Travel Packing Checklist for Beheira, Egypt in Summer

Things to Know about Traveling to Beheira, Egypt in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Egyptian Pound (EGP) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET).

Internet: Limited public Wi-Fi, mostly available in urban areas and some cafes.

Weather in Beheira, Egypt

Winter : Cool with temperatures ranging from 10-18°C (50-64°F) and occasional rain.

Spring : Moderate with temperatures from 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Summer : Hot and dry, with temperatures between 25-35°C (77-95°F).

Fall: Mild with temperatures ranging from 18-28°C (64-82°F).

Beheira, Egypt is a hidden gem nestled in the northern part of the country, offering a unique blend of cultural history and natural beauty. Traveling there in the summer means basking in sun-kissed days and navigating the region's warm Mediterranean climate. With temperatures often soaring into the 90s (Fahrenheit) during these months, packing light, breathable clothing is essential to stay comfortable.

Historically, Beheira is a treasure trove of ancient wonders. Did you know that it houses the iconic Rosetta Stone, which was discovered in the town of Rashid? This region also hosts sprawling agricultural lands, making it a crucial hub for Egypt's food production, thanks to the Nile Delta's fertile banks.

While you're planning your trip, remember that Beheira offers more than just stunning landscapes and history. It's also a place of serene lakes and tranquil canals, ideal for a peaceful boat ride. Whether you’re meandering through the vibrant local markets or marveling at the impressive architecture, Beheira in the summer is sure to leave you enchanted and inspired.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Beheira, Egypt in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight cotton shirts

Shorts

Sun hat or cap

Sandals

Comfortable walking shoes

Light sweater or shawl for cooler evenings

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Lip balm with SPF

Deodorant

Insect repellent

Moisturizer

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera

Portable charger

Travel adapter

USB cables

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance documents

Printed hotel reservations

Emergency contact information

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Basic first aid kit

Prescription medications

Rehydration salts

Miscellaneous

Travel guidebook

Snacks

Reusable water bottle

Packing cubes

Travel Accessories

Neck pillow

Eye mask

Earplugs

Luggage locks

Outdoor Gear

Sunglasses with UV protection

Beach towel

Swimsuit

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Travel journal

Headphones

Portable speaker

