Travel Packing Checklist for Aqaba, Jordan in Winter

When you think of Aqaba, Jordan, images of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant coral reefs might spring to mind. But did you know that visiting Aqaba in winter can be just as enchanting? As this coastal city offers mild temperatures and fewer crowds, it provides the perfect backdrop for a winter getaway filled with culture, relaxation, and adventure. However, to truly make the most of your trip, having a well-prepared packing checklist is essential.

In this guide, we'll walk you through essential items to bring for your winter escape to Aqaba, ensuring you're ready for anything—whether it's a stroll through historical sites, a cozy evening by the sea, or exploring the bustling local markets.

Things to Know about Traveling to Aqaba, Jordan in Winter

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is available in some cafes and hotels, but not widespread in public spaces.

Weather in Aqaba, Jordan

Winter : Mild and temperatures range from 10-20°C (50-68°F) with occasional rain.

Spring : Pleasant weather with temperatures from 18-30°C (64-86°F).

Summer : Hot with temperatures reaching up to 40°C (104°F) and dry conditions.

Fall: Warm temperatures ranging from 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Aqaba, Jordan, is a unique winter destination that surprises many travelers with its mild, inviting climate. Thanks to its position by the Red Sea, Aqaba enjoys warmer winters than much of the region. Expect daytime temperatures averaging around 20°C (68°F), making it an ideal escape for those seeking a break from colder winter climes. However, nights can be a bit chilly, so packing layers for the evening is wise.

Beyond the weather, Aqaba holds a rich history that beckons to be explored. The city was once a major stop on the trade routes of the ancient world, linking Arabia with the Mediterranean. Today, you can visit the remnants of Aqaba Castle and satisfy your cultural cravings with its fascinating past. For aquatic adventurers, the calm waters of Aqaba Bay offer stunning coral reefs and a diverse array of marine life. It's a snorkeling and diving paradise that you won't want to miss during your stay.

Perhaps lesser-known but equally intriguing is Aqaba's proximity to some of Jordan's most spectacular natural wonders. With Wadi Rum and the ancient city of Petra just a drive away, Aqaba serves as a perfect base for exploring the awe-inspiring desert landscapes and archaeological marvels. So, while winter in Aqaba is delightfully warm, it's the warmth and richness of the experiences that will truly leave a lasting impression.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Aqaba, Jordan in Winter

Clothing

Light jacket or sweater

Long-sleeve shirts

T-shirts

Jeans or casual pants

Swimwear

Comfortable walking shoes

Sandals

Hat or cap

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Deodorant

Sunscreen

Moisturizer

Hairbrush or comb

Lip balm

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Camera and accessories

Portable power bank

Universal travel adapter

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Accommodation confirmations

Itinerary

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Prescription medications

Basic first aid kit

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Sunglasses

Guidebook or map

Travel Accessories

Travel pillow

Luggage locks

Packing cubes

Outdoor Gear

Snorkeling gear if planning underwater activities

Beach towel

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Notebook and pen

