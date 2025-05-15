De 10 bästa programvarorna för städföretag 2025

Scheduling jobs in a spreadsheet. Texting cleaners to confirm shifts. Chasing down late payments. If you’re running a cleaning business, you’ve probably done all three—on the same day.

Manual processes slow things down, cause mistakes, and make it harder to grow in the cleaning industry. Cleaning management software helps you fix that. It puts scheduling, invoicing, job tracking, and team coordination in one place—so you can save time and focus on serving more clients.

Below, we’ve listed the 10 best cleaning business software that helps professional cleaning service providers and maid service owners simplify operations, stay organized, and reduce the daily back-and-forth.

Top 10 Cleaning Business Software in 2025 at a Glance

Before we dive into each tool in our list, here’s a snapshot of the 10 best cleaning business software tools and what makes them special.

Tool Key features Best for Pricing* ClickUp Comprehensive management for cleaning projects, scheduling, communication, and invoicing capabilities + task tracking, automation, and custom dashboards Best for comprehensive cleaning business managementTeam size: Solopreneurs, small cleaning businesses, and large-scale cleaning services providers Free forever; customizable plans available for enterprises ZenMaid Streamlined scheduling with drag-and-drop calendar, automated reminders, cleaner checklists, online bookings Best for streamlined scheduling and client communicationTeam size: Solopreneurs and small companies Free trial; Paid plans start at $19/month HouseCall Pro Field service management, online booking, automated billing, customer portal, recurring jobs Best for field service communicationTeam size: Cleaning services providers, large, commercial cleaning, and housekeeping service providers Free trial available; Paid plans start from $59/month Jobber Management of quotes, jobs, and invoicing with a client portal and CRM Best for managing quotes, jobs, and invoicingTeam size: Mid-market cleaning services providers Starts at $24/month mHelpDesk Custom work orders and field scheduling with a mobile app and automated messaging Best for custom work orders and field schedulingTeam size: Solopreneurs, mid-market firms, and larger, commercial firms Custom pricing ServiceTitan Complex scheduling and dispatch capabilities for large teams with mobile access and reporting Best for complex scheduling and high-volume dispatchingTeam size: Mid-market companies and larger, commercial firms Custom pricing Hubstaff Time tracking with GPS, productivity reports, and payroll integrations Best for time tracking and employee productivityTeam size: Mid-sized and large companies Free trial available; Paid plans start from $7/user/month Swept Janitorial team communication with multilingual support and supply tracking Best for janitorial team communicationTeam size: Mid-to-large multilingual cleaning services providers Free trial available; Paid plans start from $30/month Connectteam Employee onboarding and daily operations capabilities Best for employee onboarding and daily operationsTeam size: Smaller, local cleaning services provider Free plan available; Paid plans start from $29/month WorkWave Service Route optimization and large-scale dispatch with real-time tracking Best for route planning and large-scale dispatchingTeam size: Large, commercial cleaning services providers Custom pricing

What Should You Look for in Cleaning Business Software?

The right commercial cleaning software keeps your team aligned, your jobs on time, and your clients happy. For many service business examples, from cleaning and HVAC to landscaping, using the right software is the difference between smooth operations and daily chaos.

Here’s what to look for when picking a cleaning business software:

Easy scheduling: The software should enable drag-and-drop job scheduling to assign cleaners, manage calendars, and avoid double-bookings

Built-in CRM: A CRM system helps you store essential client information like contact details, service history, special requests, and cleaning preferences—all in one place

Automated invoicing: A good cleaning business software should generate invoices automatically based on completed jobs, send them to clients, and even integrate with payment processors to allow for online payments

Time-tracking: Go for a software with time-tracking features that allow cleaners to clock in and out digitally. This helps ensure accountability and provides an accurate record of working hours for payroll processing

Workflow automation: Software with Software with workflow automation can automate tasks like client follow-ups, invoicing, and confirming appointments, freeing up time to focus on core business operations

Inventory management: Keeping track of cleaning supplies can be a challenge. Software with inventory tracking helps you monitor stock levels, set reorder alerts, and ensure that your team has the right materials for each job

🧠 Did you know? The household cleaners market is expected to generate over $41.15 billion in revenue in 2025.

