travel adapter

Camera and charger

Portable power bank

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Accommodation reservations

Travel itinerary

Driver’s license (if planning on driving)

Health And Safety

Personal medications

First aid kit

Miscellaneous

Water bottle

Guidebook or map

Reusable shopping bag

Travel Accessories

Neck pillow

Eye mask and earplugs

Luggage locks

Outdoor Gear

Day backpack (for day trips)

Entertainment

E-reader or book

Travel journal

How to Use ClickUp to Plan Your Trip to Belgium in Summer

