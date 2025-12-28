Jak používat desktopovou aplikaci ClickUp pro maximální produktivitu

Modern work is fragmented. You move between chat, meetings, docs, email, and project tools just to complete basic workflows, and that fragmentation slows execution.

It’s exhausting. And it’s not just you. 😮‍💨

Research shows teams spend 61% of their time searching for information or updating tools, while workers switch between apps 1,200 times a day, losing nearly 4 hours every week just to regain focus.

But what if it didn’t have to be this way?

The ClickUp desktop app brings your tasks, communication, docs, and dashboards into one converged AI workspace, eliminating tool sprawl.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to take full advantage of it so you can move faster, stay focused, and finally make work work again.

Installing the ClickUp Desktop App

Follow these quick steps to download and install the desktop app on your computer.

System requirements

Before installing the ClickUp desktop app, ensure your device meets the minimum system requirements:

Windows: Windows 10 or later is required

macOS: macOS X 10. 16 or later is required

Linux: The app is also available for Linux (AppImage format)

❗Note: The ClickUp desktop app is available for all ClickUp plans and can be used by all users, including guests.

A user on Reddit shares their opinion on ClickUp’s desktop app:

The pros of the desktop is that it’s closer, you don’t need to hunt for the ClickUp browser tab and can just click to open the app. It also feels faster, since if you have it open, ClickUp doesn’t have to load. It also gives you a shortcut to open Search (CMD J), or create a task (CMD E) regardless of what app you have open, which is pretty fun and you can’t do with the browser. The search part is killer for heavy ClickUp users. I drive mostly the desktop app, but I’ll find myself in the browser from time to time too.

Download and installation steps

You can install the ClickUp desktop app directly from the ClickUp website or, for some platforms, from app stores.

📌 For Windows:

1. Go to the ClickUp Download page

Visit the ClickUp Download page and click “Download for Windows. ”

Visit the ClickUp website and click on the “Download for Windows” button to start the process

2. Download the installer for Microsoft Windows

You’ll be redirected to the Microsoft Store. Click “Download” to get the ClickUp app.

You’ll be redirected to the Microsoft Store. Click the “Download” button to get the ClickUp app via source

3. Run the Installer

Open the downloaded ClickUp Installer (. exe) file. If prompted, click “Install” in the Microsoft Store pop-up.

Click on the ClickUp Installer. exe file to open it via source

In the Microsoft Store pop-up, click “Install” to begin installing ClickUp on your computer via source

4. Wait for Installation

The app will download and install automatically. Once finished, you can launch ClickUp from your Start Menu.

Wait for the download to complete. You’ll see the progress bar as ClickUp is being downloaded via source

📌 For Mac:

Download the macOS Installer

Go to the ClickUp Download page and select “Download for Mac. ”

Visit the ClickUp website and click on the “Download for Windows” button to start the process

2. Open the Downloaded File

Double-click the downloaded. zip file to extract it.

Double-click the . exe file to start the installation

3. Install ClickUp

Double-click the “Install ClickUp” application and follow the prompts to complete installation.

Click Open to proceed with the ClickUp installation on macOS

After starting the download, you’ll see a progress bar indicating that ClickUp is being downloaded to your computer. Once the download is complete, you can proceed with the installation.

The ClickUp installer is downloading—please wait while the latest version is being fetched

📌 For Apple Mac M1 and M2:

1. Download the dedicated installer for M1/M2 from the same page

2. Double-click the . dmg file and drag the ClickUp app into your Applications folder

3. From Applications, double-click the ClickUp disk image to finish installation

Initial setup and login

After you have downloaded the App, the next step is to set up your workspace to get started.