The Best Cleaning Business Software in 2025

1. ClickUp (Best for comprehensive cleaning business management)

Manage all aspects of your cleaning business with ClickUp

ClickUp is the everything app for work that helps cleaning businesses manage job scheduling, crew coordination, client communication, invoicing, task tracking, and workforce management.

With all the tools available in one place, ClickUp replaces spreadsheets, group chats, and scattered apps with a centralized system built to handle both one-time jobs and recurring cleaning contracts.

Whether assigning daily shifts to a small team or managing dozens of cleaners across multiple sites, ClickUp allows you to build custom workflows, automate routine tasks, and track job progress in real time. It’s ideal for cleaning businesses that want better visibility into their operations without adding more admin work.

🧹 Task and project management with ClickUp Tasks

ClickUp Tasks lets you build structured job schedules with the level of detail cleaning businesses need to stay efficient. You can create different task types for one-time cleanings, recurring contracts, or urgent requests—each with its status, assignee, and priority.

Schedule cleanings, track supplies, manage staff, and invoice clients efficiently with ClickUp Tasks

Want to get instant updates on task progress or search client requirements? ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s powerful AI assistant, has you covered. It provides instant answers to your search queries.

Get AI-powered answers with the AI Knowledge Manager in ClickUp Brain

📃 Automate admin tasks with ClickUp Automations

ClickUp Automations helps cleaning businesses reduce manual follow-ups and streamline job management. With the AI automation builder and 100+ templates, you can automatically assign jobs, update task statuses, and send alerts when a cleaner starts or finishes a job—no micromanaging required.

Automate scheduling, reminders, and client updates for seamless cleaning operations

You can also trigger email automation to notify clients about scheduled appointments or completed work and generate invoices as soon as a job wraps up, improving customer satisfaction.

Features like dynamic assignees and audit logs ensure your team stays accountable and your billing stays accurate without chasing down details at the end of the day.

📈 Custom dashboards for tracking revenue and team performance

ClickUp Dashboards give cleaning businesses a clear view of how the operation is running—from team productivity to client satisfaction. Instead of juggling multiple tools, you can monitor open jobs, completed tasks, revenue, and client follow-ups from a single dashboard.

Track task progress and overall business performance with ClickUp Dashboards

It benefits managers who want to keep tabs on job status, service quality, and overall performance without relying on manual updates.

🧹 ClickUp CRM Template

Get Free Template Centralize client data, track interactions, and manage cleaning service relationships with the ClickUp CRM Template

The ClickUp CRM Template is a solid starting point. It helps you organize client data, assign tasks, and guide each job or inquiry through a defined process. Here’s how you can use it:

List View Track customer records and preferences using the

Assign tasks to cleaners and monitor progress with My Assignments View

Manage incoming service requests or sales leads using the Sales Process View

Create a tailored onboarding space for new clients with the Welcome View

You can also try the ClickUp Facilities Service Management Template. It ensures precise coordination and resource organization so that your cleaning operations run smoothly. Here’s how: Providing a comprehensive overview of facility-related activities for better decision-making

Helps managers quickly identify, track, and report on facility-related tasks

Enabling owners to quickly assess the performance of their service staff

ClickUp best features

Track client value, team performance, and bookings with ClickUp Dashboards

Collect customer service requests and client feedback with ClickUp Forms

Prioritize and assign tasks to cleaners for better clarity and efficiency with ClickUp Tasks

Automate recurring cleanings to save time on repeat jobs with ClickUp Automations

Manage client information, preferences, and service history in one place

ClickUp limitations

New users might experience some learning curve due to a variety of features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A G2 review says,

The ability to customize workflows, automate processes, and integrate seamlessly with other tools makes it an essential part of our daily operations. The different views (list, board, and calendar) allow for efficient task management, and the built-in documentation features help keep everything in one place. The platform’s speed and reliability ensure that our projects stay on track without disruptions.

