Havas Converged: Campaign Execution in the Age of AI
Join ClickUp and Havas for an exclusive live conversation on how global Havas teams are executing campaigns in ClickUp.
We'll be exploring how AI is revolutionizing project execution, and offering Havas teams unique insights and strategies to enhance growth, efficiency, and accelerate campaign execution.
Date: Thursday, October 16
Time: 9:00 AM ET/2:00 PM BST/3:00 PM CEST
Head of Innovation, Havas Poland
Enterprise Account Executive, ClickUp
Principal Product Consultant, ClickUp
From management to execution
The organizations thriving in 2025 aren’t managing campaigns—they’re executing them.