10 nejlepších bezplatných programů pro tvorbu Ganttových diagramů v roce 2025

As a visual learner, preparing project roadmaps the old way was never easy for me. Pen and paper get messy and disorganized. Whiteboards are better, but they’re more suitable for creative ideation and flowcharts, not for complex project planning.

Thankfully, digital tools eventually came to the rescue, and I discovered Gantt chart software.

At its most basic, a Gantt chart visualizes your project schedules, i. e. , all your project tasks plotted against time. Having it all on one screen helps busy project managers like you stay on top of things.

I wasted a lot of time in the early years, trying different solutions until I eventually found what worked for me. And I’m here to ensure you don’t have to do that. So, along with the team here at ClickUp, I’ve tested out a bunch of free Gantt chart makers to shortlist the best of the lot. Buckle up as we explore ten fantastic (and free) Gantt chart tools to make your life (and project planning) easier!

Benefits of Using Free Gantt Chart Makers

Apart from the fact that we’re talking about free Gantt chart software—free being a major benefit on its own—here are a few reasons why Gantt chart makers rank so high on my list of must-have functional tools:

Project visualization : Gantt chart makers visualize your : Gantt chart makers visualize your project timeline and the corresponding roadmap. This paints a complete picture of the project and its various functional and moving parts. This includes project schedules, tasks, dependencies, priorities, stakeholders, etc. PMs find it massively helpful to be able to get an all-in-one view of every project

Improved collaboration : Gantt chart tools aren’t just for project managers—they benefit everyone involved! Team members can see the assigned or pending tasks and how they impact the : Gantt chart tools aren’t just for project managers—they benefit everyone involved! Team members can see the assigned or pending tasks and how they impact the project outcomes . This helps to build a sense of teamwork and collaboration. Similarly, clients can follow the project’s progress—I really mean all stakeholders. The resulting shared understanding of the work, showing how individual contributions tie to overarching goals, brings everyone together

Sharper scheduling : Gantt chart tools offer a high-level overview of the project, tasks, milestones, timelines, and workflow. This helps project managers track task dependencies and deadlines. They also highlight any procedural or operational inefficiencies or drop-off points that could delay the project. You can develop a more realistic and efficient schedule by viewing how these building blocks fit together.

Efficient resource management : With Gantt chart tools, project managers can provision resources strategically. They show you each team or individual’s workload so you can ensure no employee is overloaded or underutilized. Do the same for resources like software solutions, applications, devices, machinery, etc. too! Such proactive management helps get the best out of people, processes, and technology

Enhanced productivity : Gantt charts bring everyone on the same page about : Gantt charts bring everyone on the same page about project goals . They also help with resource management and drive employee engagement and overall productivity. It’s a win-win, considering that the resulting progress will further motivate teams—I call it a positive feedback cycle that keeps on giving

Proactive risk management: Detailed visibility into the project allows project managers to identify problems—some proactively. Having such a bird’s eye view of a potential threat prepares you to manage and mitigate risks. This preventive approach avoids delays or breakdowns later on and keeps the project on track

What Should You Look for in Gantt Chart Maker Software?

Before I share our list of the ten best free Gantt chart software, let me explain the rationale behind each selection. We evaluated the options available across many parameters to justify why they belong to this list. So, while you consider them, ask yourself the following questions:

Capabilities : What are the expected capabilities of the Gantt chart software? Do you want basic features like drag-and-drop chart creation or something more advanced like critical path identification, : What are the expected capabilities of the Gantt chart software? Do you want basic features like drag-and-drop chart creation or something more advanced like critical path identification, resource allocation , or task management?

Ease of use : Who will use the Gantt chart maker? How much training, onboarding, and support would they require?

Integrations : Can the Gantt chart software integrate with your existing tech stack?

Compatibility : Is the Gantt chart maker compatible with other tools, such as a time tracker or project management software?

Collaboration : Will you use the tool alone, or will a team (or teams) work on it together? Would the team members be co-located or work remotely?

