Agenda
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.
8:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location has quickly earned acclaim since its September 2023 opening—named “Best Steakhouse” by Modern Luxury Riviera and a standout in Orange County’s 2024 Travel Awards. Led by James Beard Smart Catch–certified Chef JoJo Ruiz, the restaurant is also celebrated for its commitment to sustainable seafood and locally sourced organic ingredients.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.