Task Management Software for Wholesale Distributors

Task Management for Wedding Planners

Event Timeline Planning

Efficiently organize all the tasks and deadlines leading up to the wedding day. Set reminders for vendor appointments, dress fittings, and other crucial milestones to ensure everything is on track.

Budget Tracking and Management

Create tasks for budget allocation, payment due dates, and expense tracking. Stay on top of financial aspects such as deposits, final payments, and any unforeseen costs that may arise.

Vendor Management

Keep track of vendor contacts, contracts, and deadlines. Assign tasks for vendor follow-ups, reviewing agreements, and coordinating logistics to ensure seamless collaboration with photographers, caterers, and other vendors.

Guest List Management

Organize tasks related to guest list creation, RSVP tracking, and seating arrangements. Set reminders for sending out invitations, following up with guests, and finalizing headcounts for the venue.

Decor and Design Coordination

Manage tasks for decor selection, design consultations, and venue styling. Keep track of design inspiration, meetings with decorators, and finalizing details to bring the couple's vision to life.

Day-of Coordination

Create a detailed task list for the wedding day, including timelines, vendor coordination, and emergency contacts. Ensure all tasks are assigned, and everyone knows their responsibilities for a smooth and stress-free event execution.