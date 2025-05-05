Virtual event

Havas Converged: Campaign Execution in the Age of AI

Join ClickUp and Havas for an exclusive live conversation on how global Havas teams are executing campaigns in ClickUp.

We'll be exploring how AI is revolutionizing project execution, and offering Havas teams unique insights and strategies to enhance growth, efficiency, and accelerate campaign execution.

Date: Thursday, October 16
Time: 9:00 AM ET/2:00 PM BST/3:00 PM CEST

Meet your speakers

Arek Havas Webinar

Arek Urban

Head of Innovation, Havas Poland

guilhem

Guilhem Piques

Enterprise Account Executive, ClickUp

isaac

Isaac Strack

Principal Product Consultant, ClickUp

From management to execution

Campaigns are chaotic, let's fix that

The organizations thriving in 2025 aren’t managing campaigns—they’re executing them.

Campaign management

  • Juggling tools and chasing updates
  • Manual follow-ups and approvals
  • Confusion over what’s next
  • Scattered reporting no one trusts
  • Team burnout, delayed launches, and lost revenue

Campaign execution

  • One workspace unifies campaign operations
  • Automations speeds campaign workflows
  • AI-powered updates eliminates meetings
  • Live dashboards centralizes progress tracking
  • Streamlined execution, launches, and revenue
