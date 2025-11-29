เทมเพลตแดชบอร์ดลูกค้าฟรีเพื่อทำให้การรายงานลูกค้าและการติดตามโครงการง่ายขึ้น

In today’s fast-paced world, delivering real-time visibility to clients isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s a necessity.

For agencies, freelancers, and client-facing teams, this creates both a challenge and an opportunity. You need to surface the full picture—from sales metrics and project progress to campaign performance— without overwhelming your clients.

That’s where purpose-built client reporting dashboards and dashboard templates come in. By aggregating multiple data sources into a single unified view, client dashboard templates provide a centralized location to track key metrics, streamline communication, and foster trust.

Let’s explore some free and customizable ClickUp templates for client reporting.

Client Dashboard Templates at a Glance

Here’s a quick look at the best free client dashboard and reporting templates:

What are Client Dashboard Templates?

Client dashboard templates are pre-built and customizable layouts that display key client data—such as financial performance, cash flow, sales performance, and project metrics—in a single, organized view. They pull information from multiple data sources and structure it into charts, tables, and KPIs so teams can quickly create client reporting dashboards without starting from scratch. This way, one gets actionable insights to make data-driven decisions that directly improve ROI.

Client dashboard templates are particularly helpful for agencies, freelancers, and businesses that need to manage multiple client accounts and organize data in one centralized location.

What Makes a Good Client Dashboard Template?

A client dashboard template must be flexible enough to support various reporting methods, allowing stakeholders to understand what they’re looking at without needing explanations.

Look for templates that let you:

Organize client information into sections for projects, finances, and performance

Connect and pull data automatically from tools like Google Analytics, CRMs, or finance apps

Customize visuals with charts, graphs, and tables to make complex data easily accessible

Track impacting KPIs such as cash flow, conversion rate, and sales progress with precision

Share live updates with clients so that they get to see accurate, current data without manual refresh

Client Dashboard Templates

Client management shouldn’t feel like detective work. When project details are scattered across multiple platforms and tools, you waste time hunting for information instead of actually delivering value. This is often called Work Sprawl.

ClickUp solves this as the world’s first Converged AI Workspace.

ClickUp Dashboards bring everything together—project timelines, deliverables, budgets, and progress metrics—into one view that updates in real-time. This is how ClickUp also doubles up as an excellent CRM Software.

It eliminates all forms of Work Sprawl to provide 100% context and a single place for humans and agents to work together.

ClickUp also offers a range of customizable dashboard templates that are easy to integrate into your weekly or monthly reporting process. Let’s explore them together.

1. ClickUp Project Management Dashboard Template

Get free template Track milestones, risks, and budgets in real time with the ClickUp Project Management Dashboard Template

The ClickUp Project Management Dashboard Template allows project managers and teams to visualize and execute project tasks with complete visibility of timelines, costs, and risks.

Dashboards in ClickUp automatically fetch details from your project spaces and lists, providing you with insights into everything from progress to performance. With a variety of widgets, you can customize your dashboard the way you want: progress bars for completion rates, line charts for trends, pie charts for individual contribution, workload widgets for resource allocation, and more.

Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Get a visual timeline of project activities where you can adjust task dates and durations easily by dragging items on the Gantt view

Track progress automatically with formula-driven fields for Duration and Remaining Budget, removing manual calculations

Refine and rebalance workloads with the Capacity Planning view and see if team members are under- or over-allocated

📌 Ideal for: Project managers and team leads in construction, IT, marketing, or operations who need a dashboard software to monitor costs, dependencies, and team capacity

📮 ClickUp Insight: 31% of managers prefer visual boards. Others lean on Gantt charts, dashboards, or resource views. But most tools force you to pick one. If the view doesn’t match the way you think, it just becomes another layer of friction. With ClickUp, you don’t have to choose. Switch between AI-powered Gantt charts, Kanban Boards, Dashboards, or Workload View in a single click. And with ClickUp AI, you can auto-generate tailored views or summaries based on who’s looking—whether it’s you, an exec, or your designer. 💫 Real Results: CEMEX sped up product launches by 15% and cut communication delays from 24 hours to seconds using ClickUp.