2. ZenMaid (Best for streamlined scheduling and client communication)

via ZenMaid

ZenMaid is a scheduling software explicitly built for maid services and solo cleaners. It helps you organize appointments, track team availability, and automate daily communication in one dashboard. ZenMaid eliminates manual scheduling by letting you set recurring appointments, view availability, and avoid double bookings.

Automated reminders, email updates, and cleaner-facing tools help reduce missed appointments and improve service consistency. They make it easier to stay on track and enhance client management without micromanaging every detail.

ZenMaid best features

Use the drag-and-drop calendar for quick job scheduling and rescheduling

Reduce no-shows and miscommunication with automated SMS and email reminders

Create Digital checklists for cleaners to follow job-specific instructions

Let clients schedule commercial cleaning services directly with integrated online booking forms

Get accurate cleaner clock-ins and payroll visibility with GPS-based time tracking

ZenMaid limitations

Limited reporting and customization options for data and templates

Fewer third-party integrations compared to broader service platforms

ZenMaid pricing

Free trial

Starter: $19/month

Pro: $39/month

Pro Max: $49/month

ZenMaid ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (180+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ZenMaid

A Capterra review says,

The ease of use, the ability to scale and the additional features it has are amazing. From GPS tracking apps, to snapshot reporting to a simple to read dashboard – it really does everything.

3. Housecall Pro (Best for field service communication)

via Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro helps cleaning businesses manage everything from scheduling and dispatching to client communication and payments. It is useful for teams handling multiple recurring appointments and field crews.

Housecall Pro reduces the admin load with tools to simplify online booking, automate billing, and create a seamless client experience. Features like a customer portal and real-time updates help cleaning teams maintain high customer service etiquette by keeping clients in the loop at every step.

Housecall Pro best features

Set recurring cleaning appointments on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis

Build custom pricing forms to send accurate quotes quickly

Auto-generate and send invoices immediately after job completion

Let clients book services directly through your website or social platforms

Give customers access to a portal to manage bookings, payments, and communication

Housecall Pro limitations

Users report delays in software updates in the app

The mobile app has limited functionality compared to the desktop version

Pricing structure may feel confusing for smaller businesses

Housecall Pro pricing

Basic: $59/month

Essentials: $149/month

Max: $299/month

Housecall Pro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (190+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,800+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Housecall Pro

A G2 review says,

Housecall Pro is very user-friendly and easy to implement. I like the price book setup, the ease of taking credit/debit cards, and the customer & job tags. It is also easy to track lead sources. I like the customer support.

4. Jobber (Best for managing quotes, jobs, and invoicing)

via Jobber

Jobber gives cleaning businesses an organized way to manage client work from start to finish. It’s ideal for teams that handle multiple jobs daily and want a faster, more organized way to send quotes, schedule cleanings, and get paid.

With tools to automate scheduling, generate invoices, and clear communication, Jobber helps reduce admin work and keep your cleaning operation running smoothly, especially when managing repeat clients or last-minute requests.

Jobber best features

Let clients book services directly from your website or social media

Give clients access to a self-serve portal to view jobs, approve quotes, and pay online

Instantly convert job details into branded invoices and get paid faster with invoice templates

Build custom job forms and checklists to ensure consistent cleaning standards

Track client history, notes, and communication logs with built-in CRM tools

Jobber limitations

Lacks robust inventory management and sales tools, essential features for a cleaning business

Some users find it lacking in scalability and integration options

Jobber pricing

Free trial

Core: $24/month

Connect: $72/month

Grow: $120/month

Jobber ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jobber

A G2 review says,

I use Jobber to organize my scheduled cleaning services as well as send quotes, keep track of invoices, and collect customer payment/deposit. It’s very user-friendly and it’s exactly what I need for my small business.

5. mHelpDesk (Best for custom work orders and field scheduling)

via mHelpDesk

mHelpDesk is for businesses that handle detailed service requests and need better control over field scheduling. It lets you manage custom job types—like deep cleans, multi-unit properties, or move-out services—with tools to create detailed work orders, dispatch staff, and track jobs in real time.

