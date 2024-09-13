Recently, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") announced new sanctions that restrict our ability to deliver services to businesses and individuals located in Russia.

To remain in compliance with these regulations, ClickUp has stopped providing users in Russia with access to our platform as of 12:01am EDT on September 12, 2024. You can find more information about what this means for you here.

If you believe that you are impacted in error (and you are not subject to the restrictions discussed above) please contact us at help@clickup.com with supporting documentation as soon as possible.