Launch the app: Open the ClickUp desktop app from your Applications (Mac/Linux) or Start Menu (Windows)

Enter your ClickUp credentials to sign in

Select Workspace: If you belong to multiple Workspaces, you’ll be prompted to select which Workspace to access Set permissions: The app may request permissions for notifications and system integrations. Approve these for the best experience Personalize settings: Access desktop-specific settings by clicking your avatar in the upper-right corner and selecting Desktop settings. Here, you can:

Enable/disable launch at startup

Customize notifications

Set keyboard shortcuts

Workspace visibility and available settings depend on your user role and permissions:

Click on the ‘Settings’ or ‘People’ icon to manage your Workspace and people page settings

Guests & limited members can access Workspace Trash, App Center, and Templates

Members, Admins, and Owners see a Manage section with Apps, Custom Fields, Automations, and more

Assign a custom role by selecting the role dropdown next to the user in the Role column

You’re now ready to use ClickUp’s full functionality in a dedicated desktop environment!

🧠 Fun Fact: The very first ‘desktop app’ didn’t actually live on a desktop computer. In 1964, IBM released the Magnetic Tape Selectric Typewriter, a typewriter that could store text on magnetic tape so people could edit and reprint documents without rewriting entire pages.

Navigating the Desktop Interface

With the desktop app installed, it’s time to understand where everything lives so you can work smarter from the start.

Global Navigation bar

The Global Navigation bar is the vertical menu on the far left of the desktop app. It serves as the hub, giving you entry to your Spaces, tools, and collaboration areas without switching tabs or windows.

📌 Here’s what you can access here:

Home Sidebar

Spaces Sidebar

Other features, such as Chat, Docs, Dashboards, Whiteboards, and others

Pin or unpin features to customize what appears in your bar

⭐ Bonus: Every team works differently, and ClickApps helps your app adapt. These are feature toggles that let Workspace owners activate specific functionality to match their workflow. Some favorites across teams include: Priority levels

Threaded Comments

Zoom integration

Work in Progress (WIP) Limits

Custom Task IDs

Home and Spaces sidebar overview

Within the Global Navigation bar, you’ll find two main sidebars that guide your workflow. Here’s a quick breakdown of how they work and when to use each.

Home Sidebar

Keep personal tasks separate from team workflows with the customized Home sidebar

The Home Sidebar keeps everything that’s personally relevant to you in one place. It includes:

Inbox : Access notifications, mentions, assigned comments

My Tasks : View all tasks assigned to you

Replies : See replies to Chat threads you follow

Spaces : Browse your entire Hierarchy

Channels and Direct Messages: Communicate with your team

Spaces Sidebar

Expand/collapse elements to open/close details and keep your work organized

The Spaces Sidebar gives you a structured view of everything happening across your Workspace. It’s designed around ClickUp’s Hierarchy, the core framework that organizes all your work.

Organize and structure your entire workflow with ClickUp Hierarchy

Here, you’ll find:

All Tasks: The home for everything your company works on

Spaces: Groups for departments and teams

Folders: Optional layers for organizing related Lists inside Spaces

Lists: Buckets of tasks with a shared goal or workflow

Task view

Add new Tasks using the + Add Task button or use keyboard shortcuts like Cmd + E (on Mac) and Ctrl + E (on Windows)

The Task management panel is the main workspace area where you interact with your ClickUp Tasks after selecting a Space, Folder, or List from the Sidebar.

Tasks are the building blocks of your work that allow you to capture actions, add details, collaborate, and move work to completion.

Delegate responsibilities and prioritize workload directly from the ClickUp Task

You can Assign Tasks to one or more people, or even entire Teams or Guests when permissions allow. You can also add Followers who don’t own the task but need to stay in the loop. And to help everyone focus on the right work at the right time, ClickUp Task Priorities include four levels (Urgent, High, Normal, and Low), making it easy to convey importance at a glance.

Customize your workspace to increase clarity with ClickUp Custom Statuses and Fields

Along with priority, every Task supports rich, configurable attributes that are also fully customizable to match how your team works.

For instance, you can create ClickUp Custom Statuses like Scripting, Filming, Editing, Review, and Published for a video production pipeline, instead of forcing a standard ‘to-do, doing, done’ approach.

In the same task, ClickUp Custom Fields let you track details like Talent Booked, Platform (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok), Estimated Runtime, and Budget Approval Status.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: Switch perspectives without changing or losing any data with ClickUp Views. For instance, you can organize work in ClickUp List View, manage flow on a Kanban Board, plan timelines using Gantt or Timeline, schedule deadlines from a Calendar, review data in a Table layout, or map ideas through a Mind Map. Use ClickUp Views to see your work as it makes the most sense

Docs and Notepad

The project management software offers two built-in note-taking tools, each designed for different types of content.

