15 nejlepších alternativ a náhrad Google Jamboard (digitální tabule) 2025

Jamboard is a revolutionary creative collaboration platform that has helped creatives bring their ideas to life. However, as the modes of interactions evolve every day, Jamboard may fall short of your expectations and demands.
In such a case, you may start combing through the internet for Jamboard alternatives that deliver an authentic virtual collaborative experience for your team.
This article sifts through different digital whiteboards based on features, user feedback, and pricing and presents you with the crème de la crème Jamboard alternatives.
⏰ 60-Second Summary
Here is our round-up of the top Jamboard alternatives:
- ClickUp: Best overall, seamlessly connects whiteboards with tasks and projects
- Miro: Best for large teams, unlimited users, and excellent communication tools
- Mural: Best for complex projects, offers multiple resizable whiteboards
- Stormboard: Best for brainstorming, sticky-note style layout with individual whiteboards
- Limnu: Best for mapping process flows, offers a realistic drawing experience
- Conceptboard: Best for team presentations, allows for customer journey mapping
- InVision Freehand: Best for photo editors, syncs with design tools for real-time feedback
- Microsoft Whiteboard: Best for Microsoft Workspace users, offers collaborative drawing and diagramming
- Witeboard: Best cloud-based platform, simple and easy to use for collaboration
- Draw Chat: Best for collaborative drawing, allows for real-time interaction with various communication channels
- Whiteboard Fox: Works well with Zoom and Google Meet, offers a host of drawing tools
- Ziteboard: Lightweight and simple, ideal for education and online classes
- Canva: Great for design teams, offers a wide range of editing and animation tools
- Crayon: Free and simple, but with limited features and no communication channels
- Zoom Whiteboard: Integrated with Zoom, allows for real-time collaboration during meetings
What Is Jamboard’s Interactive Whiteboard?
Jamboard is a cloud-based platform that facilitates real-time interaction between connected users.
For example, the platform has rooms, and users in the same room can share files and make edits in a process known as sync-working. This interactive whiteboard tool utilizes Google Drive, Google Sheets, and Google Docs in its collaborative design.
This technology was a lifeline to creative teams, teachers and students, and different businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. It enabled teachers to prepare interactive online sessions with their students, and it kept teams remotely connected. 👩💻🌎 👋🧑💻
Why look for apps like jamboard?
According to user reviews, Jamboard falls short in many areas, including:
- Lack of administrator autonomy—educators have reported cases where students can delete study files without the administrator’s notification
- It has no offline function
- Can only accommodate 50 active users at a time
- Users can only have a max of 20 slides per Jamboard
- Users must integrate teams or zoom for verbal communication
These limitations have prompted many users to seek other digital whiteboard alternatives that meet their needs and expectations.
Let’s take a look at the 14 best Jamboard alternatives today. 👀
15 Virtual Whiteboard Jamboard Alternatives in 2025
1. ClickUp – Best Interactive Whiteboard
ClickUp is the everything app for work that brings your ideas, tasks, docs, projects, analytics, and communications into one powerful AI-driven productivity platform.
Is it all that surprising then that ClickUp Whiteboards are at the top of this list?
They’re the perfect canvas for brainstorming, strategy planning, Agile workflows, and so much more—for both in-person and virtual meetings! The best part? Objects added to the Whiteboard can be converted into ClickUp Tasks with a single click, streamlining the transition from brainstorming to execution.
And if that weren’t enough, ClickUp’s built-in AI, ClickUp Brain, helps you convert text into visuals and assists in project execution without needing to switch applications. You can generate AI images directly on the whiteboard canvas to add a fun touch to your discussions!
Features:
- Google Drive Compatibility: If you had tasks on Jamboard’s Google Drive, you could quickly transfer them to ClickUp Whiteboard and it’s seamlessly compatible with ClickUp Docs.
- Formatting features: Create drawings, texts, sticky notes, emojis, images, and shapes
- Customizable design: Users can manipulate customizable layers to create company wikis, logos, and knowledge base banks.
