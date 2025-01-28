De 10 bästa alternativen och konkurrenterna till Doodle för professionell schemaläggning

There’s no denying that mobile or digital calendar apps have made their presence known in the past decade. A study by the communication platform ECAL found that 70% of people use a digital calendar to manage their daily schedules. But when it comes to meeting scheduler tools, Doodle has carved a niche for itself!

As a free meeting scheduler, Doodle efficiently streamlines everyday appointments and team events. Its handy reminders and integrations promote focused conversations.

Good as it may be, Doodle may not be the go-to choice for many businesses. Some users, for instance, find the platform’s interface clunky and desire a more user-friendly solution.

To help you find the right scheduling tool for your needs, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best Doodle alternatives and competitors. We’ll cover everything, from top features and limitations to pricing and ratings for each platform! 💯

What Is Doodle?

Doodle is a scheduling tool that helps you organize one-on-one and group meetings. Thanks to a booking page, users can hold meetings according to their availability.

The platform automatically creates video conferencing links for each session and helps with scheduling meetings across multiple time zones.

Eliminating the need to catch up on emails to schedule meetings, Doodle helps create event polls to invite people to vote for their available time. Its key features let you set up automated reminders or deadlines to ensure everyone responds. 😏

While it has a decent feature set, what could make Doodle better is a smoother and less cumbersome scheduling functionality. On top of that, the online scheduling tool has an overall design and notification process that may not cater to every team or your entire meeting workflow.

What Should You Look for in Doodle Alternatives?

Here are some features to keep in the back of your mind while exploring Doodle alternatives:

Versatile scheduling features: The software should help you schedule meetings for any purpose and be rich in features like reminders, automated invites, polling, and more Integration: It’s best if you pick a tool that can integrate with video or audio conferencing tools, as well as other work tools you use User-friendly: There’s no point in There’s no point in getting a scheduling app if using it is time-consuming Mobile availability: This isn’t a deal breaker, but having a supportive mobile application will help you schedule meetings anytime, anywhere, boosting efficiency Affordable: A scheduling app shouldn’t burn a hole in your pocket! Find an alternative that offers your desired features at a reasonable price Templates: It’s an added benefit if the tool provides templates for different types of internal and external meetings like It’s an added benefit if the tool provides templates for different types of internal and external meetings like sprint planning or project kickoff AI support: What’s better than getting some extra help transcribing meetings or summarizing notes? Try looking for a platform that provides What’s better than getting some extra help transcribing meetings or summarizing notes? Try looking for a platform that provides AI-enabled features for meetings

Schedule Meetings like a Pro with These 10 Doodle Alternatives

Use the best features discussed above as your anchor while you navigate our list of the 10 well-loved Doodle alternatives—covering both schedulers and survey/polling tools. Read our reviews and set your heart on the one that ticks all your boxes! ❣️

Discover ClickUp Recurring Tasks Set Recurring Tasks to streamline your work by choosing your meeting schedule and previewing it in your calendar in ClickUp

ClickUp is renowned as a project management solution that assists both individuals and teams in managing tasks, projects, and processes. When it comes to scheduling and managing meetings, get ready for a smooth ride! 🚗

With the ClickUp Meetings suite, you can set up one-time or recurring meetings in a breeze. The platform comes with a built-in Calendar view to help you plan internal and external meetings and events comprehensively. Drag and drop any item to the calendar and you’re all set!

Forget the hassle of sending repeated emails to remind participants about forthcoming meetings. ClickUp reminders are easy to set up and help teams stay on top of their schedules across devices—browsers, desktops, and smartphones.

Besides scheduling meetings, ClickUp can help you capture feedback and responses easily using the Form view. Create surveys or questions with customizable fields and see if you need descriptive or objective responses from employees, clients, or other collaborators.

ClickUp offers a host of meeting templates to cater to different scenarios. Here are some opinions you’ll love:

If you feel like your meeting notes are all over the place, use ClickUp AI to tidy things up! The AI assistant can summarize any content for you and even extract action items from meeting notes!

Discover ClickUp Brain Summarize meeting notes in seconds with ClickUp AI

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

AI functionalities are not available on the free plan

Long learning curve for most users as it takes time to explore all its features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. Google Workspace

Google Workspace is an innovative software solution that needs no introduction! Besides offering a personalized email for your company, it helps you increase productivity through well-coordinated meetings.

You can set up virtual sessions using the platform’s Meet option. Add people to your calls by sharing a code or a link. If you’re broadcasting via a live stream, you can add up to 100,000 viewers in your domain.

