Global Time Tracking

Update your time from anywhere.

Start and stop time from any device and jump in-between tasks with our global timer. Add time retroactively or create entries by date range with manual time tracking.

Integrations

Sync your time into ClickUp.

Connect your favorite time tracking app to ClickUp to sync time tracked directly within ClickUp. Integrate your time tracking with Toggl, Harvest, and many more of today's most popular time tracking apps.

Ways To Use Time Tracking Software for B2B

Project Management

  • Time Allocation: Helps in tracking time spent on different projects and tasks, allowing for accurate project costing and resource allocation.
  • Task Prioritization: Enables prioritizing tasks based on time estimates, ensuring that important projects are completed on time.
  • Project Progress Monitoring: Provides insights into project progress by tracking time spent on each task, helping teams stay on schedule and meet deadlines.
  • Resource Management: Allows managers to monitor resource utilization and workload distribution, optimizing team efficiency and productivity.

Customer Service and Support

  • Efficiency Tracking: Monitors time taken to resolve customer inquiries and issues, identifying areas for improvement in customer service processes.
  • Performance Evaluation: Helps in evaluating the efficiency of customer support agents by tracking time spent on different tasks and interactions.
  • Service Level Agreement Compliance: Ensures that customer service teams meet SLA requirements by tracking response and resolution times accurately.
  • Workload Balancing: Distributes customer service tasks evenly among agents based on workload data, preventing burnout and ensuring timely responses.

Sales Management

  • Sales Activity Tracking: Tracks the time spent on various sales activities such as prospecting, meetings, and follow-ups, providing insights into sales team productivity.
  • Sales Performance Analysis: Analyzes the time spent on successful sales vs. unsuccessful ones, helping in identifying successful strategies and areas for improvement.
  • Sales Team Coaching: Utilizes time tracking data to coach sales reps on time management, prioritization, and optimizing their sales process.
  • Sales Forecast Accuracy: Improves sales forecasting accuracy by tracking the time spent on different stages of the sales cycle, aiding in setting realistic targets and projections.

Workflow Automation

  • Task Automation Identification: Identifies repetitive tasks that can be automated based on time tracking data, streamlining workflows and reducing manual effort.
  • Process Optimization: Analyzes time spent on different workflow stages to identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies, enabling process optimization and improved productivity.
  • Automated Reminders: Sends automated reminders based on time tracking data for pending tasks, deadlines, or follow-ups, ensuring no important action is missed.
  • Workflow Efficiency Metrics: Measures workflow efficiency by tracking time spent on different processes, facilitating data-driven decision-making for workflow improvements.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can time tracking software help improve productivity and efficiency in my business?

Time tracking software helps improve productivity and efficiency by providing insights into time spent on tasks, identifying bottlenecks, optimizing workflows, and enabling better resource allocation and project management.

What are the key features to look for when choosing a time tracking software for my B2B company?

Key features to look for in a time tracking software for a B2B company include customizable timesheets, project tracking, reporting and analytics, invoicing capabilities, integration with other tools, and user permissions for secure access control.

Can time tracking software integrate with other tools and platforms we use for project management and invoicing?

Yes, time tracking software can integrate with various tools and platforms used for project management and invoicing, streamlining workflows, improving accuracy, and enabling more efficient tracking and billing processes.

