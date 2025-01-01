Travel Packing Checklist for Amsterdam in December
Planning a trip to Amsterdam in December? Awesome choice! The city is a winter wonderland, decked out in dazzling lights and filled with festive markets. Whether you're wandering along the picturesque canals or indulging in some warm stroopwafels, Amsterdam offers charms galore for every traveler.
However, before you jet off to the land of tulips and bicycles, let's make sure your suitcase is packed to perfection. We're here to help you create the ultimate packing checklist tailored just for Amsterdam in December. From cozy thermals to waterproof boots, we’ve got you covered so you can stay warm and stylish on your Dutch adventure.
Things to Know about Traveling to Amsterdam in December
Languages: Dutch is primarily spoken, but English is also widely understood.
Currency: Euro (EUR) is the currency.
Timezone: Central European Time (CET) or Central European Summer Time (CEST).
Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many cafes, public transport areas, and libraries.
Weather in Amsterdam
Winter: Cold and damp, with temperatures ranging from 0-5°C (32-41°F).
Spring: Mild and pleasant, with temperatures from 8-15°C (46-59°F).
Summer: Warm, with temperatures between 17-26°C (63-79°F) and occasional rain.
Fall: Cool and wet, with temperatures ranging from 10-15°C (50-59°F).
When visiting Amsterdam in December, travelers should prepare not only for the winter chill but also for a city that feels like a cozy wonderland. With temperatures hovering between 0°C to 7°C (32°F to 45°F), it’s essential to bundle up warmly. But don’t fret—a hot cup of Dutch cocoa will warm you right up!
The shorter days and longer nights offer a unique charm, as Amsterdam's canals and streets twinkle with fairy lights. December also means festive cheer, thanks to the popular "Amsterdam Light Festival." This annual event transforms the city into an open-air gallery with stunning light art installations.
For a quintessentially Dutch experience, visit the local Christmas markets. From handcrafted gifts to delicious oliebollen (Dutch doughnuts), these markets are a must-see. And yes, it’s true—even more delightful than you might have heard: bikes outnumber people in Amsterdam. The city has over 880,000 bicycles, so joining a bike tour can be a fantastic way to explore, even in the brisk winter weather. Be sure to dress in layers and enjoy one of Europe's most enchanting cities!
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Amsterdam in December
Clothing
Warm winter coat
Sweaters
Thermal layers
Comfortable walking shoes
Waterproof boots
Gloves
Scarf
Warm hat
Jeans
Warm socks
Umbrella
Toiletries
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Shampoo and conditioner
Body wash or soap
Moisturizer (for dry winter skin)
Lip balm
Deodorant
Personal hygiene products
Electronics
Smartphone
Camera
Travel adapter (type C/F for Amsterdam)
Portable charger
Headphones
Documents
Passport
Travel insurance details
Flight tickets
Hotel reservation confirmations
Emergency contact information
Health And Safety
Medications (if applicable)
First aid kit
Face masks
Hand sanitizer
Miscellaneous
Snacks for travel
Reusable water bottle
Guidebook or map
Travel Accessories
Luggage
Day backpack
Travel pillow
Luggage locks
Outdoor Gear
Rainproof jacket or poncho
Travel umbrella
Entertainment
Books or e-reader
Travel journal and pen
Download offline maps and apps