Customization : Do you want to be able to customize the Gantt chart in any way? For instance, to indicate priorities or urgency?

Budget : What is your budget for a Gantt chart maker? Will you be making a one-time investment or paying a subscription fee?

Reporting : What data analytics and reporting features would you expect from the Gantt chart? Do you want real-time dashboards, or does your team generate static reports periodically?

Mobile accessibility: Do you need on-the-go access to the tool on your phone?

10 Free Gantt Chart Makers at Glance

Before we get down to the specifics, here’s a TL;DR version of everything we’re about to cover:

Name Best for Pricing ClickUp Free all-round Gantt chart maker with project management capabilities From $0 to $12 per month; custom pricing for enterprise plans GanttProject Customizing an open-source code for specific use Free; accepts voluntary contributions Office Timeline Online Creating Gantt charts from Microsoft PowerPoint From $0 to $199 for a one-year software license Online Gantt Building Gantt charts on browsers without sign-ups and downloads From $0 to $5, depending on the mode of deployment GanttPRO Managing resources From $9. 99 to $24. 99 per month; custom pricing for enterprise plans ProjectManager Generating real-time insights from Gantt charts From $13 to $24 per month; custom pricing for enterprise plans Smartsheet Converting spreadsheets into Gantt charts and vice versa From $0 to $32 per month; custom pricing for enterprise plans Toggl Plan Tracking time utilization per project, team, or individual From $9 to $15 per user per month Instagantt Generating Gantt charts instantly and within the Asana ecosystem From $12 to $24 per month Monday. com Customizing Gantt charts and leveraging project management capabilities From $0 to $24 per seat per month; custom pricing for enterprise plans

10 Best Free Gantt Chart Maker Software

Now, buckle up as I dissect each of the ten free Gantt chart software solutions so you can make an informed decision about which to choose.

1. ClickUp

Best free Gantt chart maker software for multipurpose use

Get Started with Gantt View Visualize the progress of all your tasks using views such as ClickUp Gantt charts

I’ll start by prefacing that ClickUp is a full-fledged project management tool, and impressive Gantt charts are just one of its many features.

ClickUp’s Free Forever plan gives you (among other things) unlimited tasks, unlimited users, and 60 uses of the Gantt chart view. Any of the paid plans will give you unlimited Gantt charts.

ClickUp’s Gantt Chart View has helped me visualize multiple project requirements, making it easy to track tasks, manage priorities, handle dependencies, and basically keep things together.

I love that I can simply draw relationships between tasks (see the image). I can also define critical paths and account for slack time to keep the project moving smoothly.

Define critical paths on ClickUp in the Gantt chart view

I like how I can color-code tasks to know what’s under process, what’s urgent, deadlines, task owners, and every other minute detail just at a glance. The cascading view curates a chronological timeline of the project, while the progress bars help measure completion rates.

What’s more, ClickUp offers a rich library of gantt chart templates for various use cases and applications. You’ll find quite a lot of things to work with.

You can use the ClickUp Simple Gantt Chart template for project management and software development. It is ready-to-use, fully customizable, and can give you a broad perspective of a project, see dependencies, and anticipate obstacles before they arise.

Get Free Template Get a complete overview of your tasks with the ClickUp Simple Gantt Chart Template

ClickUp also has a variety of other template options, like project schedule templates.

But here comes my favorite part: converting my data into Gantt charts with just a few clicks! In ClickUp, Gantt charts are a type of view. So basically, whether your project details are in a list form, a table, or even a calendar, you can convert them into a Gantt chart view with a couple of clicks. You’ll have a comprehensive Gantt chart in no time—an instant roadmap for project execution!

Oh, and if you’ve applied any manual sort order to your List view, never fear—it’ll sync over to the Gantt chart, too!

Pro Tip: If you’re new to project management and can’t decide between Gantt and timeline views for your projects, watching our video comparing Gantt charts with the Timeline view will help!

Now, that’s just the Gantt chart part of the deal. As I said, ClickUp is more than that. With ClickUp, you can zoom out and work with other project management features like Docs, Chat, Goals, Task Management, AI assistance, and more.