ClickUp Docs

Docs in ClickUp help you create a unified knowledge base where documentation directly supports workflows and project execution.

It provides real-time collaboration with teammates with rich formatting such as headers, checklists, tables, embeds, banners, and more.

Attach ClickUp Docs to Tasks, Lists, Folders, or Spaces for faster discovery

📌 Here’s how to access Docs:

From Global Navigation bar > Docs

From any Space , Folder , or List that has a Doc view

Create Docs inside Tasks as attached content

ClickUp Notepad

Create a personal space for yourself in ClickUp Notepad. It is ideal for jotting down ideas, scratch notes, and daily planning.

Turn quick ideas into actionable work anytime by jotting them down in ClickUp Notepad

Here’s what you can do in Notepad:

Write quick notes with rich text

Create checklists for personal to-dos

Attach files and supporting assets

Convert a note into a Task or a Doc when you’re ready to share

❗️ Note: Notepad stays private unless you explicitly share content by converting it.

Chat and collaboration

ClickUp Chat centralizes messaging, feedback, and document-based collaboration so your team can work together without relying on external communication tools.

Share formatted announcements and structured updates using Posts in ClickUp Chat

It allows you to:

Organize conversations by project, topic, or team using Channels

Chat privately or in small groups with Direct Messages

Keep discussions focused with Threads and threaded Replies

Notify people or entire Teams using @mentions

Create Tasks instantly from any chat message

Host Live async audio/video meetings from Chat with ClickUp SyncUps

💡 Pro Tip: Great collaboration shouldn’t stop at sticky notes. With ClickUp Whiteboards, your team can sketch, connect, or build ideas together. For creating a Whiteboard in your desktop app: Type /Whiteboard in a Task or Doc to embed one

Use the Whiteboards Hub to organize, search, and create new Whiteboards

Create from a Space, Folder, or List using the + icon

Add as a View to any location using + Add in the Views Bar Convert ideas and structure them into Tasks with ClickUp Whiteboards

Notifications and Reminders

Control your focus with Notification Settings in ClickUp

Staying informed shouldn’t come at the cost of your concentration. ClickUp Notifications keep you on top of task changes, comments, assignments, mentions, Chat activity, due date shifts, and more.

📌 You’ll see them in:

Inbox (your notification command center)

Desktop/browser pop-ups

Email

Mobile push notifications

🔔 Tune alerts to your work style with:

Notification presets: Default, Focused, Mentions Only, or fully Custom

Per-Workspace rules: Different focus styles for different teams

Per-Channel Chat control: Mute group chatter, stay alert for direct asks

Smart Notifications: Delay notifications while you’re active in ClickUp

Snooze, clear, unfollow threads: Keep inbox clean and intentional

ClickUp Reminders are perfect for quick nudges like sending a follow-up, grabbing a file, or checking in with a teammate, without creating a full task.

Streamline your workflow by checking off completed ClickUp Reminders

📌 Here’s what you can do:

Create Reminders from anywhere (Shortcut: R )

Add assignees, due dates, notes, and attachments

Convert reminders into Tasks when the scope grows

When reminders come due, they surface automatically in your Primary Inbox tab.

🧠 Fun Fact: AI Sprawl shows up clearly in the fact that only 7.2% of teams say their AI setup is effective, and that’s exactly where ClickUp becomes relevant.

Instead of juggling a scattered stack, teams want one place where their work and their AI actually live together. ClickUp’s unified approach cuts down on the constant context switching that causes most of this wasted effort.

Using ClickUp Features on Desktop

Now that you know your way around the interface, it’s time to actually put ClickUp to work.

This section walks you through the key features to help you use ClickUp for personal tasks without ever switching tabs. 📝

ClickUp Brain and BrainGPT

ClickUp Brain is the in-work AI inside ClickUp. It can summarize tasks and threads, help you draft and rewrite content, and answer questions using the context already inside your workspace.

