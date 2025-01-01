Travel Packing Checklist for Aqaba, Jordan in Summer

Set your sights on Aqaba, Jordan this summer, where turquoise waters meet golden sands and ancient relics whisper stories of the past. Whether you're planning to dive into its vibrant coral reefs, wander through historic sites, or simply bask under the Middle Eastern sun, packing wisely is your first step toward a smooth travel adventure.

In this guide, we've created the ultimate packing checklist tailored specifically for Aqaba's unique summer vibe. Not only will it ensure you’re prepared for every sun-dappled moment, but with a little help from ClickUp, you can organize your travel essentials like a pro. Let’s dive into your sun-soaked journey with confidence and excitement!

Things to Know about Traveling to Aqaba, Jordan in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in some cafes, hotels, and public areas.

Weather in Aqaba, Jordan

Winter : Mild temperatures ranging from 10-20°C (50-68°F) with occasional rain.

Spring : Warm temperatures, typically between 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Summer : Hot and dry, with temperatures often exceeding 35°C (95°F).

Fall: Warm and pleasant, ranging from 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Aqaba, Jordan, is a gem along the Red Sea, offering a blend of cultural richness and stunning marine life. In summer, temperatures can soar above 100°F (38°C), making it essential to plan outdoor activities for the cooler mornings or late afternoons. Despite the heat, summer is an excellent time to visit due to the lively atmosphere, with locals and tourists partaking in water sports and beachfront gatherings.

Aqaba is renowned for its exceptional diving spots where the vibrant coral reefs and shipwrecks beckon underwater explorers. Don’t miss the chance to explore the Aqaba Marine Park, a sanctuary home to a dazzling array of sea creatures. On land, Aqaba's free port status makes it a shopping haven, particularly for unique handicrafts and textiles—perfect for picking up souvenirs.

While you enjoy the bustling markets or the serene beaches, remember that Aqaba is a conservative city. Dressing modestly, especially when away from the beach, is advisable to respect local customs. Familiarizing yourself with a few Arabic phrases can also enhance your experience and interactions with the friendly locals. With these insights, you're all set to embrace the sun and culture of Aqaba during your summer adventure!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Aqaba, Jordan in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight t-shirts

Shorts

Swimwear

Sun hat

Sunglasses

Sandals

Comfortable walking shoes

Evening wear for dinners

Toiletries

Sunscreen

Moisturizer

Lip balm with SPF

Deodorant

Toothbrush & toothpaste

Shampoo & conditioner

Hairbrush or comb

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Portable power bank

Camera with extra memory cards

Headphones

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance details

Flight tickets

Hotel booking confirmations

Visa, if required

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Prescription medications

Insect repellent

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Snacks for travel

Guidebook or map

Arabic phrasebook

Travel Accessories

Travel pillow

Eye mask for sleeping

Luggage locks

Packing cubes

Outdoor Gear

Beach towel

Snorkeling gear (if not renting)

Entertainment

Book or e-reader

Downloadable games or apps

Travel journal