Incorporating these into your workflow will be an absolute game-changer as you can do everything—and I mean everything—from within the ClickUp platform. So say goodbye to juggling multiple tools and replace them with just one!

ClickUp best features

multiple views —Gantt charts, timelines, lists, calendars, Visualize your project in—Gantt charts, timelines, lists, calendars, ClickUp Kanban Boards , and more

Define and link task dependencies and automatically schedule tasks across the entire chain in a single snap

Update task status with a simple drag-and-drop feature; also define custom task statuses as per your project needs

Manage your project dynamically with task scheduling, project tracking , identifying bottlenecks, managing deadlines, and more with ClickUp Project Time-Tracking

Centralize all information in a practical hierarchy across spaces, projects, lists, tasks, and subtasks, and add custom fields for granular detail

Collaborate with your team using comments, chat, @mentions, etc.

ClickUp Task Priorities Use tags and priorities to differentiate high-value, high-impact, or urgent tasks and sort through them in just a click with

integrated AI assistant , to automate tasks, search anything within your ClickUp ecosystem in seconds, and more Save time and effort by using ClickUp Brain , the, to automate tasks, search anything within your ClickUp ecosystem in seconds, and more

Track and share progress with internal and external stakeholders with customizable with internal and external stakeholders with customizable ClickUp Dashboards that update in real time

ClickUp limitations

The learning curve can be steep since ClickUp is a full-featured project management software

The mobile app is still a work in progress and has yet to reach the same finesse as the web version

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (‎9,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (4,000+ reviews)

What users have to say about ClickUp

The best part of ClickUp is the versatility of customization, offering nearly limitless possibilities of custom fields that allow for the segregation and visualization of information in a practical and applicable manner across various situations. Additionally, there are various types of views that adapt to each type of reality, ranging from simple views, such as checking your scheduled activities for the week, which I personally find ideal for the operations team, to Gantt chart views for macro project management. Last but not least, the connectivity with other automation tools like Make further enhances the management dynamics.

The best part of ClickUp is the versatility of customization, offering nearly limitless possibilities of custom fields that allow for the segregation and visualization of information in a practical and applicable manner across various situations. Additionally, there are various types of views that adapt to each type of reality, ranging from simple views, such as checking your scheduled activities for the week, which I personally find ideal for the operations team, to Gantt chart views for macro project management. Last but not least, the connectivity with other automation tools like Make further enhances the management dynamics.

2. GanttProject

Best free Gantt chart software that is open-source

via GanttProject

I love advocating for open-source solutions, so I enjoy working with GanttProject. This free Gantt chart software has existed for over two decades and maintains absolute transparency through updated documentation. It is distributed under the GPL3 license, and you can download, modify, and redistribute the source code. This customizability makes GanttProject a value-for-money investment for small and medium businesses.

I am also quite fond of the simple and retro user interface, which simplifies building Gantt charts, assigning resources, and calculating project costs. However, I understand that it can be a turn-off for some, especially if you want something more modern and intuitive.

GanttProject best features

Access the software product, source code, and libraries for free

Deploy on the cloud with GanttProject Cloud at a usage-based cost

Add tasks and milestones on the Gantt chart and define dependencies

Benchmark progress and make direct comparisons with baselines to map deviations

Read and write on Microsoft Project files and export in multiple formats

GanttProject limitations

Works best for basic use; you cannot perform complex analysis

UI design is clunky and dated (can’t blame it; it’s 20+ years old!)

GanttProject pricing

Free

Voluntary contributions starting at $5 onwards

GanttProject Cloud has a pay-as-you-use model with one credit point costing EUR 1

GanttProject ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5. 0 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5. 0 (150+ reviews)

What users have to say about GanttProject

I like the simplicity of the design that allows beginners with project management and Gantt charts to test. The menu bars at the top are similar to what you might find with other purchasable software. Also, the fact that it is a free and open-source software compared to others makes it extremely advantageous.

