Integrations
Sync your time into ClickUp.
Connect your favorite time tracking app to ClickUp to sync time tracked directly within ClickUp. Integrate your time tracking with Toggl, Harvest, and many more of today's most popular time tracking apps.
Gantt Charts
Time Estimated
Get a high level view of your team's time tracking and compare it against the time estimated. See the amount of time remaining for each person's task to determine if you're on schedule to hit your goals.
Time tracking software helps engineering firms improve project efficiency and resource allocation by providing real-time insights into time spent on tasks, identifying bottlenecks, optimizing workflows, and allocating resources effectively based on accurate data.
Yes, time tracking software can be integrated with project management tools used by engineering firms to streamline project tracking, resource allocation, and budget management.
Key features to look for in time tracking software for engineering firms include project-based time tracking, task management, customizable reporting, integration with project management tools, and support for tracking billable hours and expenses.