2. ClickUp Analytics Report Template

Get free template Get the ClickUp Analytics Report Template to turn raw data into clear visual summaries with benchmarks and trends

The ClickUp Analytics Report Template gives a clear roadmap for structuring client reporting dashboards. Instead of starting with a blank page, you get pre-built sections for a data overview depending on the metrics you want to report.

For instance, you can create a client portal to demonstrate website efficiency by highlighting session types, page visits, conversions, transactions, and other KPIs. You can insert numbers, upload various chart types, or relevant images to display the progress or the outcome of strategy execution.

Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Showcase the analytics as a monthly narrative, moving from audience data to revenue insights

Add context beside charts with prompts for comparisons, trends, and takeaways that make reports client-ready

Turn raw analytics into actionable summaries using ready-made sections for Traffic, Engagement, Sales, and Transactions that clients can scan in minutes

📌 Ideal for: Agencies, freelancers, and in-house analysts who want to use a plug-and-play reporting template to visualize essential client information

💡 Pro Tip: Pair the Analytics Report Template with a KPI dashboard template to align your reporting with measurable business goals.

🧠 Quick Hack: Want to stay ahead of project delays without digging through different views? With ClickUp Brain MAX, you can ask questions like, “What tasks are running over budget this week?” or “Who’s overloaded on the Phoenix rollout project?” and get instant, AI-generated answers pulled from your entire workspace and connected apps. Search everything, ask anything: ClickUp Brain MAX puts all your work, apps, and AI models at your fingertips

3. ClickUp Digital Marketing Report Template

Get free template Use ClickUp Digital Marketing Report Template to highlight traffic, conversions, and ROI across all campaigns

The ClickUp Digital Marketing Report Template provides marketing teams with a ready-to-use reporting format to track campaigns, performance, and ROI.

It also provides a high level of customization to organize campaign goals, key metrics, and more into a single, clean, and visually appealing document. Each block is editable, allowing you to add Campaign Details, upload visuals, highlight key metrics, and provide contact information.

Here’s why you’ll love this template

Edit pre-built sections for campaigns, KPIs, and results without needing to create reports from scratch

Use placeholders for charts and visuals to simplify data storytelling

Customize brand elements (logo, colors, contact info) to make reports consistent

📌 Ideal for: Agencies, freelancers, and in-house analysts who want to use a plug-and-play reporting template to visualize essential client information

⏱️ Time-saving tips: Blend insights: Combine sales, marketing, and financial performance metrics in one dashboard to get a complete view without switching tabs

Automate data collection: Link CRM fields directly to your dashboard so real-time data updates automatically

Reuse, don’t rebuild: Save your best dashboard examples as templates and use them again for new clients or projects

4. ClickUp Marketing Report Template

Get free template Measure campaign outcomes, pipeline impact, and future priorities with ClickUp Marketing Report Template

For marketing teams, the ClickUp Marketing Report Template helps consolidate campaign analytics, website and social media performance, and customer insights. This template has dedicated sections for campaigns, email data, web traffic, and customer conversions. You can add visuals and notes while keeping key metrics in plain sight for stakeholders to read.

Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Break down campaign analytics (ads, email, and social media) with built-in charts for impressions, clicks, and conversions

Track website and social media metrics like sessions, bounce rate, follower growth, and other similar metrics

Present leads and customer data with clear visualizations of MQLs, SQLs, and new client acquisition

📌 Ideal for: Marketing managers and analysts who need a structured template to present campaign results, performance metrics, and growth opportunities without spending time formatting reports

⚡Friendly Tip: Use ClickUp AI agents to instantly surface data for dashboards from your workspace, like project updates, campaign performance, chat summaries, task blockers, and more. These intelligent agents can help you decide which metrics your client dashboard needs (tasks complete, upcoming deadlines, blocked tasks, budget vs. time spent, etc. ) based on the insights you need. Since they operate on triggers, conditions, actions, and knowledge bases, they can post updates at specified intervals and answer queries about your data. Use prebuilt or create custom ClickUp AI Autopilot Agents

5. ClickUp Project Report Template

Get free template Use the ClickUp Project Report Template to present progress, blockers, and upcoming work to stakeholders

When you want to capture the overall health of their projects in one structured, easy-to-share document, try the ClickUp Project Report Template. It has sections for project details, status, highlights, risks, and upcoming work, which makes it easier to communicate progress without missing key details.

