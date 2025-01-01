Travel Packing Checklist for Amsterdam in December

Planning a trip to Amsterdam in December? Awesome choice! The city is a winter wonderland, decked out in dazzling lights and filled with festive markets. Whether you're wandering along the picturesque canals or indulging in some warm stroopwafels, Amsterdam offers charms galore for every traveler.

However, before you jet off to the land of tulips and bicycles, let's make sure your suitcase is packed to perfection. We're here to help you create the ultimate packing checklist tailored just for Amsterdam in December. From cozy thermals to waterproof boots, we’ve got you covered so you can stay warm and stylish on your Dutch adventure.

Things to Know about Traveling to Amsterdam in December

Languages : Dutch is primarily spoken, but English is also widely understood.

Currency : Euro (EUR) is the currency.

Timezone : Central European Time (CET) or Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many cafes, public transport areas, and libraries.

Weather in Amsterdam

Winter : Cold and damp, with temperatures ranging from 0-5°C (32-41°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant, with temperatures from 8-15°C (46-59°F).

Summer : Warm, with temperatures between 17-26°C (63-79°F) and occasional rain.

Fall: Cool and wet, with temperatures ranging from 10-15°C (50-59°F).

When visiting Amsterdam in December, travelers should prepare not only for the winter chill but also for a city that feels like a cozy wonderland. With temperatures hovering between 0°C to 7°C (32°F to 45°F), it’s essential to bundle up warmly. But don’t fret—a hot cup of Dutch cocoa will warm you right up!

The shorter days and longer nights offer a unique charm, as Amsterdam's canals and streets twinkle with fairy lights. December also means festive cheer, thanks to the popular "Amsterdam Light Festival." This annual event transforms the city into an open-air gallery with stunning light art installations.

For a quintessentially Dutch experience, visit the local Christmas markets. From handcrafted gifts to delicious oliebollen (Dutch doughnuts), these markets are a must-see. And yes, it’s true—even more delightful than you might have heard: bikes outnumber people in Amsterdam. The city has over 880,000 bicycles, so joining a bike tour can be a fantastic way to explore, even in the brisk winter weather. Be sure to dress in layers and enjoy one of Europe's most enchanting cities!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Amsterdam in December

Clothing

Warm winter coat

Sweaters

Thermal layers

Comfortable walking shoes

Waterproof boots

Gloves

Scarf

Warm hat

Jeans

Warm socks

Umbrella

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Moisturizer (for dry winter skin)

Lip balm

Deodorant

Personal hygiene products

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera

Travel adapter (type C/F for Amsterdam)

Portable charger

Headphones

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance details

Flight tickets

Hotel reservation confirmations

Emergency contact information

Health And Safety

Medications (if applicable)

First aid kit

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Miscellaneous

Snacks for travel

Reusable water bottle

Guidebook or map

Travel Accessories

Luggage

Day backpack

Travel pillow

Luggage locks

Outdoor Gear

Rainproof jacket or poncho

Travel umbrella

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Travel journal and pen

Download offline maps and apps