I like the simplicity of the design that allows beginners with project management and Gantt charts to test. The menu bars at the top are similar to what you might find with other purchasable software. Also, the fact that it is a free and open-source software compared to others makes it extremely advantageous.

3. Office Timeline Online

Best free Gantt chart software for the Microsoft PowerPoint ecosystem

via Office Timeline

As someone who virtually grew up using Microsoft products, I enjoy the familiarity offered by Office Timeline Online. I’ve used this PowerPoint add-on to prepare quick timelines and Gantt charts for presentations. This has saved me time while also generating good visuals for my projects. I’ve also discovered that you can use it with Microsoft Excel, Wrike, and Smartsheet to import and export data sets.

The UI is fairly simple, and it won’t take long to get a hang of it. Plus, you can access a library of basic Gantt chart project templates to get started. Although it’s worked well for my one-off occasional use, my team has had issues while working on complex projects. So, I’d mainly recommend it for basic use.

Office Timeline Online best features

Convert data sets and information from PowerPoint, Excel, etc. , into visually pleasing and aesthetic Gantt charts and timelines

Activate as an add-on for Microsoft PowerPoint for smooth integration and native access

Customizable design elements like arrows, lines, symbols, etc. , for a more tailored experience

Office Timeline Online limitations

It only functions as a Gantt chart maker, limiting its applicability against the steep price point

The PowerPoint add-on lacks collaboration features

Managing the Gantt charts becomes difficult when a project does not fit on a single PowerPoint page

Office Timeline Online pricing

Free

Pro: $149 one-year license

Pro+: $199 one-year license

Office Timeline Online ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5. 0 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (30+ reviews)

What users have to say about Office Timeline Online

It is user-friendly, looks exactly as management would like to see a visual of any timeline, and is very self-explanatory.

It is user-friendly, looks exactly as management would like to see a visual of any timeline, and is very self-explanatory.

4. Online Gantt

Best online Gantt chart software for anywhere web-based access

via Online Gantt

If you’re looking to create Gantt charts on your browser without signing up or downloading anything, then Online Gantt is an excellent choice. I’ve used it in a pinch where I don’t have access to other tools and got to work from anywhere and anytime. Once happy with my Gantt chart, I download them in the. gantt file for importing into another device or browser or even other compatible Gantt chart tools. It’s quite a smooth experience.

Additionally, Online Gantt also offers a cloud version of the Gantt chart software, which you can use to connect remote teams at a nominal price.

Online Gantt best features

Visualize your tasks in the Project View and Resource View

Export your Gantt charts to embed them in presentations, reports, or other project management tools

Enjoy a smooth experience with its simple UI

Online Gantt limitations

Offers limited download bandwidth

Customization options are severely limited

Can’t update dependencies without using the edit button

Can’t assign different colors for different tasks

Online Gantt pricing

Free (browser application)

Online Gantt with Cloud: $5/month per user

Online Gantt ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users have to say about Online Gantt

With its easy accessibility, smooth function, and seamless online access capabilities, this Gantt chart tool makes the best software for generating Gantt charts without any installation.

With its easy accessibility, smooth function, and seamless online access capabilities, this Gantt chart tool makes the best software for generating Gantt charts without any installation.

5. GanttPRO

Best free Gantt chart software for resource optimization

via GanttPRO

Like ClickUp, GanttPRO is a project management software with Gantt chart tools. However, ClickUp does come with a free tier plan, while GanttPRO is a paid tool. It can be quite a bummer if you’re looking to use a Gantt chart maker for personal use (like research) or for your small business or startup.

That aside, GanttPRO excels at enabling project managers to handle multiple resources. It offers a bird’s eye view of the project, so you can visualize team workloads, schedules, capacity, etc. , and optimize resources. I’ve found it helpful in preventing burnout among teams and keeping the morale high. However, my team has had issues with personalization, design fluidity, and layouts. So, if you’re looking for something you can tailor to your needs, GanttPRO may not be it for you.

GanttPRO best features

Build visually appealing Gantt charts to track your tasks, due dates, deadlines, dependencies, assignees, etc.

