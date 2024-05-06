Time Reporting
View detailed reporting on your time.
See your time entries and filter them in any number of ways to build customized reports. Group time entries together, see estimates, and segment billable and non-billable entries.
Gantt Charts
Track, manage, and optimize your team's time with the best time tracking software for small businesses using ClickUp. Increase productivity, streamline workflows, and gain valuable insights into project timelines all in one place. Say goodbye to manual time tracking and start maximizing efficiency with ClickUp today.
Time Reporting
See your time entries and filter them in any number of ways to build customized reports. Group time entries together, see estimates, and segment billable and non-billable entries.
Time Estimated
Get a high level view of your team's time tracking and compare it against the time estimated. See the amount of time remaining for each person's task to determine if you're on schedule to hit your goals.
Time tracking software can help improve productivity in your small business by providing insights into how time is being spent, identifying inefficiencies, streamlining workflow processes, setting realistic goals, and enabling better time management for increased efficiency and profitability.
Key features to consider when selecting a time tracking software for your small business include user-friendly interface, mobile compatibility, time entry options, reporting capabilities, integration with other tools, and customizable settings for different project needs.
Yes, time tracking software often includes a mobile app that enables employees to track their time conveniently while on the go.