Access ClickUp Brain via the AI Command Bar, AI Sidebar, Toolbar, Location headers, and in Docs, Tasks, Inbox, and Comments

📌 Here’s how you can use ClickUp AI:

Summarize tasks, Docs, Chat threads, and long notifications

Generate new content, project updates, standups, and team activity summaries

Translate content instantly, anywhere in ClickUp

Search the web and connected apps like Google Drive or GitHub

Mention Tasks, Docs, and people directly in prompts for precise answers

Trigger AI anywhere by typing @brain to get quick actions or smart summaries

Use /AI Slash Commands to fix text, rewrite content, or spark new ideas based on exactly where your cursor is placed

Identify stuck work and consolidate work items in tasks with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp BrainGPT

Now, here’s where things get exciting. If ClickUp Brain is the in-app intelligence, ClickUp BrainGPT is your voice-first, AI desktop companion, working across your entire computer.

Ask questions, generate content, or search your work without breaking flow with ClickUp BrainGPT

Because it supports multiple AI models, you can choose the right brain for the job, like ClickUp Brain for in-context work answers, or switch over to ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini when you want a different style of reasoning or creativity.

Voice-first productivity

One of the most useful everyday boosts? ClickUp Talk-to-Text, which helps you work up to 4x faster.

Typing fatigue statistics reveal that 72% of workers experience typing-related discomfort. But with this feature, you can finish reports, standups, scripts, or stakeholder updates without ever touching the keyboard. Just press fn and start talking.

Dictate task updates and draft messages hands-free with ClickUp Talk-to-Text in BrainGPT

Because this Contextual AI Super App is connected to your work, you can say ‘@Jamie’ or reference a Task or Doc, and it automatically links everything correctly. Plus, BrainGPT writes fluently in 50+ languages.

Simplify research and task management with ClickUp BrainGPT

Search also gets a major upgrade. Instead of digging through apps one by one, BrainGPT gives you universal search across ClickUp, the web, and your connected apps like Google Drive or GitHub.

📌 Here’s how to Install ClickUp BrainGPT

Click on the Download on Desktop button to get ClickUp BrainGPT on your desktop

Go to the official ClickUp BrainGPT page and download BrainGPT for macOS or Windows Install on your computer

For macOS:

Download the. dmg installer

Open the downloaded file

Drag the BrainGPT app into your Applications folder

Launch BrainGPT from Applications

For Windows:

Download the. exe installer

Double-click the installer and follow the on-screen prompts

Use your ClickUp account credentials to sign in

📮 ClickUp Insight: 24% of people fantasize about a “master tab” that handles everything at once. The logic is simple: our brains are not built to juggle dozens of open tabs, and each new window adds subtle stress and cognitive overhead, even if you don’t notice it. 🧠 With ClickUp BrainGPT, you can centralize information, search across multiple AI models, and retrieve what you need instantly. This AI desktop companion gives you a single point of access without the anxiety of keeping everything open. Less clutter, less stress, more control. ✨

AI Agents

Autopilot Agents and Super Agents help your workspace run itself, so updates don’t die in chat and action items don’t get lost in meeting notes.

Autopilot Agents (rules-based, always-on helpers)

Autopilot Agents can take action in a specific location, like a Space, Folder, List, or Chat Channel, based on rules you define. For example, they can post recurring updates, summarize activity, answer repeated questions, or turn messages into structured work when a trigger happens.

When you set one up, you typically define:

Trigger: A scheduled time, a new message, a task created/updated, etc.

Conditions: Optional rules for when the agent should act (keywords, priority, status, assignee, and more)

Action(s): What it should do (post a summary, create or update a task, assign an owner, add a comment, and more)

Knowledge: What it can reference (the tasks, docs, and channels you allow)

Add ClickUp Automation Conditions below the Agent Trigger

If you want to start fast, you can enable prebuilt agent options (availability varies by workspace and plan), such as:

Weekly Report Agent

Daily Report Agent

Team StandUp Agent

Auto-Answers Agent

Respond to team queries in a jiffy with ClickUp Agents

Super Agents (specialized, role-like agents for deeper execution)

Super Agents are the advanced layer for building specialized, “role-like” agents, like intake triage, project coordination, or escalation handling.