Here’s why you’ll love this template

Track project status with clear health markers across execution, budget, timelines, and quality

Add highlights and accomplishments to capture wins alongside measurable outputs

Log risks and roadblocks with owners and action plans to ensure accountability

📌 Ideal for: Project managers and team leads who need to present project updates clearly to leadership, clients, or cross-functional stakeholders without spending hours formatting reports

6. ClickUp Sales Report Template

Get free template Get the ClickUp Sales Report Template to analyze pipeline health, win rates, and accurate forecasting at a glance

The ClickUp Sales Report Template helps sales managers and teams track real-time updates and performance across months, quarters, and years in a structured view.

With built-in views like Annual, Monthly, and Quarterly Reports, plus Board view and AI cards, you get to switch between macro-level insights and even specific breakdowns. Moreover, Custom Fields such as Actual Sales Amount, Sales Projection, Sales Achievement, and Region make it easy to filter and compare performance trends.

Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Toggle between annual, monthly, or quarterly sales reports without recreating layouts

Track revenue performance with Custom Fields for actuals, projections, and achievement percentage

Use Board and Dashboard views to access and visualize pipeline health, along with regional trends

📌 Ideal for: Sales managers, regional leads, and revenue ops teams who need an at-a-glance system to monitor sales targets, track performance trends, and report across different timeframes

7. The ClickUp Weekly Status Report Template

Get free template Use ClickUp Weekly Status Report Template to capture weekly wins, priorities, and blockers without long emails

The ClickUp Weekly Status Report Template provides teams a reliable way to communicate progress, highlight wins, and flag what needs attention under a single hood. It brings together key updates — from tasks completed and upcoming milestones to blockers and risk areas—in one structured report. Thus, clients receive a straightforward snapshot of project health without additional explanations. Here’s why you’ll like this template:

Break down activities by task, owner, and status for quick visibility

Capture weekly accomplishments in one place so can move from one milestone to the next with clarity

Help stakeholders see what was done and what’s upcoming, with links to the related tasks when needed

📌 Ideal for: Project managers, client-facing teams, and cross-functional squads that need a consistent weekly update for executives, sponsors, and clients

8. ClickUp Multiple Projects Status Report Template

Get free template Get the ClickUp Multiple Projects Status Report Template for portfolio-level visibility into project health, cost, and timelines

The ClickUp Multiple Projects Status Report Template is ideal for giving managers a portfolio-wide view of ongoing projects in one place. You can navigate multiple projects within a single project portfolio dashboard and obtain a detailed breakdown of deliverables, risks, costs, and quality metrics for each.

There are status markers in terms of Project Health (status: Healthy, At Risk, Off Track), so your team knows where things are headed.

Here’s why you’ll like this template:

Highlight relative performance (e. g. , Project A is running ahead, Project B is lagging)

Check for dependencies when projects have shared resources or conflicting timelines

Fill estimated vs. actual in the Cost table and use Budget Remaining to surface over/under spend

📌 Ideal for: PMOs, program/portfolio managers, agency or delivery leads, and operations teams overseeing multiple projects with a need for executive-ready timelines

9. ClickUp Monthly Business Status Report Template

Get free template Use ClickUp Monthly Business Status Report Template to turn monthly updates into assigned actions with owners and due dates

Looking for a starting point for high-level reporting? The ClickUp Monthly Business Status Report Template enables managers and teams to review progress on projects, financials, KPIs, and goals. You’ll find ready-to-edit blocks for quick updates, work completed, upcoming tasks, and challenges.

Customize the template to include the specific metrics and categories you want, such as total deliverables, billable hours, carryover tasks, and risk items.

Here’s why you’ll like this template:

Translate monthly highlights into clear next steps by assigning tasks or owners

Spot scope changes and missed deliverables instantly with built-in yes/no checks

Add context with notes, comments, owners, and deadlines to keep accountability clear

📌 Ideal for: Ops leaders, department heads, and project leads who need a concise, repeatable monthly update dashboard for executives and cross-functional stakeholders

10. ClickUp Social Media Analytics Template

Get free template Track cross-channel KPIs with client-ready dashboards using the ClickUp Social Media Analytics Template

The ClickUp Social Media Analytics Template provides an exhaustive overview for social media teams to measure KPIs across all social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

It can be transformed into a fully functional operations dashboard with Custom Fields for Benchmarks, Target Results, and Actuals, allowing you to see where campaigns are outperforming or falling short.

