Travel Packing Checklist For Alaska In March

Hero image for Travel Packing Checklist For Alaska In March

Travel Packing Checklist for Alaska in March

Ah, Alaska in March—a mesmerizing fusion of breathtaking landscapes, thrilling adventures, and chilly temperatures that demand the perfect packing strategy. Whether you're gearing up for glacier hikes or indulging in the serene beauty of the Northern Lights, having a well-organized packing checklist ensures you’re ready for whatever Alaska throws your way.

March in Alaska ushers in longer daylight hours and unique opportunities to explore the great outdoors. This is where an organized approach can make all the difference in your travel experience. In this article, we'll guide you through the essentials you'll need to pack for this enchanting journey, so you can focus on making memories instead of scrambling for a missing glove. Let's dive into crafting a packing checklist that promises warmth, comfort, and a dash of excitement!

Things to Know about Traveling to Alaska in March

  • Languages: English is primarily spoken, with indigenous languages such as Inupiaq, Yupik, and Gwich'in in certain communities.

  • Currency: United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

  • Timezone: Alaska Standard Time (AKST) or Alaska Daylight Time (AKDT).

  • Internet: Public Wi-Fi is available in urban areas, libraries, and some public places, but availability in rural areas may be limited.

Weather in Alaska

  • Winter: Cold with temperatures often below freezing, heavy snowfall in many areas.

  • Spring: Cool, with gradual warming and melting snow.

  • Summer: Mild to warm, temperatures can range from 10-25°C (50-77°F) with long daylight hours.

  • Fall: Cool with decreasing temperatures and the first snowfall in some regions.

March in Alaska marks the tail end of winter, but don't let the calendar fool you—it's still pretty chilly! Temperatures can range from a refreshing 25°F to a super crisp -10°F, meaning layers are going to be your best friend. Alaska doesn't do "mild" in March, so pack your warmest hats and coziest socks. Snowfall can vary greatly depending on your location within the state, with coastal areas typically seeing less than the interior or northern regions.

While the number of daylight hours starts to increase as March rolls on, be prepared to witness some spectacular sunrises and sunsets thanks to the lingering winter darkness. Not to mention, March is prime time for catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights. Imagine looking up to a sky painted with green and purple swirls—nature's most dazzling light show!

While the number of daylight hours starts to increase as March rolls on, be prepared to witness some spectacular sunrises and sunsets thanks to the lingering winter darkness. Not to mention, March is prime time for catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights. Imagine looking up to a sky painted with green and purple swirls—nature's most dazzling light show!

What's more, winter activities in Alaska are still in full swing! From exhilarating dog sledding adventures to exploring the vast icy landscapes on snowshoes, there's no shortage of unique experiences. It's a good idea to keep your itinerary flexible, as weather conditions can shift unexpectedly.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Alaska in March

Clothing

  • Thermal underwear

  • Fleece jacket

  • Down jacket

  • Waterproof outer shell jacket

  • Waterproof pants

  • Insulated gloves

  • Thermal socks

  • Warm hat

  • Scarf or neck gaiter

  • Sturdy waterproof boots

  • Sweaters

  • Long sleeve shirts

  • Warm pajamas

Toiletries

  • Moisturizer

  • Lip balm with SPF

  • Toothbrush and toothpaste

  • Deodorant

  • Shampoo and conditioner

  • Personal hygiene products

Electronics

  • Camera with extra batteries

  • Smartphone and charger

  • Portable power bank

  • Flashlight or headlamp

  • Adaptors (if needed)

Documents

  • Passport or ID

  • Travel insurance

  • Flight tickets

  • Accommodation reservation details

  • Map of Alaska

  • Copy of itinerary

Health And Safety

  • Personal first aid kit

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Sunscreen (for face and hands)

  • Prescription medications

Miscellaneous

  • Binoculars

  • Water bottle

  • Snacks for traveling

  • Notebook and pen

Travel Accessories

  • Luggage locks

  • Travel pillow

  • Eye mask

  • Earplugs

Outdoor Gear

  • Snowshoes or crampons

  • Ski goggles or sunglasses

  • Daypack for excursions

Entertainment

  • Books or e-reader

  • Downloaded music or podcasts

  • Travel journal