What makes Super Agents different is that you can give them clearer instructions and a defined scope of knowledge, so they behave consistently and can handle more complex, multi-step workflows. Instead of “AI that summarizes,” Super Agents are designed for “AI that helps run the process. ”

Example: In a launch channel, people drop updates like “design is blocked” or “we need approval by Friday. ” A Super Agent can detect the request, create or update the right task, assign the owner, set the due date or escalation rule, and keep the plan moving.

Create custom AI Agents with preconfigured instructions and personalities with ClickUp Super Agents

How to activate or manage Agents

Navigate to the Space, Folder, List, or Chat Channel where the agent should work Click the Agents icon (robot/AI symbol) Choose a prebuilt option or select Create Custom Agent Configure Trigger → Conditions → Actions → Knowledge, then turn it on

Discover the best AI agents for sales productivity and CRM automation. 👇🏼

Dashboards and reporting

ClickUp Dashboards bring together metrics, updates, and insights using Cards (the building blocks of every Dashboard). Each card pulls in real, live data from your Workspace and turns it into something visual, trackable, and actionable.

Customize how you monitor progress with ClickUp Dashboards with Cards

Cards are organized into categories so you can quickly find the data you want to visualize:

Featured: Popular and new cards you can add without overthinking

AI Cards : Bring ClickUp Brain into your reporting with cards like: AI Brain: Run custom prompts to pull insights or summaries AI StandUp: Show what you've worked on over a selected time period AI Team StandUp: Summaries grouped by selected team members

AI Brain: Run custom prompts to pull insights or summaries

AI StandUp: Show what you’ve worked on over a selected time period

AI Team StandUp: Summaries grouped by selected team members

AI Brain: Run custom prompts to pull insights or summaries

AI StandUp: Show what you’ve worked on over a selected time period

AI Team StandUp: Summaries grouped by selected team members

Get a high-level health check using the ClickUp AI Executive Summary Card

Custom (Charts): Build your own visual reporting. Some options include Bar, Pie, and Line charts

Sprints card: Agile-friendly progress tracking, such as Burndown charts, Velocity charts, and Sprint workload

Time Tracking: Great for billing and resource management. See hours grouped by Assignee, Task, or Project

Depending on your plan, you can export individual cards as PDF, PNG, JPEG, SVG, or even CSV. Want to share the whole view? Export your entire Dashboard as a PDF for quick offline access.

🔍 Did You Know? Forrester’s Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study found that a composite organization using ClickUp achieved 384% ROI and saved 92,400 productive hours by year 3 through automation and AI. That’s roughly ~44 full-time employee-years of capacity (assuming 2,080 work hours per FTE-year), reached by year 3.

Integrations

If your team’s work is spread across a dozen different apps, ClickUp Integrations help you bring it all together without the hassle of SaaS sprawl.

ClickUp offers dozens of ready-to-use integrations with tools like Slack, Google Calendar, GitHub, Email, HubSpot, Calendly, Office 365, and even Notion, solving work sprawl within ClickUp.

Using the ClickUp Slack Integration:

Turn Slack messages into ClickUp tasks without leaving chat

Receive real-time task updates in the channels you choose

Trigger Slack notifications using Automations (like due date changes)

What you can do with the various ClickUp Google Workspace Integrations:

Attach, create, and search Google Drive files inside ClickUp

Sync Google Calendar events and tasks both ways

Search your Gmail inbox without leaving ClickUp

Working with the ClickUp GitHub Integration:

Connect repos to Spaces for automatic visibility into issues and PRs

Link commits, branches, and pull requests to ClickUp tasks

Search GitHub files using Connected Search

Tips for Maximizing Productivity

The ClickUp desktop app gives you faster ways to get things done. Use these quick tips to stay focused, move between tasks smoothly, and keep work on track.

Work across multi-window workflows

When you’re juggling multiple priorities, switching back and forth between tabs can slow you down. The ClickUp desktop app solves that by letting you keep Docs, Tasks, and Dashboards open side-by-side.

