Time Tracking Software for General Contractors

Multiple Devices
Track your time from any device.
Record time from your desktop, mobile, or web browser with ClickUp's free Chrome extension. Easily link time tracked to any task you're working on in ClickUp.
Understand how much time groups of tasks take for each person on your team with cumulate time tracking. Add time tracked outside of ClickUp with integrations for Toggl, Harvest, Everhour, and more.
Tracking Labor Costs: By using a Time Tracking tool, general contractors can accurately track the time spent by each team member on a project. This helps in calculating labor costs more efficiently and ensures accurate budgeting.
Resource Allocation: Time Tracking allows general contractors to see which team members are working on which tasks and projects in real-time. This information helps in allocating resources effectively and ensuring that each project has the right team members working on it.
Billing Accuracy: Time Tracking tools can automate the process of recording billable hours for each project. This ensures accurate billing and eliminates the need for manual time tracking, saving time and reducing errors.
Task Prioritization: General contractors can use Time Tracking to prioritize tasks based on the time spent on each one. This helps in identifying which tasks are taking longer and need more attention, leading to better project management.
Real-time Updates: Time Tracking tools provide real-time updates on the progress of projects and tasks. This enables better communication among team members, allowing them to stay informed about project timelines and deadlines.
Document Sharing: General contractors can use Time Tracking tools to attach relevant documents or notes to time entries. This ensures that all team members have access to important project information, facilitating better collaboration and communication.
Time tracking software can help general contractors manage projects more efficiently by providing accurate records of time spent on tasks, facilitating better resource allocation, improving project cost estimation, and enhancing overall productivity and profitability.
Yes, time tracking software allows you to separately track the time spent by subcontractors and employees, providing detailed insights into their productivity and resource allocation.
Yes, time tracking software can integrate with various project management tools, allowing for seamless data synchronization, improved efficiency, and better collaboration across different platforms.