Display your project in Grid, Board, List, and Portfolio views

Connect tasks based on dependency to lock lead and lag times of dependent tasks

Collaborate with remote teams with real-time data synchronization, file sharing, comments and mentions, and notifications

Manage resources dynamically through action logs, team details, workload overview, and more

GanttPRO limitations

The initial learning curve can be steep for those unfamiliar with advanced project management tools

The lack of personalization options limits its project management capabilities

GanttPRO pricing

Basic: $9. 99/month

Pro: $15. 99/month

Business: $24. 99/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

GanttPRO ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5. 0 (490+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5. 0 (480+ reviews)

What users have to say about GanttPRO

GanttPRO contributes to the emergence of resource management and detailed messages that promote smooth exchange and smart decisions. It makes project management human, making it easy to achieve goals accurately and quickly.

GanttPRO contributes to the emergence of resource management and detailed messages that promote smooth exchange and smart decisions. It makes project management human, making it easy to achieve goals accurately and quickly.

6. ProjectManager

Best free Gantt chart software to draw real-time insights

via ProjectManager

If you’re new to Gantt charts, I recommend starting with ProjectManager. It is one of those project management tools that get Gantt charts right. It has a user-friendly and intuitive dashboard that simplifies creating Gantt charts. You can define dependencies in Gantt charts, gain an overview of the project status, measure project health and correct course, generate reports, and much more.

However, ProjectManager does not offer a free-tier or freemium plan. So, the capital investment is quite discouraging for those working on a tight budget.

ProjectManager best features

Plan your project online with interactive and aesthetic Gantt charts

Organize all your project-related details in a centralized location

View task dependencies, milestones, project status, critical path, etc. in a single platform

Schedule tasks using the drag-and-drop action and color-code them

Collaborate with your team through file sharing, commenting, and automated notifications

ProjectManager limitations

Integration with third-party applications and services is tricky and limited

The reporting function offers limited customization options

ProjectManager pricing

Team: $13/month (billed annually)

Business: $24/month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ProjectManager ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5. 0 (93 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5. 0 (338 reviews)

What users have to say about ProjectManager

LOVE the multiple view options (list, board, Gantt, sheet, dashboard, etc), love how easy it is to use and I know everything is updated live between me and my team.

LOVE the multiple view options (list, board, Gantt, sheet, dashboard, etc), love how easy it is to use and I know everything is updated live between me and my team.

7. Smartsheet

Best free Gantt chart software with spreadsheet functionality

via Smartsheet

I normally use Smartsheet to bridge the gap between project management software and spreadsheets. With Smartsheet, you can easily switch between spreadsheets and Gantt charts. You can import existing data from your spreadsheets and convert them into visual Gantt charts with color-coded information, task dependencies, durations, etc.

Conversely, you can export Gantt chart data back into spreadsheets for quick analysis or data manipulation. This lets you leverage the strength of both—Gantt charts and spreadsheets—for data-driven project planning and execution.

My only gripe with Smartsheet would be that the AI feature is still a work in progress. Given how AI assistants are a must rather than a nice-to-have, Smartsheet has had a bit of a late start.

Smartsheet best features

Auto-populate formulas or text in spreadsheet cells using Smartsheet AI

Coordinate team activities with file sharing, alerts and notifications, conversation threads, and document proofing

Work on multiple projects using portfolio management features for controlling budgets, risks, and resources

Create and trace critical paths to manage task dependencies, resource allocation, and workload

Smartsheet limitations

You can use only one spreadsheet per file

Data storage capacity across rows and columns is limited

Smartsheet pricing

Free

Pro: $9/month per user

Business: $32/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5. 0 (15,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (3,200+ reviews)

What users have to say about Smartsheet

Smartsheet offers the flexibility to create customized spreadsheets, Gantt charts, dashboards, and forms to meet specific needs. We can customize the platform to fit our unique workflow.

Smartsheet offers the flexibility to create customized spreadsheets, Gantt charts, dashboards, and forms to meet specific needs. We can customize the platform to fit our unique workflow.