Here’s how to get the most out of multi-window productivity in ClickUp:

Reference and update at the same time: Keep a project Doc open while updating related Tasks in another window

Monitor and execute in parallel: Watch Dashboards update every 30 minutes and track time across your entire workspace

Cross-reference easily: Compare Docs, review multiple tasks, or validate details across sources

Stay organized your way: Keep priority work visible so nothing is missed

Stay productive in offline mode

No Wi-Fi? No problem.

ClickUp’s Offline Mode keeps your work moving even when your internet connection drops, making it one of the work-from-home essentials you don’t realize you need until you do. It’s available on all plans and works on the web, the desktop app, and the mobile app.

When ClickUp detects you’re offline, it’ll notify you, so you can keep going without missing a beat.

📌 Here’s what you can do offline:

1️⃣ Create Tasks and Reminders

Continue capturing ideas and work as if you were online

New tasks and reminders sync automatically once your connection returns

Quick heads-up: you can’t create subtasks while offline, but you can convert tasks into subtasks later

2️⃣ View Tasks and Notes you’ve recently opened

Everything stored locally stays accessible

Check details, reference notes, and stay organized from anywhere

Use shortcuts to move faster

Here’s a comprehensive list of essential ClickUp Hotkeys for navigating and executing actions efficiently in the ClickUp desktop app:

Note: Most keyboard shortcuts in ClickUp use common defaults and cannot be customized. However, some desktop app shortcuts (like “Create New Task” and “Open Command Center”) can be changed in your desktop app settings. To see or adjust available shortcuts, check your personal or Workspace settings.

Global shortcuts

Action Mac shortcut Windows shortcut Create a new task Cmd + E Ctrl + E Create Reminder R R Open AI Command Bar (desktop-wide) Cmd + J Ctrl + J Open AI Command Bar (in-app) Cmd + K Ctrl + K Open Notepad N or P N or P Show/hide sidebar Cmd + \ Ctrl + \ Scroll to current position in Sidebar Cmd + I Ctrl + I

Note: Cmd/Ctrl + J opens the AI Command Bar from anywhere on your computer if the desktop app is running. Cmd/Ctrl + K opens it within the app window.

Note: Cmd/Ctrl + J opens the AI Command Bar from anywhere on your computer if the desktop app is running. Cmd/Ctrl + K opens it within the app window.

Task shortcuts

Action Shortcut Change Status Shift + S Add Comment Shift + M Set Date Shift + D Assign Assignee Shift + A Assign task to self M Add to Priorities Option + A (Mac) / Alt + A (Win) Timer Shift +. Tag Shift + L Subtask Shift + T Priority Shift + P Navigate between tasks in a List Ctrl + Shift + Left/Right arrow

Text editor shortcuts

Action Mac Shortcut Windows Shortcut Slash Commands / / Mention user @ @ Mention task @@ @@ Mention Doc @@@ @@@ Edit most recent comment Up arrow Up arrow Add emoji : : Paste text/images Cmd + V Ctrl + V Hyperlink (highlight text) Cmd + K Ctrl + K Duplicate selected text Cmd + D Ctrl + D Align text left Cmd + Shift + L Ctrl + Shift + L Align text right Cmd + Shift + R Ctrl + Shift + R Align text center Cmd + Shift + E Ctrl + Shift + E Inline code formatting Cmd + Shift + C Ctrl + Shift + C Create bulleted list Cmd + Shift + 9 Ctrl + Shift + 9 Create checklist Cmd + Shift + 8 Ctrl + Shift + 8 Create numbered list Cmd + Shift + 7 Ctrl + Shift + 7 Create heading Option + Cmd + 1-4 Alt + Ctrl + 1-4

Chat shortcuts

Action Mac Shortcut Windows Shortcut Compose a message Cmd + G Ctrl + G Search for messages Cmd + F Ctrl + F Jump to first unread message Cmd + Shift + J Ctrl + Shift + J

ClickUp Brain shortcuts

Action Mac Shortcut Windows Shortcut Open ClickUp Brain Option + K Alt + K Open AI Command Bar (desktop app) Cmd + J Ctrl + J Open AI Command Bar (browser) Cmd + K Ctrl + K Use /ai Slash Command /ai in any text field /ai in any text field

💡 Pro Tip: Enable/disable your keyboard shortcuts and explore every available command right from your settings. Click your personal avatar > Keyboard Shortcuts, then browse each category on the left to see all the shortcuts you can use.

