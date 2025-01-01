Travel Packing Checklist for Alexandria, Egypt in Summer

Summer in Alexandria, Egypt — a delightful blend of history, culture, and sun-soaked beaches! Whether you're wandering through ancient ruins or lounging by the Mediterranean Sea, Alexandria offers a magical escape from the ordinary. As you prepare for your adventure, a well-thought-out packing checklist is essential to ensure you have everything you need to enjoy your trip to the fullest.

From lightweight clothing to sun protection gear, packing the right items can make all the difference in your travel experience. But don't worry, we're here to help! In this guide, we'll walk you through the must-have items for your summer adventure in Alexandria, ensuring you feel comfortable and confident as you explore this fascinating city. Get ready for an unforgettable journey!

Things to Know about Traveling to Alexandria, Egypt in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Egyptian Pound (EGP) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in some cafes and hotels, but less common in public spaces.

Weather in Alexandria, Egypt

Winter : Mild and rainy, with temperatures ranging from 9-18°C (48-64°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant, with temperatures ranging from 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Summer : Hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 25-33°C (77-91°F).

Fall: Warm and less humid, with temperatures between 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Traveling to Alexandria, Egypt in the summer is like stepping into a blend of fascinating history and vibrant culture! Known for its iconic Mediterranean coastline, the city offers a refreshing sea breeze, making it a perfect escape from Egypt's typically scorching inland heat. However, it's essential to be mindful that temperatures can still climb up to the low 90s°F (around 32-34°C), so staying hydrated and protecting yourself from the sun is key.

Alexandria's charm lies not only in its natural beauty but also in its rich historical tapestry. Founded by Alexander the Great and home to the famous Lighthouse, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the city holds a unique allure with numerous ancient sites and museums. Did you know the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a modern marvel, stands close to the location of the original Library of Alexandria, making it a must-visit for any book-lover?

While Alexandria has a laid-back vibe compared to bustling Cairo, it boasts a cultural diversity that reflects its historical significance as a trading port. You’ll find delicious seafood thanks to its coastal setting, as well as an architectural fusion of Greco-Roman, Ottoman, and modern influences. This dynamic atmosphere is perfect for curious travelers looking to explore both ancient relics and tantalizing cuisine. So pack your sunscreen, a camera, and a sense of adventure!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Alexandria, Egypt in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight and breathable shirts

Shorts

Light pants or trousers

Swimsuit

Light jacket or cardigan for cooler evenings

Sun hat or cap

Comfortable sandals or walking shoes

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Moisturizer

Deodorant

Insect repellent

Lip balm with SPF

Electronics

Phone and charger

Power bank

Travel adapter for Egypt

Camera and extra memory cards

Documents

Passport

Printed travel itinerary

Accommodation confirmation

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance documents

Copies of important documents

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Hand sanitizer

Reusable water bottle

Miscellaneous

Guidebook or map of Alexandria

Arabic phrasebook or translation app

Travel Accessories

Daypack or small backpack for excursions

Travel pillow

Earplugs and eye mask

Outdoor Gear

Snorkeling gear (optional, as rentals are often available)

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Notebook or travel journal

Streaming device/tablet for movies or shows