Admins can configure Workspace settings to make Google Meet the default video conferencing solution in Google Calendar. Teams can add their daily schedule, share it with others, and receive reminders of meetings/events on their respective Gmail accounts.

Google Workspace also provides tools such as Sheets, Docs, and Chat that make collaboration and workload management more efficient.

Google Workspace best features

Google Meet for holding online meetings

Extensive list of collaboration tools

Easy-to-use digital calendar

Supports live streams

Ability to share calendar schedules

Google Workspace limitations

New users may find this alternative to Doodle difficult to navigate

Features tend to get removed without prior notice

Google Workspace pricing

Business Starter: $6/month per user

Business Standard: $12/month per user

Business Plus: $18/month per user

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Google Workspace ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/ 5 (40,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,500+ reviews)

3. Calendly

Calendly is an online scheduling software that helps people set virtual meetings in minutes. Users can share their calendars and ask invitees to pick any date and time according to their availability.

Once selected, you can automate an email to the invitees with further details about the meeting, such as invite links for Google Meet. We recommend adding relevant titles to your calls and setting up alerts to be prepared before a meeting.

Calendly offers customized scheduling solutions for four domains:

Technology Education Financial services Professional services

The software’s excellent admin management helps you scale up as your organization grows, thanks to a concise dashboard for delegating tasks, managing user groups, and applying meeting changes in bulk.

Calendly best features

Convenient and basic scheduling features

Sends automated emails to recipients

Enables calendar sharing

Notifications/alerts for meetings

Comprehensive admin management

Calendly integrates with multiple platforms, such as Salesforce and Zoom

Calendly limitations

Key features don’t offer the level of flexibility some businesses require

Difficult to build complex workflows that involve booking multiple appointments at once

Calendly pricing

Free

Standard : $10/month per user

Teams: $16/month per user

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Calendly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Check out these Calendly alternatives!

4. SurveyMonkey – Good Doodle Polls Alternative

If you’re using Doodle for polls, SurveyMonkey is a worthwhile alternative. As a software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool, it provides options to collaborate and create polls for aligning schedules, events, and work rotations.

Set up polls to see how many potential participants are available and pick out a time when everyone can join. SurveyMonkey lets you send automated reminders to expected participants, prompting them to respond to the invite. If you think email notifications are typically ignored, you can also send invitations for polls via links or social media posts.

Plus, the platform provides time-saving templates that you can use to create forms with pre-written questions—you can always customize them to your situation.

SurveyMonkey best features

Build forms with customizable questions

Quick scheduling with polls

Ability to send invitations via links and social media

Handy form templates

SurveyMonkey limitations

Potential data privacy concerns pointed out by some users

Some users wish the platform offered real-time syncing with other tools

SurveyMonkey pricing

Team Advantage: $25/month per user

Individual Advantage: $39/month

Team Premier: $75/month per user

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

SurveyMonkey ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (18,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (9,800+ reviews)

5. Acuity Scheduling

Acuity Scheduling is a scheduling and task management tool that helps you automate your workflows and set up quick appointments. Just provide your invitees with slots on specific days, and they can choose a time that works for them. Set up automated reminder messages that serve as meeting notifications.

You can also display your availability to your clients in real time. This allows automated appointment booking as they can easily cancel or reschedule appointments.

Acuity Scheduling helps professionals create forms with custom questions for capturing feedback or boosting user engagement. You can easily accept domestic or international payments online using trusted payment processors.

Acuity Scheduling best features

Comprehensive meeting and appointment booking

Syncs multiple calendars

Automated reminders

Forms with custom questions

Supports international payments

Acuity Scheduling limitations

Video tutorials might be useful for first-time users

Limited customizations for the landing page compared to other Doodle alternatives

Acuity Scheduling pricing

Emerging: $16/month

Growing: $27/month

Powerhouse: $49/month

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Acuity Scheduling ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (390+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 ( 5,000+ reviews)

6. YouCanBookMe

YouCanBookMe is a simple alternative to Doodle that helps you create personalized appointment pages for friction-free scheduling across time zones. Leverage custom colors, timeframes, texts, and logos so that your booking page represents your brand and provides a smooth experience to clients and team members.

Besides enabling individual and group meetings, the platform also automates the follow-up processes. For example, whenever someone doesn’t show up, you don’t need to send an email asking why they couldn’t make it—the scheduling tool can automatically do that for you.

We loved YouCanBookMe’s security-friendly features, like password protection for booking pages and request-only bookings.