- Focus mode: Limits distractions on the screen by focusing on specific whiteboard sections
- Dark mode: Switch to the dark mode to reduce strain on your eyes and process information better
- Embedded widgets: Widgets allow users to edit tasks without leaving the documents
- Quick, customizable whiteboard templates: Speed up whiteboarding processes between different departments
Pros:
- ClickUp offers real-time collaboration
- Smooth editing
- Embedded tasks
- User-friendly user interface
- Quick sharing actions
Cons:
- Some features are too complex for new users
- Offline mode is unavailable
Pricing:
Rating:
- G2 rating: 4. 7 stars from 4,179 reviews
- Capterra rating: 4. 7 stars from 2,698 reviews
2. Miro – Best for unlimited users and verbal communication
Miro allows teams to collaborate and achieve faster results virtually. The online whiteboard is compatible with iOs, android, and desktop devices and features an interactive, user-friendly design. Users can start working from the desired template or a new blank whiteboard.
Unlike Jamboard, Miro accommodates an unlimited number of users at a time and uses zoom as a means of verbal communication. Moreover, Miro features some of the best interactive tools on the market.
Features:
- Pre-designed whiteboard templates such as UX design, customer mapping, and retrospective
- Unlimited user functionality
- Miro marketplace: contains a host of compatible apps
Pros:
- Better administrator settings
- Wide range of interactive features
- Has a screen-sharing features
Cons:
- Bugs are present in the screen sharing mode
- The Miro whiteboard takes up a lot of computer memory
Pricing:
Miro has three payment options:
- Free mode
- Team plan: $8/month
- Business: $16/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Ratings:
- G2: 4. 8 stars from 3,450 reviews
- Captera: 4. 7 stars from 634 reviews
Compare Miro to Lucidchart!
3. Mural – Best for complex projects
Are you looking for Jamboard alternatives for your photo editing team? Well, Mural canvas offers multiple whiteboards similar to photoshop artboards. However, Mural whiteboards can be rearranged and resized to suit your needs.
Features:
- Premade Templates
- Pre-built grids
- Context boxes
- Multiple rooms for different teams
- In-built editing tools
- Chat tools
- Focus mode and timers
Pros:
- Smooth collaborative work features
- A wide range of templates, canvas, and palette items
- Export and import options
- Industry-standard support
Cons:
- Limited integration options to other digital whiteboards
- The mobile application can be glitchy and delayed from time to time
- Lacks Zoom integration
Pricing:
- Starter plan: $12/Month
- Plus plan: $20/Month
Reviews:
- G2 rating: 4. 6 stars from 949 reviews
- Capterra rating: 4. 5 stars from 81 ratings
Bonus: Mural vs Miro!
4. Stormboard – Best for brainstorming
Stormboard interactive whiteboard has a sticky note style layout, with each sticky note holding its whiteboard. You can assign a team a sticky note and their whiteboard. The interface makes team management easy, and you can seamlessly track tasks across various platforms.
Features:
- Adjustable whiteboard sticky notes
- Compatible with other productivity apps
- Smooth team management tools for team leaders
- Inbuilt Chat and voice tools
- Customizable templates
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- Better communication channels
- A customizable template simplifies work
Cons:
- The limited color pallet for cards
- Little bugs
- Limited administrator tools
Pricing:
- Personal: Free
- Business: $10/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Rating:
- G2 rating: 4. 3 stars from 25 reviews
- Capterra rating: 4. 5 stars from 34 reviews
5. Limnu – Best for mapping process flows
Limnu digital whiteboard is available in android, iOS, and desktop versions, giving a conservative digital collaboration experience. The platform suits teams that are reluctant to go fully digital; hence it features limited tools, and you have to complete some tasks with physical touch.