8. Toggl Plan

Best free Gantt chart software with time-tracking capabilities

via Toggl Plan

Toggl Plan paints a visual picture of your project, bringing internal and external stakeholders on the same page. I’ve used the combination of Toggl Plan and Toggl Track to build simple Gantt charts with time-tracking features. It helps visualize project timelines, track time spent on each task, optimize resource allocation, and so much more.

Such data inputs from past projects also help estimate how much time similar projects, tasks, or activities will take in the future. This foresight has improved my ability to estimate timelines, budgets, and capacity.

I just wish it offered that ‘extra something’ that other Gantt tools in this list do. It’s not really a complaint because it gets the job done, but since we’re spoilt for choice, we can afford to be picky, right?

Toggl Plan best features

Track your team’s time utilization, tasks assigned, task status, timelines, and other critical details

Bring different teams and stakeholders together in a centralized location and stay on top of project progress

Schedule tasks and resources to minimize conflicts and competition

Generate publicly shareable, read-only links for external stakeholders

Automate recurring tasks to eliminate manual and redundant work

Toggl Plan limitations

Its mobile app is not as versatile as the web application (it lacks a number of tools)

Limited integration with third-party applications

Adding new people and assigning tasks to multiple users is a pain

Toggl Plan pricing

Team: $9/month per user

Business: $15/month per user

Toggl Plan ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5. 0 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (110+ reviews)

What users have to say about Toggl Plan

Toggl Plan has a really nice, clean interface, making adding and managing projects simple. The Gantt charts are a great way to manage project timelines.

Toggl Plan has a really nice, clean interface, making adding and managing projects simple. The Gantt charts are a great way to manage project timelines.

9. Instagantt

Best Gantt chart software for project visualization

via Instagantt

Instagantt stays true to its name—this Gantt chart tool prepares them at lightning speed. It is my go-to solution for building Gantt chart diagrams quickly and easily. It sports an intuitive and user-friendly interface with simple drag-and-drop functionality, which reduces any cognitive load associated with using the application. This, paired with its responsiveness, lets you create a clear visual representation of project plans in just a few minutes.

Due to its limited capabilities (compared to full-fledged project management software), I primarily use it during the planning and brainstorming stages. Once I have the simple Gantt charts ready, I import them to other tools for further refinement and collaboration. Of course, if you don’t wish to jump through these hoops, you can pick something more comprehensive instead.

Instagantt best features

View projects apart from the Gantt view—Table, Kanban Board, Workload, and Project Views

Organize your project and its assets logically using Workbooks

Stay on top of your work with task management features like task creation, assignment, filtering, sorting, prioritizing, etc.

Communicate with your team using inbox, comments, and more

Set up your Gantt charts with CSV import and native Asana integration

Instagantt limitations

Cluttered UI takes away some of the usability of the Gantt chart tool

Only supports user access per workbook

Instagantt pricing

Instagantt Standalone:

Individual Plan: $12/month

Team Plan: $24/month

Instagantt Asana:

Individual Plan: $12/month

Team Plan: $24/month

Instagantt ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5. 0 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5. 0 (430+ reviews)

What users have to say about Instagantt

Instagantt’s tool does the Gantt visualizations clearer and more user-friendly than Asana projects – at least Asana’s first few iterations of Gantt charts. When I tested Asana’s Gantt capability, I essentially just wanted it to be more like Instagantt.

Instagantt’s tool does the Gantt visualizations clearer and more user-friendly than Asana projects – at least Asana’s first few iterations of Gantt charts. When I tested Asana’s Gantt capability, I essentially just wanted it to be more like Instagantt.

10. Monday

Best Gantt chart software for application-specific customization

via Monday

Monday is a free project management software for personal use. Not only does it pack quite a punch with its project management capabilities, but its ability to tailor Gantt charts to my specific needs is pretty impressive, too.

It allows me to customize the columns displayed so I can focus on the more critical aspects of the project details. Plus, I can expand from just the Gantt chart view to the workload and resources views. This sometimes counters planning fatigue or highlights inefficiencies that may have trickled into the project.