Here’s why you’ll like this template:

Compare campaign performance across all platforms without exporting data into spreadsheets

Group KPIs by assignee, tags, or priority so ownership and accountability stay crystal clear

Use Custom Fields for benchmark, target, actual results, and action plans to go beyond surface-level reporting

Toggle between different views, such as List View or Table view , for platform-level breakdowns and cross-channel comparisons

📌 Ideal for: Social media managers and in-house marketing teams, and agencies looking for multi-platform reporting with real-time KPIs and clear ownership

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on creating a dashboard in under 15 minutes!

11. ClickUp KPI Template

Get free template Use the ClickUp KPI Template to measure goals versus outcomes and flag off-track metrics proactively

With the ClickUp KPI Template, it’s easy to track targets, baselines, and actuals in one place so you can measure KPIs in real time.

Use the Summary list to view the status across all KPIs, or switch to Departmental OKR to review KPI achievements by team. There’s also the Progress board stand-ups and the Timeline view that let you group by Status, Assignee, or Department. It’s a great way to spot ownership gaps and date clashes.

Here’s why you’ll like this template:

Set an Automation in ClickUp like When Actual < Target by 10% → set Status to “At Risk” and @mention Owner to intervene before goals slip

Fill in baseline (current value or past average) and target (what you aim to hit) for meaningful comparisons

ClickUp Goals so progress auto-aggregates into goal tracking and Link KPIs toso progress auto-aggregates into goal tracking and executive dashboards

📌 Ideal for: Ops, marketing, sales, HR, and PMO leaders who need a practical KPI dashboard their teams will actually use

12. ClickUp Company OKRs and Goals Template

Get free template Use ClickUp Company OKRs and Goals Template to measure targets vs. actuals, and track progress of projects

The ClickUp Company OKRs and Goals Template is what you need to manage end-to-end OKR workflows. Use the OKR Submission form (Build → Settings → Preview) to capture requestor, sponsor, baseline, and target, then auto-create OKR tasks in your Objectives list with fields mapped and owners set.

Use All Related OKR Items to review and approve proposals in one table, slot check-ins on the OKR Calendar, and track progress in List/Board views with status and priority.

Here’s why you’ll like this template:

Standardize OKR intake with submission forms that create tasks instantly in your workspace for fast routing and review

Approve and roll out goals faster by filtering All Related OKR Items by Approval Stage and bulk-assigning owners, dates, and priorities

Keep delivery on schedule with an OKR Calendar and auto-calculated progress (baseline → target → actual) visible to leaders and teams

📌 Ideal For: PMO/operations leaders rolling out company-wide OKRs who need intake → approval → scheduling → tracking in one system

13. ClickUp SMART Goal Action Plan Template

Get free template Use the ClickUp SMART Goal Action Plan Template to set structured, measurable goals and track execution effortlessly

For teams that need a work dashboard for SMART goals they can actually ship, the ClickUp SMART Goal Action Plan Template comes to the rescue.

Use this template to track progress with Custom Fields like ‘Completion Rate’ and ‘Goal Health’, log obstacles, and flip key objectives into ClickUp Milestones. Additionally, consider adding a Calendar to schedule checkpoints or a Dashboard to visualize trends, so that the action plan remains visible without requiring manual checks with each team member.

Here’s why you’ll like this template:

Drag goals across SMART stages to run real weekly check-ins (no separate status deck needed)

Group by Goal Initiative or Primary Team to see which work streams move the needle

Promote key items to Milestones and pin a Calendar View to enforce review cadences

📌 Ideal For: Managers and founders who need a simple, SMART-aligned system to turn goals into trackable execution

Turn Client Reporting Into Real-Time Insight With ClickUp

Static reports are a thing of the past. What clients really need is a real-time insights hub where performance data, progress updates, risk analysis, and business outcomes stay continuously (and automatically) up to date.

With ClickUp’s Dashboards, Automations, customizable templates, and AI-powered Agents, you can pull in live data from across projects and visualize it with dynamic charts and interactive widgets.

Want to empower your team and your clients with instant visibility and smarter decisions?