The mobile app helps cleaners stay updated on on-site tasks, while office staff can view progress, send invoices, and process payments—all from one place.

mHelpDesk best features

Assign and schedule cleaning jobs with a calendar that shows team availability

Set up automated client and staff messages to reduce follow-ups

Generate and send invoices directly from job records

Use the mobile app to update job progress and access job details in the field

Accept payments online or in person with built-in payment processing

mHelpDesk limitations

The app doesn’t currently support an offline mode. Hence, it doesn’t work if there isn’t an internet connection

Pricing isn’t listed upfront—you’ll need to contact sales for details

mHelpDesk pricing

Custom pricing

mHelpDesk ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 0/5 (140+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (800+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about mHelpDesk

A Capterra review says,

You are able to automate your business to keep a customer database, schedule and track work orders. Billing is a breeze within the email feature you send to your customers.

6. ServiceTitan (Best for complex scheduling and high-volume dispatching)

via ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan helps manage multiple crews, service areas, or high volumes of daily jobs. It simplifies scheduling, monitors team locations in real time, and reduces delays caused by miscommunication or manual coordination.

If your team constantly runs into scheduling issues or inefficient dispatching, ServiceTitan gives you complete visibility and control to fix those bottlenecks. It’s beneficial for growing businesses that need tighter job tracking, faster rescheduling, and more consistent service delivery across the board.

ServiceTitan best features

Drag-and-drop scheduling to easily adjust appointments based on crew availability

Real-time dispatch board to track job status and technician locations

Mobile app for cleaners to update job progress and communicate from the field

Built-in invoicing tools to send payment requests right after service completion

Custom dashboards and reports to monitor job volume, revenue, and team efficiency

ServiceTitan limitations

It can be feature-heavy for smaller cleaning businesses

Setup and onboarding take longer compared to simpler tools

Pricing may be steep for teams with limited budgets

ServiceTitan pricing

Custom pricing

ServiceTitan ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (290+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ServiceTitan

A G2 review says,

I love that we can run the entire business from one app. Dispatching, scheduling, call monitoring, lead tracking, estimates, marketing, customer communication, inventory, billing, project management, in-office tasks, technician communications, and the customer portal… the list goes on and on.

7. Hubstaff (Best for time tracking and employee productivity)

via Hubstaff

Hubstaff helps cleaning businesses track time accurately and improve team performance across job sites. GPS tracking, geofencing, and automated timesheets clearly show where your cleaners are and how long they spend on each task.

These insights simplify payroll and help identify inefficiencies—like time lost between jobs or underutilized staff. For teams working across multiple locations, Hubstaff helps maintain accountability, track productivity, and meet customer expectations without hovering over every detail.

Hubstaff best features

Automate clock-ins and clock-outs at job locations with geofencing

Create productivity reports showing task-level time and crew output

Auto-calculate cleaner pay based on tracked hours with payroll integrations

Create invoices directly from logged time for easy billing

Hubstaff limitations

Lacks built-in job scheduling or dispatch features

Productivity tracking may feel invasive to some team members

Limited offline functionality when crews work in low-signal areas

Hubstaff pricing

Free trial

Starter: $7/seat/month

Grow: $9/seat/month

Team: $12/seat/month

Enterprise: $25/seat/month

Hubstaff ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Hubstaff

A G2 review says,

We have been using Hubstaff for a while now, and it has made a significant difference in how we track work hours and manage our remote team. The time tracking feature is good, and the interface is easy to understand for all the team and hierarchy. It helped us to drive the team toward efficient development and better tracking.

8. Swept (Best for janitorial team communication)

via Swept

Swept is purpose-built for janitorial businesses that must keep teams aligned across multiple job sites. Instead of relying on scattered group chats or last-minute calls, managers can use Swept to send instructions, get updates, and ensure cleaners know exactly what’s expected.

Multilingual support and site-specific messaging help avoid miscommunication and service gaps, especially for teams working across different languages or shifts.

