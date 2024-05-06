Multiple Devices
Track your time from any device.
Record time from your desktop, mobile, or web browser with ClickUp's free Chrome extension. Easily link time tracked to any task you're working on in ClickUp.
Gantt Charts
Track and manage billable hours effortlessly with the best time tracking software for Law Firms, integrated with ClickUp. Streamline your firm's productivity, improve client billing accuracy, and increase overall efficiency with our user-friendly platform. Try it now to elevate your time management game and focus on what truly matters - serving your clients.
Time Estimated
Get a high level view of your team's time tracking and compare it against the time estimated. See the amount of time remaining for each person's task to determine if you're on schedule to hit your goals.
Time tracking software helps improve productivity and efficiency in a law firm by accurately recording billable hours, analyzing time spent on tasks, identifying workflow bottlenecks, and streamlining client invoicing processes.
Key features to look for in a time tracking software designed for law firms include client and matter tracking, billing integration, customizable billing rates, expense tracking, reporting capabilities, and compliance with legal industry regulations.
Yes, time tracking software can integrate with billing and case management software commonly used in law firms, allowing for streamlined workflow, accurate client billing based on tracked time, and improved efficiency in managing cases.