The telescopic charges are the only notable problem I faced while working on Monday. The platform scaled very well with my growing team, but the cost reached unsustainable levels in virtually no time!

Monday best features

Build automation with the assistance of Monday AI, an AI-powered assistant

Customize your Gantt charts with 30+ widgets that tailor the user experience

Embed project management capabilities into your Gantt charts

View your project in different modes beyond Gantt charts, such as Lists, Kanban Boards, etc.

Align goals and strategies with task and resource management for project success

Monday limitations

Gets costly as you scale

The free version of the project management tool has limited functionality

Monday pricing

For 3 to 49 seats:

Free: $0 for 2 seats

Basic: $12/month per seat

Standard: $14/month per seat

Pro: $24/month per seat

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Monday ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (10,680+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (4,740+ reviews)

What users have to say about Monday

Monday makes keeping track of all my clients, their notes, email threads, and attachments clean, orderly, and easy to find. The fun animations that change with seasons and holidays are so fun and make logging in neat. There are a lot of ways to customize the account and the information in it as well, and being a very visual person, that customization allows me to clearly see by color where a lead is in the process and who’s agreed to service, etc.

Monday makes keeping track of all my clients, their notes, email threads, and attachments clean, orderly, and easy to find. The fun animations that change with seasons and holidays are so fun and make logging in neat. There are a lot of ways to customize the account and the information in it as well, and being a very visual person, that customization allows me to clearly see by color where a lead is in the process and who’s agreed to service, etc.

Common Use Cases for Gantt Charts

Before we round up, I’d like to share a few practical applications and use cases for Gantt charts to give you more clarity. Here are some examples of Gantt chart usage by specific use case:

Project scheduling : Build a realistic and practical timeline for your project. Gantt charts add visual clarity to the project schedule, tasks, and dependencies so you can deliver outcomes within their deadlines : Build a realistic and practical timeline for your project. Gantt charts add visual clarity to the project schedule, tasks, and dependencies so you can deliver outcomes within their deadlines

Resource allocation : Use Gantt charts to visualize team and individual workloads. This will prevent burnout and help project managers assign the right tasks or resources to the right people at the right time. Remember, a happy team drives results that make others happy

Deadline management : Gantt charts come in handy for tracking progress against timelines. Keeping an eye on the deadlines or milestones helps prevent delays and maintains breathing room to bring projects back on track. You can pair this application with resource allocation, and you’ll be golden : Gantt charts come in handy for tracking progress against timelines. Keeping an eye on the deadlines or milestones helps prevent delays and maintains breathing room to bring projects back on track. You can pair this application with resource allocation, and you’ll be golden

Team collaboration : As a shared roadmap, the Gantt chart brings the entire team together. Being on the same page fosters transparency, intentional communication, and task ownership. This keeps everyone aligned and accountable

Determining critical path: Build Gantt charts that outline the critical path. Having this sequence of activities that directly and greatly affect projects allows teams to operate with a focus on results

Find the Best Free Gantt Chart Software in Your Team

Gantt chart software is set to undergo further refinement in the years to come. With technologies like AI and ML playing a transformative role, Gantt chart tools will be more intuitive, accurate, and value-loaded.

Imagine software that automatically schedules tasks, allocates resources, assigns tasks based on workload, availability, and skillset, and predicts risks before they appear. We’re talking about the intelligence of project management paired with the sheer simplicity of Gantt charts, and I’m excited to see what’s to come.

If you’re looking for Gantt chart alternatives that also help you get more done, project management tools are the thing. If you’re in a mid to large-sized company, you could look at ClickUp, Asana, and a few others. In fact, we’ve recently put together a list of the best project management tools you might find helpful.

If I had to pick just one, I would definitely choose ClickUp as it gives me all the features, functions, and capabilities of a Gantt chart maker and the sophistication of an all-in-one project management tool. Moreover, it is free, basically staying true to the primary objective of this article.

