Travel Packing Checklist for Alaska in December

Planning a trip to Alaska in December? You're in for an unforgettable adventure filled with stunning snowy landscapes, the chance to witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights, and an array of thrilling winter activities. However, packing for the Alaskan winter can seem daunting with its chilly temperatures and fluctuating weather conditions.

Things to Know about Traveling to Alaska in December

Languages : English is primarily spoken, with communities speaking indigenous languages.

Currency : United States Dollar (USD) is the currency.

Timezone : Alaska Standard Time (AKST) or Alaska Daylight Time (AKDT).

Internet: Available in many urban areas such as libraries and coffee shops, though can be limited in remote regions.

Weather in Alaska

Winter : Cold with temperatures varying from -30°C (-22°F) to -1°C (30°F), with snow.

Spring : Cool temperatures range from -10°C (14°F) to 10°C (50°F), with melting snow.

Summer : Mild and cool, temperatures between 10°C (50°F) and 25°C (77°F), with long daylight.

Fall: Cool and crisp, ranging from -5°C (23°F) to 15°C (59°F), with decreasing daylight.

Alaska in December is a winter wonderland full of awe-inspiring sights, but it's not just about snow-capped mountains and icy terrain. Did you know that Alaska has more than three million lakes? That’s right! You're not only stepping into a pristine landscape but a rich tapestry of waterways and wildlife. As you bundle up, keep your eyes peeled for the spectacular Northern Lights—a vibrant natural light show that you can often catch dancing across the night sky during this time of year.

Temperatures can plunge well below freezing in December, so it's crucial to pack wisely and be prepared for extreme cold. Even with the chill, December is the perfect time to experience Alaska's unique festivities like the Winter Solstice or participate in some dog sledding. Remember those long, cozy evenings, too; with just a few sunlit hours a day, it's the ideal time to enjoy some local, hearty cuisine or relax by a fire with a warm drink.

Traveling to Alaska isn't just about braving the cold—it's about embracing an adventure that offers something for everyone. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast, a thrill-seeker, or simply yearning for serene landscapes, Alaska promises to deliver unforgettable experiences, particularly in the crisp, rejuvenating air of December. Pack smart and get ready for an unparalleled Alaskan escapade!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Alaska in December

Clothing

Thermal underwear

Fleece or wool sweater

Waterproof winter coat

Insulated winter boots

Wool socks

Gloves or mittens

Scarf

Warm hat

Hiking pants

Sweaters

Long-sleeve shirts

Snow pants

Toiletries

Moisturizing lotion

Lip balm

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera with extra batteries

Portable charger

Travel adapter

Headphones

Laptop or tablet

Documents

Passport or ID

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Hotel reservation confirmations

Car rental agreements

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Hand sanitizer

Sunscreen

Insect repellent

Miscellaneous

Snacks

Water bottle

Binoculars for wildlife viewing

Chewing gum or mints

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Daypack or small backpack

Neck pillow

Travel umbrella

Poncho

Outdoor Gear

Snowshoes

Crampons for icy conditions

Ski goggles or sunglasses

Thermal sleeping bag (if camping)

Trekking poles

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Board games or cards

Notebook and pen for journaling