Swept best features

Enable direct, location-based messaging between managers and cleaners

Ensure clarity across teams with multilingual support for over 100 languages

Manage real-time supply tracking so cleaners can flag shortages instantly

Create digital checklists tailored to each cleaning site or job type

Swept limitations

Some features, like client inspections, only available on higher-tier plans

Mobile app-focused workflows may not suit teams with limited tech access

New users might need time to get comfortable with the platform

Swept pricing

Launch: $30/month

Optimize: $150/month

Scale: $225/month

Swept ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (70+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Swept

A Capterra review says,

Super easy for staff to clock in/out. Great features to be able to message staff assigned to locations. Time sheets available to staff are very helpful. Security info attached to locations is an ideal tool. The ability to change the language is nice for messaging.

9. Connecteam (Best for employee onboarding and daily operations)

via Connecteam

Connecteam helps cleaning businesses onboard new hires quickly and run day-to-day operations without the chaos of spreadsheets or paper checklists. You can set up mobile-friendly training, assign tasks with detailed instructions, and track progress.

For cleaning companies with high employee turnover or rotating shifts, it offers tools to train, manage, and communicate with teams in the field without slowing things down at the office.

Connecteam best features

Create mobile onboarding workflows to train new cleaners efficiently

Deliver interactive training with videos, PDFs, and in-app quizzes

Use a built-in time clock to track hours accurately for each shift

Assign daily cleaning tasks with instructions, deadlines, and real-time updates

Communicate instantly with your team using built-in chat and announcements

Connecteam limitations

App performance may lag slightly with poor internet connectivity

Some users mention that customizing templates takes extra setup time

Reporting is functional but not as deep as some specialized tools

Connecteam pricing

Free

Basic: $29/month

Advanced: $49/month

Expert: $99/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Connecteam ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (2,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Connecteam

A G2 review says,

Connecteam has been a wonderful tool for my organization to manage its Human Resources. The best part about this tool is how the interface is easy to understand and can be quickly absorbed by new users. It is extremely easy to use. We love the scheduling section because we can easily schedule our staff, and the staff immediately gets notified about the shift.

10. WorkWave Service (Best for route planning and large-scale dispatching)

via WorkWave Service

WorkWave Service is ideal for businesses with multiple teams on the road and a high volume of daily appointments. Its route planning and dispatch features help reduce fuel costs, prevent scheduling overlaps, and keep field teams moving efficiently.

Managers can assign routes in seconds, track progress in real time, and adjust schedules without disrupting the day. For growing cleaning businesses with tight time windows or large service areas, this tool ensures the right cleaners get to the right job on time.

WorkWave Service best features

Plan and optimize cleaning routes in minutes with built-in logic for timing, zones, and job types

Dispatch updates in real time so you can reroute or reschedule instantly

The driver app shows team members where to go, what to do, and when to report

Automatically notify customers of estimated arrival times and delays

Access reports to review job efficiency, route performance, and service consistency

WorkWave Service limitations

Initial setup may require assistance to configure zones, drivers, and service rules

Doesn’t include job-level task management for cleaners (focused on routing)

Requires consistent internet access for real-time tracking to work smoothly

WorkWave Service pricing

Custom pricing

WorkWave Service ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 3. 1/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about WorkWave Service?

A Capterra review says,

Not only is the navigation (route optimization) so much easier to do than other past platforms we wanted to be able to automate the “service complete” then it automatically bills the customer. Which was one thing our old platform didn’t have.

Manage Clients, Crews, and Cleanups—All in ClickUp

Cleaning businesses don’t have time to chase down tasks, dig through messages, or fix scheduling mess-ups. The right cleaning company software keeps your jobs moving, your team in sync, and your clients returning.

Every tool we listed tackles a part of that—but ClickUp brings it all together.

You get everything in one place, from job scheduling and invoicing to automation, client tracking, and team collaboration. Whether running solo or managing an entire crew, ClickUp fits how you work.

Sign up for ClickUp and manage your entire cleaning business in one place.