Features:
- Realistic marker drawings
- Collaborative tools
- Great administrator controls
- Beginner-friendly interface
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Sizeable whiteboard display on the interface
- Chat and video communication channels
Cons:
- It relies on zoom for video and voice communication
- The erasing feature can be erratic
Pricing:
- Pro plan: $5/month
- Team: $8/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Ratings:
- G2 ratings: 4. 9 stars from 13 reviews
- Capterra ratings: 4. 8 stars from 12 reviews
6. Conceptboard – Best for team presentations
Conceptboard is ideal for team presentation and brainstorming, making the best Jamboard alternative for business teams that want to share their ideas and solutions with their customers. The platform enables you to map your customer journey and create a persona on the board as you discuss expectations and strategies with your clients.
Features:
- Customizable templates
- In-app screen sharing
- Chat board widget
- Task system
- Conference call options
Pros:
- The free online whiteboard offers up to 500 MB of space and unlimited boards
- Reliable communication channels, including conference calls
- Easy export and share options
Cons:
- Uploading images takes long
- The user interface is less attractive
Pricing:
- Free
- Premium: $6/month per user
- Business: $9/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing for 250 users
7. InVision Freehand – Best for photo editors
InVision Freehand is an ideal option for photo editors, but its versatility means that any team can work on it. The platform syncs your sketches and photoshops and uses it to create real-time feedback.
Features:
- Customizable templates
- Screen sharing
- Collaborative tools
Pros:
- User-friendly interface, especially for designers
- The free version offers access to many features
- Easy to upload files and add text comments
Cons:
- No chat tools except for the comments section
Pricing:
- Free
- Pro: $4/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Ratings:
- G2 rating: 4. 4 stars from 743 reviews
- Capterra rating: 4. 6 stars from 666 reviews
8. Microsoft whiteboard – Best for Microsoft Workspace users
Microsoft whiteboard cloud software enables teams to collaborate in drawing shapes, creating tables, and designing products. Features such as the comment section facilitate feedback channels through real-time interaction. In addition, users have different pen options that they can use to edit images, draw shapes on the canvas, and share sticky notes.
Features:
- API
- Collaborating tools
- Commenting tools
- Diagraming
- Live canvas
- Analysis and reports
- Customizable template
Pros:
- Connected to Office 365 environment
- A versatile tool that can be used in any industry
Cons:
- Features can be glitchy when changing canvases
- Lack of key features compared to high-end digital whiteboards such as ClickUp and Miro
Pricing:
- Microsoft 365 Personal: $6. 99/month per user
- Microsoft 365 Family: $9. 99/month per user
- Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6/month per user
- Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user
Rating:
- G2 rating: 4. 2 from 30 reviews
- Capterra rating: 4. 3 stars from 59 reviews
Check out these Microsoft Whiteboard competitors!
9. Witeboard – Best cloud-based platform
Witeboard collaborative cloud-based platform allows users to create, edit and share ideas on the whiteboard canvas. Team members have to create user profiles that are added to the platform by the team leader.
The platform supports only the web version and is suitable for all business levels.
Features:
- Collaboration tools
- Brainstorming
- Sketching tools
- Whiteboard
- Digital canvas
- Focus function
Pros:
- Easy to join teams and add members
- Easy to use
- Customizable templates
- The focus function enhances productivity
Cons:
- Only available on web browsers
- Limited communication channels
Pricing:
- Free
Rating:
- G2 rating: 4. 2 stars from 30 reviews
10. Draw Chat – Best collaborative drawing
Draw chat interactive whiteboards allow you to host meetings and manage different teams—they feature real-time interactive whiteboards where team members can share editable links of their drawings. Teams communicate through chats, audio messages, or video conferences.
Features:
- Drawing board
- Text messages
- Video conferences
- Annotate PDF
- 24/7 support
- Users guide
Pros:
- Different communication channels
- Responsive and easy-to-use interface
- Different team tools
Cons:
- Only available in web browsers
- Misses features and tools available in other digital whiteboards
Pricing:
- Free
Rating:
- G2 rating: 4. 5 from 9 reviews
- Capterra rating: 4. 2 stars from 5 reviews
11. Whiteboard Fox
Whiteboard Fox is an interactive online workspace that works hand in hand with zoom and Google Meet to facilitate online meetings. The platform has a host of tools, including drawing colors and a pen, where users can design and edit images and shapes on its canvas.