YouCanBookMe best features

Customizable appointment pages

Supports group scheduling

Automates follow-ups and reminders

Password-protected booking pages

Detects time zones

YouCanBookMe limitations

Its updated calendar may experience integration issues

Can be difficult to set up initially compared to other Doodle alternatives

YouCanBookMe pricing

Free

Paid Plan: $10. 80/month

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

YouCanBookMe ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (320+ reviews)

7. HubSpot

Better known for its CRM capabilities, HubSpot comes with a built-in meeting scheduler to help prospects book meeting slots. The bookings are automatically added to your schedule, all synced to perfection with Office 365 and Google Calendar.

If you’re an existing user of HubSpot, every new prospect that books a meeting is seamlessly added to your database. This platform outshines Doodle by supporting round-robin scheduling, which gives prospects the flexibility to meet with any available rep. 👥

HubSpot allows embedding your calendar on your main website to show available dates to prospects. You can directly share your calendar link as well.

HubSpot best features

Integrates and syncs with Office 365 and Google Calendar

Prospects are added to CRM when they book a meeting

Embeddable calendar

Round-robin scheduling

HubSpot limitations

Requires annual contracts, which prevents businesses from canceling midway

Can be too expensive and complicated to use for startups in contrast to other Doodle alternatives

HubSpot pricing

The platform has multiple pricing tiers for different suites—explore the website for details

HubSpot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,900+ reviews)

8. Rallly

Rally is another scheduling and collaboration tool that makes organizing events and meetings easier. It helps you create appointments with custom dates, while the main appointment dashboard allows you to see the availability of all participants.

Users can also add comments containing important notes before the meeting. You can send all your Rallly invites via a single link.

The platform makes meeting polls quite intuitive—once all participants vote on your created poll, you can quickly finalize the meeting date and time with a few clicks and prioritize which meetings should be conducted first.

Rallly best features

Easy-to-use event creation and scheduling tools

Simple voting feature for large groups

Zapier integration to connect Rallly with popular calendar tools

Shared event pages

Rallly limitations

Limited support for complex meeting workflows

No CRM features—although many Doodle alternatives in this list don’t include either

Rallly pricing

Free

Pro: $3. 5/month

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Rallly ratings and reviews

TrustPilot: 4. 3/5 (Under 10 reviews)

9. Jotform

Jotform is another great alternative to Doodle that allows you to create custom forms for multiple use cases, including meeting polls. You can access a custom poll creator and customize aspects like locations, times, activities, and event menus. Review all submitted data in Jotform Tables.

You can create meeting forms using either your mobile device or desktop. The online scheduling tool supports offline form building, automatically syncing your progress when you’re back online. Co-design forms with other team members and customize the Thank You pages to your liking.

Jotform has an exciting range of meeting form templates, including options for debriefing meetings and attendance sheets.

Jotform best features

No-code form builder

Integrates with 100+ applications

Supports online payment collection on forms

Wide range of customizations

Offline form building

Jotform limitations

Integrations can be buggy at times

Limited design flexibility for scheduling meetings

Jotform pricing

Starter: Free

Bronze: $34/month

Silver: $39/month

Gold: $99/month

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Jotform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (4,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,600+ reviews)

10. SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow helps you create customizable surveys for all your business needs. Whether collecting customer feedback or getting meetings done, it has your back.

Using the tool’s Recurring Surveys feature, you can easily set up forms for recurring meetings. You can also customize when reminders should be sent to users.

The forms can be highly customizable, and if needed, you can set them to be multilingual to accommodate global audiences. Either start from scratch or choose from SurveySparrow’s list of 500+ templates.

Survey Sparrow enables setting up multiple sub-accounts for agency clients, allowing centralized billing and smoother communication flows.

SurveySparrow best features

Recurring surveys

Sub-accounts for clients

Supports multilingual forms

Sends reminders

SurveySparrow limitations

Can be laggy at times compared to other online scheduling tool options

A technical guide might be necessary to support new users

SurveySparrow pricing

Contact for pricing

SurveySparrow rating and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (1,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/ 5 (80+ reviews)

Explore ClickUp as Your Perfect Alternative to Doodle

The Doodle alternatives we covered are all thoughtfully created to reduce the chatter of email reminders and Google Calendar meeting conflicts.

If you’re looking to get an all-in-one scheduling tool with key features for meeting scheduling, form building, and CRM, consider ClickUp! With its extensive features, you can get impressive scheduling and project management capabilities on a single platform. 🥳