Automate repetitive steps

ClickUp Automations handle repetitive actions, so your team doesn’t have to. They react to updates, enforce process rules, and move work forward automatically, keeping projects organized and on track without constant manual follow-ups.

Every Automation follows a simple, powerful structure:

Trigger: An event that starts the automation (e. g. , status changes, due date arrives)

Conditions: Optional filters (e. g. , priority is Urgent, tag contains ‘Review’)

Actions: What the system should do automatically (e. g. , assign a user, move a task, send an email)

Build layered automations that fire sequential actions with ClickUp Automations

Once activated, the rule runs on its own without any coding.

To take your productivity to the next level, you can use AI to automate tasks with ClickUp Brain. This unlocks a whole new category of actions, including:

AI Assign: Automatically choose the best person for a task based on your custom criteria

AI Prioritize: Set the right priority using your custom criteria (like ‘mark as urgent if it includes ‘customer escalation’)

AI Agent: Prompt an Agent to complete multi-step work

AI Fields: Create AI Fields to generate summaries, translations, action items, and more based on task content

Use ClickUp Brain to quickly fine-tune automation ownership

Common Issues and Troubleshooting

Here’s a quick troubleshooting guide that will help you diagnose and fix the most common issues fast.

Login problems

If you’re unable to log in (stuck at loading, repeated failures, or blank screen), try the basics first: double-check your credentials and ensure you have a stable network.

Sometimes the issue stems from corrupted local data. Clearing the app cache (or deleting the ClickUp folder from your system data) and then restarting the app often resolves persistent login problems. Also, ensure you’re running the latest version of the app.

If your tasks or updates don’t appear across devices, first check that you’re connected to the internet and that ClickUp’s servers are operational (not a global outage).

Next, make sure the app is updated. Older builds may have sync bugs. If the problem persists, try a manual refresh or reopen the desktop app. If you’ve made changes from mobile or browser, log out and back in on other devices, which often triggers a fresh sync.

Notifications not showing

Often, missing notifications are simply a settings issue. First, confirm that desktop notifications are enabled.

Then, check your operating system’s notification permissions and ensure ClickUp is allowed to send push alerts.

If it still fails, log out and log back in, or restart the app.

App crashes

If ClickUp crashes, freezes, or fails to launch, confirm you’re using the latest version via the ‘About ClickUp’ or update menu.

If updating doesn’t help, a full reinstall can clear corrupted files. On macOS, delete the user data folder (~/Library/Application Support/ClickUp), then restart the app. On Windows, uninstall, clear the %AppData%\Roaming\ClickUp folder, and reinstall.

In addition, check system resource usage. If your computer is low on memory or CPU, closing other heavy apps before launching ClickUp can improve stability.

Maximize Efficiency With ClickUp Desktop App

Remote and hybrid work comes with unique challenges: scattered tools, lost context, and endless app switching.

The ClickUp desktop app solves this by uniting everything your team needs into one cohesive workspace. With real-time updates, automations, and offline access, your team can collaborate seamlessly no matter where they are.

Sign up to ClickUp for free and turn your fragmented workflows into a single source of productivity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yes, ClickUp supports an Offline Mode on the desktop. You can view recently opened tasks and notes, and even create new tasks or reminders while offline. Once you reconnect, everything syncs automatically.

Generally, yes. The desktop version tends to be more responsive and avoids the lag and resource overhead that sometimes comes with running ClickUp in a browser.

Most core features, such as Tasks, Docs, Chat, AI, and Notifications, work in the desktop app. However, some things may behave slightly differently compared with the web version (e. g. , certain browser‑based integrations or embeds).

BrainGPT (formerly Brain MAX) is ClickUp’s companion AI experience that supports voice-first capture and faster access to help you work across tasks, docs, and connected context.

Yes, Agents can act based on triggers and instructions you configure inside ClickUp. Advanced setups may use Super Agents for more specialized workflows.