Features:
- Drawing tools
- Collaborative tools
- Zoom and Meet are compatible
- A drawing canvas
Pros:
- Unlimited number of team members
- Communication is seamless via zoom
- A host of editing and drawing tools
Cons:
- The text color palette is limited
- The board deactivates after a certain amount of use time
Pricing:
- Personal: Free
- Pro: $7/month
- Enterprise: $15/month per user
Rating:
- G2 rating: 4. 2 stars from 12 reviews
- Capterra rating: 4. 3 stars from 20 reviews
12. Ziteboard
Ziteboard is a lightweight whiteboard that is only available on web browsers but is compatible with both mobile phone and computer browsers. The platform is specifically designed for education experts and works well during online classes.
It’s a simple alternative to overly complex digital whiteboards such as Jamboard. Nonetheless, it still has some of the best features.
Features:
- Collaborative tool
- Drawing tools
- Pdf and image annotation
Pros:
- It’s simple to use
- Requires simple device specifications
Cons:
- It lacks many features and tools due to its lightweight aspect
Pricing:
- Weekly Pro: $5/ Individual
- Monthly Pro: $9/ Individual
- Annual Pro: $85
- Enterprise: Versatile
Rating:
- G2 rating: 4. 2 stars from 4 reviews
- Capterra rating: 5. 0 stars from 3 reviews
13. Canva
Canva sharable platform allows you to create, edit and share whiteboards with your team members. The platform is a favorite amongst designers in the digital, fashion, and graphic design industries.
Features:
- Customized templates
- Collaborative tools
- Free editing tools
- Free animation tools
- Video editing tools
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Compatible with various devices
- Great editing tools
- Ideal for effective team brainstorming
Cons:
- You cannot create unique elements
- Elements and photos are generic
- Hard to use on small screens
Pricing:
- Canva Pro: $119. 99 per year
Rating:
- G2 rating: 4. 7 stars from 3,337 reviews
- Capterra rating: 4. 7 stars from 9 561 reviews
Bonus: Canva alternatives!
14. Crayon
Crayon (Cr4yon. com) is a free online whiteboard option with limited features. This free platform has no communication channels and has limited collaborative tools onboard. The site is still in its initial creation process and has a long way to go.
Features:
- Simple drawing tools
- Collaborative tools
Pros:
- It does not require account creation
- It’s free
- It’s straightforward
Cons:
- Lack of creation tools for complex creative tasks
- Has no communication channels
- Only available on web browsers
Pricing:
- Free
15. Zoom Whiteboard
Zoom Whiteboard is a digital collaboration tool that is highly accessible for users who are already utilizing Zoom for their video conferencing needs. It provides an interactive board where team members can brainstorm, plan, and share ideas in real-time during Zoom meetings.
Features:
- Collaboration tools to add shapes, text, and freehand drawings to whiteboards
- Video conferencing features
Pros:
- Add onto Zoom meetings
- Easily save your whiteboard as a PNG
- Undo & redo actions
Cons:
- Limited features compared to other whiteboard tools
- Zoom is required
- Users report performance issues with collaborating
Pricing:
- Whiteboard: $2. 49/month per user
- Whiteboard Plus: $7. 00/month per user
Improve Your Visual Collaboration With Digital Whiteboards
Visual collaboration software has revolutionized communication in various sectors. For example, you can now host virtual brainstorming sessions with team members halfway across the globe. 👋 🌎
Jamboard is one of the leading interactive whiteboard platforms; however, there are other noteworthy alternatives, such as ClickUp Interactive Whiteboard, that can deliver a limitless collaborative experience to your team.
When it comes to brainstorming and project management, you’ll want a tool that can let you visually express your ideas, easily share them with your team, and manage and connect all your important work together.
ClickUp allows you to do that and so much more—all in one place.
With over a hundred customizable features including a powerful and collaborative Whiteboard, you and your team will have all the tools you need to crush every type of project! 🔥