Time Tracking Software for Media Relations Teams

Time Tracking for Media Relations Teams

Campaign Management

Efficiently track the time spent on planning, executing, and analyzing media campaigns. Identify which campaigns are consuming the most resources and optimize your team's efforts accordingly.

Client Reporting

Track the time spent on client meetings, calls, and reporting tasks. Provide transparent and detailed reports to clients showcasing the effort put into their media relations activities.

Media Monitoring

Monitor the time spent on tracking media mentions, competitor analysis, and industry trends. Use this data to prioritize media outlets, refine monitoring strategies, and allocate resources effectively.

Event Management

Track the time dedicated to organizing press events, conferences, and media briefings. Ensure seamless coordination and timely execution of media events by monitoring and optimizing time allocations.