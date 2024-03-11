Chicago Edition
It's a weird time for marketers.
The future of our function is quite uncertain, and many marketers are under immense pressure to deliver better ROI with shrinking resources.
This isn't just an event; it's your catalyst for transformative change. Join us on Thursday, May 23rd for an immersive experience crafted exclusively for you—the visionary women shaping the future of marketing.
Elevate your marketing strategies, amplify your impact, and set the stage for a year that will redefine your journey as a marketing leader.
Event Details
-- Date: Thursday, May 23rd
-- Time: 5 pm - 6:30 pm CST
-- Venue: Coming Soon
We created this brain food event to gather women in marketing in Chicago to network and discuss the ingredients to redefine our journey as a marketing leader.
Gain insights on actionable strategies for optimizing cross-functional marketing workflows in 2024 and beyond.
We've crafted an exclusive workshop for you to make sure you get useful insights and help the conversation flow.
Meet and connect with women in marketing in your area at an upscale venue featuring gourmet bites and crafted cocktails.
Don't miss your chance to expand your marketing expertise, build valuable connections, and savor a culinary journey.